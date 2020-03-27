Halo Infinite Update: Will it launch in 2020? Release Date, Delay, Coronavirus, Beta, Slipspace Engine & more

343 Industries have been building a brand new engine for Halo Infinite for years, and the result will be a whole new graphical style when the game releases on Xbox Series X.

However, an online leakster claims that have just found the intended release date for the upcoming Halo Infinite.

Reddit user u/GeekGamerGirl posted an interesting theory online about when Halo Infinite was originally slated for release.

Release Date theory

In the post, the leaker claims that Halo Infinite initially had a release date of 4 September 2020.

"I have been cross-referencing dates and numbers found using the Wiki breakdown of the Discover Hope trailer. Given that a release date has yet to be announced and that some 343 staff insist that more Easter eggs have yet to be found in the trailer…"

"I believe I have found the exact date for when Halo Infinite is supposed to be released but I have yet to confirm it with 343 staff."

There is the possibility that the release date was set without taking the COVID-19 outbreak into consideration, but 343 just released a statement on this.

343 Industries on COVID-19 outbreak

In a very recent blog post, the development team at 343 Industries was reluctant to confirm anything about a release date for Halo Infinite.

For now, the game remains on schedule to launch in the holiday period of 2020, however, the way in which the developers will be work on the project has changed substantially.

"We're removing all the obstacles in our path and tracking well, but need to be mindful of our current limitations and understand that the coronavirus situation may get worse before it gets better." the developers said.

The team at 343 is now working from home, and has been for more than two weeks, so there is no need to stress about Halo Infinite's development.