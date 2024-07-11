Honkai: Star Rail has undergone several updates since its release in April 2023, and every version is better than the other. However, not all of them have become a fan-favorite.

Since its release, Honkai: Star Rail has received ten updates and is currently in the 2.3 version, Farewell Penacony.

These updates can add or alter the game's existing content, and players have their personal favorites.

From version 2.0, which brings the new character warps and areas, to version 1.6, which introduces new five-star characters, here are the five best Honkai: Star Rail updates since launch.

Version 1.1, Galactic Roaming

Released in June 2023, Galactic Roaming is the second release version of Honkai: Star Rail and the first major content patch since the game’s launch.

Credit: miHoYo / HoYoverse | License: fair use for promotional, commentary and news purposes

This update includes two new five-star character warps, hacker Silver Wolf and mysterious trader Luocha, and a new four-star star skiff pilot, Yukong.

It also introduces the Belobog History and Culture Museum, which has three permanent exhibition areas: the General Hall, the Industrial Hall, and the History-Culture Hall.

The update also contains new companion missions for Silver Wolf, Luocha, Bailu, and Yanqing and new events such as Starhunt, Everwinter City Museum Ledge of Curiosities, Stellar Flare, Garden of Plenty, Lab Assistants in Position, and Gift of Odyssey.

In Version 1.1, players can see enemy locations, trotters can randomly enter battle, and a new friend chat function was added.

Version 1.3, Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins

Version 1.3, Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins, is the fourth update of Honkai: Star Rail, released in August 2023.

Credit: miHoYo / HoYoverse | License: fair use for promotional, commentary and news purposes

Gamers consider it one of the best with the Simulated Universe update and the March 7th companion quest.

But aside from those, it also features a promising cast of vibrant new characters, event warps, companion missions, and a new homey locale, Aurum Alley.

It introduced the five-star characters Dan Heng in his new form, Fu Xuan, the four-star Lynx, and a new type of enemy, Swarm: True Sting.

It also released a new Trailblaze Mission, several Companion Missions, new events, stages, and system updates.

Version 1.6, Crown of the Mundane and Divine

HoYoverse gave fans a big Christmas treat when it released Version 1.6, Crown of the Mundane and Divine, in December 2023.

Credit: miHoYo / HoYoverse | License: fair use for promotional, commentary and news purposes

It introduced new five-star characters, Ruan Mei and Dr. Ratio, to Event Warps and a new four-star character, Xueyi.

In addition, it has several new Character Event Warps, a new story, Trailblaze Continuance The Blue—Crown of the Mundane and Divine, and a new area, Herta Space Station: Seclusion Zone.

Alongside the new additions comes numerous new events and gameplay updates.

The Trailblazers face new enemies: Starcrusher Swarm King Skaracabaz, Gnaw Sting, and Argenti.

It also launches new gameplay, updates, adjustments, and optimizations.

With an update this big, it’s easy to see why players love it.

Version 2.0, If One Dreams at Midnight

Version 2.0, If One Dreams at Midnight, is what fans dubbed a “super good” update.

Credit: miHoYo / HoYoverse | License: fair use for promotional, commentary and news purposes

Released in February 2024, it kicks everything up a notch with new areas, characters, story, events, and patch notes.

It introduces Penacony, a region featuring an intriguing story about a dream world and incredibly polished minigames that surpass other versions from previous updates and even Genshin Impact.

With this version, miHoYo and HoYoverse have exceeded fans’ expectations.

Version 2.2, Then Wake to Weep

Honkai: Star Rail Version 2.2, Then Wake to Weep, is what fans called the greatest of all time and “one of the best updates known to gacha kind.”

Credit: miHoYo / HoYoverse | License: fair use for promotional, commentary and news purposes

Released in May 2024, it features new areas, characters, light cones, and a story about Penacony.

This update is considered to reach the pinnacle of the Penacony storyline with its new additions.

It also includes new events, other miscellaneous additions, and patch notes that make it one of the best.

Fans are now waiting for Version 2.4, which may once again please players with its new additions. With all the leaks happening, it’s expected to be another one-of-a-kind update.

