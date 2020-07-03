[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Indie Games

Tennis World Tour 2: Release Date, Trailer, Consoles, Players, Gameplay, Next Gen & more

Serves Up! Another tennis game is around the corner, as Nacon and Big Ant double up once again.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Jul 3, 2020
tennis world tour 2 nadal

After the success of AO Tennis 2, Nacon and Big Ant Studios have teamed up yet again, for Tennis World Tour 2.

Here’s everything you need to know around the new tennis ace!

Release Date

There is no firm release date as of yet, but Nacon has stated Tennis World Tour 2 will arrive in September 2020.

Trailer

Consoles

Tennis World Tour will arrive on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Price

There is no information regarding pricing, but with the retail price for AO Tennis 2 being £39.99 / $39.99 – you would imagine Nacon will go for the same once again.

Pro Players

There will be 38 licensed professional stars including Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Ash Barty, Sascha Zverev and Stan Wawrinka.

tennis world tour federer wawrinka kerber min
RETURN ACE – The first edition of Tennis World Tour was fronted up by Roger Federer

Expect the classic Big Ant community downloads to be included, allowing you to download community-created players to the game – much like Cricket 19.

Licenced players on AO Tennis 2 were:

  • Kevin Anderson
  • Marin Cilic
  • Alex de Minaur
  • Kyle Edmund
  • David Goffin
  • John Isner
  • Karen Khachanov
  • Thanasi Kokkinakis
  • Nick Kyrgios
  • Rafael Nadal
  • Francis Tafoe
  • Fernando Verdasco
  • Stan Wawrinka

READ MORE: AO Tennis 2 Review – The most complete tennis game we’ve seen in years

  • Ash Barty
  • Belinda Bencic
  • Caroline Garcia
  • Daria Gavrilova
  • Angelique Kerber
  • Johanna Konta
  • Kristina Mladenovic
  • Karolina Pliskova
  • Monica Puig
  • Samantha Stosur
  • Marketa Vondrousova

Stadiums

The confirmed stadiums so far are Manuel Santana court, Madrid and the OWL Arena in Halle, Germany.

tennis world tour roland garros
FRENCH CONNECTION – Roland Garros has featured on Tennis World Tour in the past

AO Tennis 2 had Melbourne Park, home of the Australian Open – including the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Arena, Margaret Court Arena, Show Courts 2 & 3, as well as Court 8.

The Nadal Academy in Mallorca was also included, along with the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Again, like the players, community-created venues were downloadable.

New Features

Tennis World Tour 2 will offer the most comprehensive experience:

  • Highly anticipated new features: the ability to play doubles matches with up to 4 players locally and online, an improved serve system and a new shot timing mechanic
  • One new competition format: Tie Break Tens
  • Multiple game modes: Career, Quick Match, Online, Tournament, Ranked Match and Tie Break Tens – there’s a format to suit every player

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Tour de France 2020

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

