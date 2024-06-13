Harry Potter Quidditch Champions Release Date, Trailers & More

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

When Hogwarts Legacy was released, one glaring omission was the fantasy sport Quidditch; fortunately for fans of the wizarding world, the sport is arriving in its own game called Quidditch Champions, and there’s now a release date.

Not only do we know when the game is releasing, but developer Unbroken Studios has also shown off some gameplay in trailers. From this, we can already tell who will be playable, along with other key details. Fans of the series will be hoping it can capture some of the magic of the 2003 game Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup, and the good news is we won’t have to wait long to find out.

Credit: WB Games

The game will be released on September 3, later this year, after being shown at Summer Games Fest. This means fans won’t have to wait long before they can jump on their broomsticks. There should be plenty of new updates before release to enjoy, and we will cover them all here.

What Platforms Will Quidditch Champions Release On?

Quidditch Champions is set to release on all major platforms. We’ve listed them all below, with it releasing on all platforms on the same day:

PS5

PS4

Xbox Series X|S

Xbox One

Nintendo Switch

PC

The game’s release on Switch will be a huge win for many fans of the series, but we will have to wait and see how well it runs on Nintendo’s console.

Quidditch Champions Game Modes

There is little information about Quidditch Champions and the game modes specifically; however, the FAQ page confirms a few things. There will be solo play and PvP game modes, so hopefully, there will be plenty of gameplay opportunities to enjoy with friends.

Quidditch Champions Trailers

The main reveal trailer for the game, as shown above, teases a lot about what we can expect from playable teams to featured characters. The trailer begins by showing the characters from the Harry Potter films, using their likeness, before going to Hogwarts, showing a game featuring the different houses.

The trailer also shows characters and teams from the Quidditch World Cup introduced in the fourth film. There aren’t many teams for now, but more should be revealed closer to release.

The final part of the trailer highlights some extra goodies for players who played Hogwarts Legacy, including:

Sebastian Sallow’s Hero Skin

Sebastian Sallow’s Wand

Ancient Magic Emblem

Ancient Magic Celebration

Moon Trimmer Broom