Separation: This stunning PSVR explorer will take you into tranquil wilderness

Step inside this glorious wasteland to unlock a trapped spirit and open up a forgotten path.

Separation cover rs

A beautiful VR game for just £11.99?

Separation may just be the game to persuade you to move to VR.

Carving out a unique narrative experience, Separation immerses players in a truly sensory experience.

NOW WATCH BELOW! The Stunning trailer for PSVR game Separation.
Contents hide
1 Step into a world of Separation
2 Key Features

Step into a world of Separation

Exploration in Separation is intertwined with puzzle-solving elements and movement is ‘joystick-driven’, meaning players absorb the haunting sites at their own pace.

On foot, boat or balloon, players will discover barren landscapes and lonely statue-like figures that reveal small clues to push them forward in their journey.

separation screenshot
STUNNING: Trawl the beautiful wasteland in VR

Martin Wheeler, solo developer for Recluse Industries said: “Inspired by the struggles I’ve had with feelings of loss and depression; Separation is a journey through a barren landscape of ruin, littered with empty shell-like structures.

“In its symbolism, the game is seeking a path through grief.” 

Key Features

Thanks to the PlayStation VR headset, you will be transported to a place of panoramic desolation and epic solitude.

You will explore vast landscapes and colossal ruins, whilst experiencing bleak but beautifully atmospheric visuals.

separation screenshot 2
DERELICT: You will get chills as you travel to find the trapped spirit

The purpose of the game is to find an imprisoned spirit and uncover a mysterious forgotten path, with the ambient electronic soundtrack providing a truly immersive experience.

Wheeler added: “We’re too connected at times – calm, solitary experiences are becoming rarer in our crowded space.

“We need those moments more than ever and Separation might be the virtual retreat needed for urban recluses.”

Separation is now out for just £11.99 and available to download on the PlayStation Network.

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

