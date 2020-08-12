Street Power Football: Crowning the nutmeg king of Europe!

Skills & tricks are the name of the game as the Indie hit looks to crown Europe’s nutmeg god.

A nutmeg is one of the most soul-crushing things you can do to an opponent. In Street Power Football’s Panna mode it is the aim of the game.

Because of that, Street Power Football has partnered with StatsBomb to track the player with the most nutmegs and award them the Panna d’Or!

Who will win the Panna d’Or?

SFL Interactive and Maximum Games, together with StatsBomb, have been tracking nutmegs across Europe and will reveal the winner on 23 August, when the Champions League finishes.

MOVE OVER BALLON D’OR: There’s a new award everyone is chasing!

Right now Atalanta’s Alejandro Gomez is the front-runner, tied on 12 nutmegs with Porto’s Jesus Manuel Corona.

They are being chased by Marcus Rashford (11) and Lionel Messi (10), who will surely want to add this to his trophy collection!

The data has already shown that there were 360 nutmegs in the Premier League this season, which works out at not quite one per game.

Street Power Football lands on 25 August!

You can get it on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam).

At £39.99 it could be one of the bargains of the year.

Gameplay

We got our hands on a preview version of Street Power Football and were blown away by the diversity of gameplay within it.

FOOTBALL IN THE CITY: Get ready to go round the world in Street Power Football

Once you get your head around the controls you’ll have great fun destroying the defence and smashing in power up goals.

