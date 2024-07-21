Honkai Star Rail, developed and published by miHoYo, takes players on a cosmic journey across the stars and encounters different planets and civilizations. The gameplay revolves around collecting and building a team from a diverse selection of characters, each with different combat styles, elemental attacks, and skill sets. Players then engage in turn-based combat that allows them to deploy their characters to unleash their attacks and abilities strategically.

It's more than a year since the game was released. Within this period, some exciting meta changes were made available that shook the Astral Express.

From Budget Pick to Meta Queen: Natasha

Natasha is a free-to-play healer character in the game who focuses on restoring HP's to alloes. This four-star character was initially seen as a decent budget option, but with time, her ability to provide solid healing has increased. As the end game brought more demanding challenges, her unique skills became irreplaceable for the team, making her the best for F2P and low-spend players.

Introduction of the FUA Character: Robin

Robin is a five-star character introduced in version 2.2 of Honkai Star Rail. She's a supporting character who can buff Allies' stats. This character has the unique ability to trigger Follow-Up Attacks (FUA) And multiple elements. This completely changed how the damage was dealt with and opened doors for dual elements to exploit enemy weaknesses.

A Hero Emerges: Topaz

Topaz was another character that appeared alongside Robin's debut banner. She was initially considered a support character but gained popularity with the rise of elemental reactions. Topaz uses her pet Numby in battles to attack enemies from time to time, and she can manipulate enemies while boosting elemental damage. She can be a character with the right team composition and could turn the tide of the battle.

A DPS Powerhouse: Seele

Selee is another playable character in Honkai Star Rail with a constant presence at the top of the DPS charts since launch. The character received several updates enhancing its speed and weapon display. Apart from that raw damage output and excellent performance made her a choice for every team composition. With its updates, the character has become reliable and offers high damage to enemies.

The Unforeseen Utility: Guinaifen

Guinaifen was released as a playable character in version 1.4 of Honkai Star Rail. The character is known primarily for power shields that surprised players with many hidden utilities. When paired with the correct team composition, this character can manipulate enemies and offer strategic buffs in specific game encounters.

We hope this guide answers all your questions about the most significant changes in Honkai Star Rail Mehta over the years.