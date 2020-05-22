Street Power Football – Release Date, Trailer, What is it, Platforms, Players, Venues & more
Get the feel-good game of the summer as you show off your skills on the street, beach or playground.
Get ready for a summer a football thanks to Street Power Football.
This street style game features real-life football freestylers, allowing you to show off your skills on the street across the glove.
Trailer
Release Date & Consoles
There is no set release date for Street Power Football (Street Power Soccer in the US), SFL Interactive and Maximum Games state it is coming Summer 2020.
The game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam!
What is Street Power Football?
Street Power Football brings creative style together with high-energy action for an over-the-top arcade video game experience.
It features six game modes, loads of customisable options to style your team, boom street beats, stages and ambassadors from around the world and more!
Real-life Freestyle footballers
Seven real-life football freestylers feature on the game:
United Kingdom – 4x world record holder and former world champion Liv Cooke & 5x world champion Andrew Henderson
France – World’s best ever urban baller and first-ever world freestyle champions Sean Garnier & 5x world champion Melody Donchet
Spain – 4x Spanish freestyle champion JaviFreestyle
Brazil – Muse of freestyle Raquel “Freestyle” Benetti who you’ll find kicking around in high heels
USA – Singer, songwriter and freestyler Daniel Got Hits, his track “SPF Anthem” features on the trailer
Venues
13 “playgrounds” feature on Street Power Football:
- Africa
- Berlin, Germany
- Brooklyn, New York
- Cancun, Mexico
- China
- Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro
- Copenhagen, Denmark
- “Favela”, Brazil
- Japan (both day & night),
- London, UK
- Rome, Italy
- Sarcelles, Paris
- Seoul, South Korea
Gameplay Features
- Become Street King: Create your own character and become the protégé of street legend Sean Garnier as you blow away the competition and rule the streets
- Gather Your Crew: Grab your friends and unleash your street style with up to 4-player local or online party play
- Game Modes: Explore and master all six unique game modes: Dance-like Freestyle, 3v3 Street Power matches, Trick Shot, Panna Cage Battles, Elimination and Become Street King story mode
- Signature Tricks and Superpowers: Play with style and stun your opponents with sick tricks like Boyka’s backflip, Liv’s around the world or Melody’s special moves
- Style Points: Customize your team with stylish street fashions, custom emotes, tattoos, and more
- Build the Hype: Turn up the volume with hyped-up tracks from The Black-Eyed Peas, DJ Snake, Snap, and Daniel Got Hits as you take to streetstyle stages from around the world, including the official Red Bull Street Style World Championship stage.
