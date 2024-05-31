Hypercharge Unboxed has arrived on consoles, bringing an immersive and incredible fun gaming experience, especially for shooter game lovers. Many players are wondering how they can change the name of their in-game character.

Knowing how to change your name in Hypercharge Unboxed is more critical than it seems, as you can create a name that will stay engraved in the memories of your teammates and opponents.

How to Change Your Name in Hypercharge Unboxed

To change your name in Hypercharge Unboxed, go to the main menu and click on the Customise option.

When you are inside the Customise menu, select the name option and click on it.

After that, you will be able to change your character prefix, adjective, noun, and suffix, creating a truly unique name.

Some of the options are locked, and they are also secret. However, Hypercharge Unboxed lets you know how you can unlock them by just selecting them.

Most of them can be obtained by earning medals in different game modes or arenas. This means you need to play the game to unlock more ways of customizing your character's name.

This is quite a unique way to change your name in a video game, as most tiles just let you create your own. But it's a great way to encourage players to play different mods and complete some challenges.

We hope this article answered all of your questions about changing the character's name, and we wish you luck in defending the Hypercore!

