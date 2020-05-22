Street Power Football – Release Date, Trailer, What is it, Platforms, Players, Venues & more

Get the feel-good game of the summer as you show off your skills on the street, beach or playground.

Get ready for a summer a football thanks to Street Power Football.

This street style game features real-life football freestylers, allowing you to show off your skills on the street across the glove.

Trailer

There is no set release date for Street Power Football (Street Power Soccer in the US), SFL Interactive and Maximum Games state it is coming Summer 2020.

STREET STYLIN’ – Street Power Football is the arcade street soccer game we’ve been waiting for!

The game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam!

READ MORE: Which consoles is Street Power Football on?

Street Power Football brings creative style together with high-energy action for an over-the-top arcade video game experience.

EPIC SCENERY – There are 13 locations to play on the game

It features six game modes, loads of customisable options to style your team, boom street beats, stages and ambassadors from around the world and more!

Seven real-life football freestylers feature on the game:

United Kingdom – 4x world record holder and former world champion Liv Cooke & 5x world champion Andrew Henderson

France – World’s best ever urban baller and first-ever world freestyle champions Sean Garnier & 5x world champion Melody Donchet

KING OF THE STREET – Sean Garnier is one of the leading names on the game

Spain – 4x Spanish freestyle champion JaviFreestyle

Brazil – Muse of freestyle Raquel “Freestyle” Benetti who you’ll find kicking around in high heels

USA – Singer, songwriter and freestyler Daniel Got Hits, his track “SPF Anthem” features on the trailer

Venues

13 “playgrounds” feature on Street Power Football:

Africa

Berlin, Germany

Brooklyn, New York

Cancun, Mexico

GOING UNDERGROUND – Brooklyn takes you to the New York subway

China

Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro

Copenhagen, Denmark

“Favela”, Brazil

FEELING FESTIVE – Copenhagen has a Christmas feel to it

Japan (both day & night),

London, UK

Rome, Italy

Sarcelles, Paris

Seoul, South Korea

FUTURISTIC – Seoul is one of the most stunning playgrounds

READ MORE: What we know about Volta Football on FIFA 21

Gameplay Features

Become Street King : Create your own character and become the protégé of street legend Sean Garnier as you blow away the competition and rule the streets

: Create your own character and become the protégé of street legend Sean Garnier as you blow away the competition and rule the streets Gather Your Crew: Grab your friends and unleash your street style with up to 4-player local or online party play

Grab your friends and unleash your street style with up to 4-player local or online party play Game Modes: Explore and master all six unique game modes: Dance-like Freestyle, 3v3 Street Power matches, Trick Shot, Panna Cage Battles, Elimination and Become Street King story mode

READ MORE: Everything we know about PES 2021

Signature Tricks and Superpowers: Play with style and stun your opponents with sick tricks like Boyka’s backflip, Liv’s around the world or Melody’s special moves

Play with style and stun your opponents with sick tricks like Boyka’s backflip, Liv’s around the world or Melody’s special moves Style Points: Customize your team with stylish street fashions, custom emotes, tattoos, and more

Customize your team with stylish street fashions, custom emotes, tattoos, and more Build the Hype: Turn up the volume with hyped-up tracks from The Black-Eyed Peas, DJ Snake, Snap, and Daniel Got Hits as you take to streetstyle stages from around the world, including the official Red Bull Street Style World Championship stage.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21