Is Hypercharge Unboxed Cross Platform?

Does Hypercharge Unboxed have crossplay, is one of the most asked questions by video game fans. Players from all around the world want to know if the popular shooter game allows them to play with users from other platforms.

Hypercharge Unboxed delivers a unique and very immersive gaming experience, so it's no surprise to see players wanting to know if they can play with friends that use different platforms.

Does Hypercharge Unboxed Have Crossplay?

To the joy of players from all around the globe, Hypercharge Unboxed will have Crossplay, as the feature goes live on May 31. This means PC users, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch players will be able to come together to stop Major Evil and have a lot of fun in the process

The crossplay feature was something that Hypercharge Unboxed developers worked very hard on for two years, and that arrives at the same time the game will be released for consoles.

Credit: Hypercharge Unboxed

If Hypercharge Unboxed was already fun to play without crossplay, now that users can play with friends from different platforms the game becomes even more enjoyable.

However, some users prefer to play without crossplay, and are wondering if there is an option to turn it off.

How to Turn Off Crossplay

Turning off Crossplay in Hypercharge Unboxed is quite simple, and you just need to follow these steps:

Head into the options tab on the main menu Click on gameplay Scroll to Cross-Play Filter Select the Same Platform option

After you do this you will only play against players that are on the same platform as you.

If you are playing on Xbox and don't mind the crossplay feature, but just want to play against console players, you can select the Consoles Only option.

We hope this article answered all of your questions about the Hypercharge Unboxed crossplay feature, and wish you good luck in your battle against Major Evil.