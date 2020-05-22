[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Indie Games

Street Power Football – Release Date, Trailer, What is it, Platforms, Players, Venues & more

Get the feel-good game of the summer as you show off your skills on the street, beach or playground.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli May 22, 2020
street power football
 

Get ready for a summer a football thanks to Street Power Football.

This street style game features real-life football freestylers, allowing you to show off your skills on the street across the glove.

Trailer

Release Date & Consoles

There is no set release date for Street Power Football (Street Power Soccer in the US), SFL Interactive and Maximum Games state it is coming Summer 2020.

Street Power Football Favela screenshot 2 min
STREET STYLIN’ – Street Power Football is the arcade street soccer game we’ve been waiting for!

The game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam!

What is Street Power Football?

Street Power Football brings creative style together with high-energy action for an over-the-top arcade video game experience.

Street Power Football Copacabana screenshot 2 min
EPIC SCENERY – There are 13 locations to play on the game

It features six game modes, loads of customisable options to style your team, boom street beats, stages and ambassadors from around the world and more!

Real-life Freestyle footballers

Seven real-life football freestylers feature on the game:

United Kingdom – 4x world record holder and former world champion Liv Cooke & 5x world champion Andrew Henderson

France – World’s best ever urban baller and first-ever world freestyle champions Sean Garnier & 5x world champion Melody Donchet

Sean Garnier Street Power Football min
KING OF THE STREET – Sean Garnier is one of the leading names on the game

Spain – 4x Spanish freestyle champion JaviFreestyle

Brazil – Muse of freestyle Raquel “Freestyle” Benetti who you’ll find kicking around in high heels

USA – Singer, songwriter and freestyler Daniel Got Hits, his track “SPF Anthem” features on the trailer

Venues

13 “playgrounds” feature on Street Power Football:

  • Africa
  • Berlin, Germany
  • Brooklyn, New York
  • Cancun, Mexico
Brooklyn NYC Street Power Football min
GOING UNDERGROUND – Brooklyn takes you to the New York subway
  • China
  • Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro
  • Copenhagen, Denmark
  • “Favela”, Brazil
Copenhagen Street Power Football min
FEELING FESTIVE – Copenhagen has a Christmas feel to it
  • Japan (both day & night),
  • London, UK
  • Rome, Italy
  • Sarcelles, Paris
  • Seoul, South Korea
Seoul Street Power Football min
FUTURISTIC – Seoul is one of the most stunning playgrounds

Gameplay Features

  • Become Street King: Create your own character and become the protégé of street legend Sean Garnier as you blow away the competition and rule the streets
  • Gather Your Crew: Grab your friends and unleash your street style with up to 4-player local or online party play
  • Game Modes: Explore and master all six unique game modes: Dance-like Freestyle, 3v3 Street Power matches, Trick Shot, Panna Cage Battles, Elimination and Become Street King story mode

  • Signature Tricks and Superpowers: Play with style and stun your opponents with sick tricks like Boyka’s backflip, Liv’s around the world or Melody’s special moves
  • Style Points: Customize your team with stylish street fashions, custom emotes, tattoos, and more
  • Build the Hype: Turn up the volume with hyped-up tracks from The Black-Eyed Peas, DJ Snake, Snap, and Daniel Got Hits as you take to streetstyle stages from around the world, including the official Red Bull Street Style World Championship stage.

