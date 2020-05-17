Halo Infinite CONFIRMED for Xbox 20/20 Event: Countdown, SlipSpace Engine, Wishlist, and more

The hype around the next instalment from 343 is on the up, here’s what we could see come July.

It’s official, Halo Infinite will be showing at July’s Xbox 20/20 event.

Here’s everything you need to know and a few features we’d love to see showcased in the upcoming event.

Halo Infinite preview

With the effects of Covid-19 still being very much felt around the world, many events have been taken online.

Xbox 20/20 was Microsofts’s answer to this, and is now a highly anticipated monthly event that showcases upcoming games for Xbox Series X and more.

The most recent event was received with mixed reactions, many of which were expecting to see more gameplay from the Xbox Series X, especially Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

This was acknowledged and addressed on Twitter by both Creative Director of Assassin’s Creed, Ashraf Ismail, and Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg.

This a promising sign, as Microsoft will likely be looking to avoid this happening again. Therefore, we may be in store for a more gameplay-oriented preview in future events.

However, while we know that Halo Infinite will be at the July event, we don’t have official confirmation of what we’ll see just yet.

What have we seen so far?

At the moment, Halo Infinite details are understandably thin on the ground, but we’ve seen two trailers so far in both 2018 and 2019.

Take a look at the E3 announcement 2018 trailer below:

We could get a glimpse of everything from gameplay to story at the July Xbox 20/20 reveal – but here’s a few things we’d love to see make the list.

SlipSpace Engine

Halo Infinite is developed using the SlipSpace Engine. This engine, according to the official website, will allow ‘new levels of emotion’ and ‘intuitive and powerful tools’ for creators.

Enhanced Performances

Firstly, the mention of allowing new levels of emotion suggests that we could see a much-enhanced rendering of in-game performances.

The background image to the site section actually shows a close-up of someone’s face, with a tear running down their cheek.

It could be the case that we’re on track to experience one of the most emotionally impactful Halo editions to date – made possible by the SlipSpace Engine.

We’d like to see these performances in action!

DRAMA: The 2019 trailer was an emotional rollercoaster

Enhanced Creativity

It seems apparent that the SlipSpace Engine is geared towards helping creatives be, well, more creative.

According to the site, there are ‘intuitive and powerful tools (that) let fresh creators and industry veterans focus on bringing worlds vividly to life.’

With such a vast creative community in Halo, we’d love to see how these new tools stand up the previous instalments and just what could be made with them.

Masterchief

Judging from what we’ve seen, we can assume that the Masterchief will be making an appearance in the game.

Now don’t get ahead of yourself just yet – as in previous titles we have had the choice to play between two characters, or rather – had the choice made for us.

Characters such as the Arbitor were received well, whilst others had a slightly more mixed reception.

WHO ARE YOU? The mystery Spartan character in the 2018 reveal

Interestingly, in the 2018 trailer, we get a shot of the leg and helmet of a Spartan. The leg looks less bulky than the Masterchief’s, so could this be a new character?

We’d like to see exactly who we play as in the game made clear in July’s event.

The hype around Halo Infinite is certainly building with the announcement and we can’t wait to see more come July.

Until then, for everything you need to know and more be sure to check back in with us.