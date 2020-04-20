Fight Night: Should EA be worried by this new indie boxing game?

A UK games developer has beaten EA Sports to the punch and dropped a boxing game trailer.

Boxing fans have enjoyed a resurgence in their sport, with big names like Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua leading the charge and putting on bigger and bigger events.

The one thing that’s been missing for a while has been a recent boxing game. Eddie Hearn, the legendary promoter, has been vocal about this recently and has been in talks with EA Sports about bringing back Fight Night.

But someone else has beat them to it.

eSports Boxing Club

A Sheffield-based games developer called Steel City Interactive has seen this gap in the market and beat EA Sports to the punch.

Their title, eSports Boxing Club launched with a trailer and some tie-ins with well known British boxing legends like Frank Bruno and Ricky Hatton.

STEEL CITY: The developer out of Sheffield is hoping to steal a march on EA Sports

Not much is known about a release date or the features, but it’s clear from the trailer the game will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

What will EA Sports do?

This might wake EA Sports up to the opportunity to have a successful boxing game once again. The Fight Night franchise remains popular amongst boxing fans and it often comes up on social media as a gap in the gaming market.

EA Sports haven’t released a version since Fight Night Champion came out in 2011 on the previous generation consoles. It’s entirely possible they will miss an entire generation, as the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X are coming out at the end of this year.

WHEELER DEALER: Hearn knows a money-making opportunity when he sees one

Fans were given new hope recently when in an Instagram live chat Eddie Hearn said he had been in talks with EA Sports about a game. However, he said, “EA Sports don’t really seem interested in boxing and Fight Night. So, should I just do one myself?”

We don’t want to jump the gun, but maybe Hearn has played a role here, either way we think its a step in the right direction to getting boxing games back in circulation.