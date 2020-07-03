Tennis World Tour 2: Release Date, Trailer, Consoles, Players, Gameplay, Next Gen & more

Serves Up! Another tennis game is around the corner, as Nacon and Big Ant double up once again.

After the success of AO Tennis 2, Nacon and Big Ant Studios have teamed up yet again, for Tennis World Tour 2.

Here’s everything you need to know around the new tennis ace!

There is no firm release date as of yet, but Nacon has stated Tennis World Tour 2 will arrive in September 2020.

Trailer

Consoles

Tennis World Tour will arrive on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Price

There is no information regarding pricing, but with the retail price for AO Tennis 2 being £39.99 / $39.99 – you would imagine Nacon will go for the same once again.

Pro Players

There will be 38 licensed professional stars including Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Ash Barty, Sascha Zverev and Stan Wawrinka.

RETURN ACE – The first edition of Tennis World Tour was fronted up by Roger Federer

Expect the classic Big Ant community downloads to be included, allowing you to download community-created players to the game – much like Cricket 19.

Licenced players on AO Tennis 2 were:

Kevin Anderson

Marin Cilic

Alex de Minaur

Kyle Edmund

David Goffin

John Isner

Karen Khachanov

Thanasi Kokkinakis

Nick Kyrgios

Rafael Nadal

Francis Tafoe

Fernando Verdasco

Stan Wawrinka

Ash Barty

Belinda Bencic

Caroline Garcia

Daria Gavrilova

Angelique Kerber

Johanna Konta

Kristina Mladenovic

Karolina Pliskova

Monica Puig

Samantha Stosur

Marketa Vondrousova

Stadiums

The confirmed stadiums so far are Manuel Santana court, Madrid and the OWL Arena in Halle, Germany.

FRENCH CONNECTION – Roland Garros has featured on Tennis World Tour in the past

AO Tennis 2 had Melbourne Park, home of the Australian Open – including the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Arena, Margaret Court Arena, Show Courts 2 & 3, as well as Court 8.

The Nadal Academy in Mallorca was also included, along with the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Again, like the players, community-created venues were downloadable.

New Features

Tennis World Tour 2 will offer the most comprehensive experience:

Highly anticipated new features: the ability to play doubles matches with up to 4 players locally and online, an improved serve system and a new shot timing mechanic

the ability to play doubles matches with up to 4 players locally and online, an improved serve system and a new shot timing mechanic One new competition format: Tie Break Tens

Tie Break Tens Multiple game modes: Career, Quick Match, Online, Tournament, Ranked Match and Tie Break Tens – there’s a format to suit every player

