The Catch: Carp and Coarse- Release Date, Gameplay, Locations, Multiplayer & more

The best moments in life are caught on camera, or on a line. It’s all about The Catch!

Dovetail Games brand-new fishing simulator, The Catch: Carp and Coarse is coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

The game expands on Dovetail’s previous fishing games, Euro Fishing and Fishing Sim World, focusing more on the battle between man and fish.

Check out all the details we know so far.

The Catch: Carp and Coarse, a species-oriented fishing game by Dovetail Games is slated for release on 30th June 2020 for the Xbox One, PS4, and PC. There is no word of a Nintendo Switch version of the game at the moment.

Trailer

Dovetail Games released a new gameplay trailer on June 9th 2020, focusing on the various new locations within The Catch: Carp and Coarse.

Fishing Gameplay

Gameplay has been overhauled for the new title, with new fishing styles, techniques, and weather elements creating a more authentic fishing experience.

Weather affects the type of bait players should equip. Fish will be attracted to the more shiny, metallic bait when it is sunny, whereas they will prefer a brighter bait if the weather is overcast.

Players will be able to use three fishing rods simultaneously, with three different styles of fishing available to choose from. These are: static bait fishing, lure fishing, and float fishing.

Advanced water flow will also affect how you fish, with your boat naturally floating away from prime spots depending on the water direction.

Locations

The Catch: Carp and Coarse features five different locations from around the world.

These locations each have varying ecosystems and weather patterns, presenting their own challenges to players.

Whether it’s street fishing in the centre of Rotterdam, exploring the depths of the fictional Locke Mickle, or searching for the exotic fish of Malaysia’s Pearl Lake, players will have no shortage of unique locations and points of interests.

User Interface

Players will be able to unlock seven dynamic backgrounds for the menu screens by completing in-game challenges.

These will be based on the different underwater locations in The Catch.

TAKE A BREAK: When you leave The Catch on the menu screen for two minutes, the UI fades away.

Licensed Content

Aside from a relaxed free-play mode, there are 30 single-player events that see you matched up in timed tournaments against some of the biggest and best angling names in the world.

Dovetail’s developers hope that the licensed fishing equipment from partners such as Mainline Baits and Ridge Monkeys will attract experienced anglers to their game.

Huge Variety of Fish

There are now 35 different types of fish- from the more common Carps to the rare Arctic Char- spread across five locations. Every fish has its own preferences and behaviours that players will need to learn if they are to win tournaments.

To master fishing, players will need to account for the weight, feeding times, and depth of each species.

PAY ATTENTION: Every fish has its own unique AI programming.

Catching fish will reward you with XP and ‘Tackle Points’- an in-game currency that can be used to upgrade or customise your equipment and clothing.

A new standout feature in The Catch is the introduction of 25 different boss fish for each level. These fish are uniquely tuned creatures that behave differently than others, meaning it’s a challenge to find and catch these monsters. Some of these fish are based on real-life notorious creatures, and each has its own name such as ‘The Unicorn’, ‘Olive’ and ‘The Classic Mirror’.

Multiplayer

The Catch allows for eight players on PC and four players on console to team up on fishing trips.

There is also an online multiplayer fishing league that runs on a monthly basis, updated regularly with different online events.

The winners of the Dovetail Fishing League will be celebrated both in-game and across Dovetail’s social media channels.

