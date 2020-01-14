The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021 – Release Date, Characters, Plot, Amazon Series, Consoles & more

It looks like German studio Daedalic Entertainment has big plans on designing Gollum as a stealth-based action title.

While the studio has stopped short of specifying the upcoming title's style of play, the main idea is that you will sneak around various locations across Middle-Earth in the twisted protagonist’s body.

Considering that this game will focus on the deceitful journey of Gollum, we highly doubt that there will be as much action in this game as you’d expect from a Lord of the Rings title.

The duality of Gollum's character could be something that the studio focus on and use to shape the story progression, but our guess is as good as yours at this point.

My precious

Interestingly, it sounds like the game will be set between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogies.

This means that you can expect to be able to use the ring to help sneak around the various levels unspotted.

Considering that Daedalic Entertainment has confirmed that Ringwraiths will be in the game, it is likely that use of the ring will be moderated by their presence.

Daedelic also revealed that Legolas' father, Thranduil, will appear in the game as a side character.

This will give LOTR fans a better idea of when the game takes place, but the studio remains tight-lipped regarding how all of these characters will be used in the game, and how the overall plot will progress.

Characters

It's also worth noting that the design of Gollum, the Ringwraiths, and all other notable characters and environments will be different from their depictions in Peter Jackson's films.

This is a conscious move by the developer, who want to create a separate universe for the iconic book series.

What is particularly interesting is the fact that one of the game's artists specifically described the design of the Ringwraiths as being "less cool" than the ones in the movies.

Maybe this artist was a big Peter Jackson fan, maybe he wasn't - all we know is we couldn't be more excited for a fresh take on the widely-recognisable characters.

Plot

Gollum's internal and psychological conflict will come into play in the game, as you will have both of Gollum’s personalities talking to you.

Smeagol and Gollum constantly attack each other, meaning that each has to defend himself.

There will be multiple conflicts in each chapter which will most likely culminate into a major decision to make at the end of it - this decision, in turn, will shape your story in a unique way.

The side that you have favoured up to this point will influence the choices that you make in the future, influencing the plot's progression in a multitude of ways.

Consoles

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been confirmed for Xbox Series X and PS5, as well as a PC edition.

Xbox Series X will allegedly support up to 8K resolution and 120 frames-per-second gaming experiences, so we can expect to see beautifully rendered graphics that surpass our expectations.

The eradication of loading times will also enable you to dive straight into Daedalic Entertainment's rendering of Middle-Earth.

Amazon Series

We're still waiting for more news regarding Amazon's Lord of the Rings series, but it looks like the game’s alleged 2021 launch period will complement the TV series.

We're also unsure about whether this game's release date means it will be available exclusively for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, or if it will also launch for previous-generation consoles.

We’re just going to have to wait on that one.