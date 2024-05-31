Players want to know how to unlock Free Roam in Hypercharge Unboxed, as this mode allows users to complete objectives, and collect a plethora of collectibles, without having to worry about opponents.

The Free Roam mode is also a great way to discover the ins and outs of every single map, which can come in handy in any of the online modes.

How to Unlock Free Roam in Hypercharge Unboxed

Unlocking the Free Roam mode in Hypercharge Unboxed is very straightforward. The only thing you need to do is earn a platinum or above medal at any level to unlock it.

Then, just go to play, select the single-player mode, choose the Free Roam mode, and enjoy exploring the unique Hypercharge Unboxed arenas.

As mentioned above, this mode is excellent for helping you gather all the collectibles, complete missions, and unlock a lot of rewards.

It's also a great way to unlock some of the Hypercharge Unboxed name options, which are secret, in an easy and fast way.

The Free Roam mode can also help you get familiar with all the maps by learning the best hideout spots or routes.

