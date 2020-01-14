Halo Infinite: Weapons that must be included in Xbox's flagship shooter

Halo is already synonymous for having some of the most unique weapons in first-person shooter history.

That said, with Halo Infinite being upgraded to the new Slipspace Engine fo the Xbox Series X we may have a whole new assortment of weapons to look forward to.

Even so, there are seven weapons from games of the past that need to make a comeback in Halo Infinite.

Continue reading to see what they are.

Needler

The Needler is an iconic weapon from Halo: Combat Evolved that has made it into every Halo since.

The handheld tracking pistol fires large crystal needles that explode after accumulating on impact.

While it is not a go-to gun for those in competitive Halo, it has always been one of our favourites because of the CHUG, CHUG, CHUG sound it makes as it shoots.

Spartan Laser

The Spartan Laser was first introduced in Halo 3 and has been a staple of the power weapons ever since.

Other power weapons like the rocket launcher and sniper rifle have dominated the competitive scene, but the Spartan Laser has always occupied a niche for Big Team Battles, as it can destroy vehicles.

The big red laser is an insane weapon, and the various permutations in Halo 5: Guardians Warzone were extremely fun to use.

Battle Rifle

Ever since its induction in Halo 2, the Battle Rifle has become THE go-to rifle for Halo players.

Firing a three-round burst, the battle rifle's iconic signature gives players a sense of nostalgia.

Every instalment since Halo 2 has needed to nail the feel and power utility of the Battle rifle, so we are buzzing to see the iconic weapon’s representation on a new engine.

Energy Sword

The Type-22 Energy sword has been a staple since it debuted Halo: Combat Evolved.

Nothing is more satisfying than hearing the swoosh of the energy sword as you slash and lunge at enemies.

The energy sword could be even better in Halo: Infinite thanks to the options for crazy lighting and detail on the Arbiter's favourite weapon.

Rocket Launcher

The rocket launcher is the ultimate power weapon of every Halo game, making it a staple of both team arena and big team battle playlists.

From Blood Gulch to the Pit, there has never been a more universal tube of doom made available to players.

Railgun

The railgun is a 343 Industries introduction and is probably one of the most popular weapons that they created.

The railgun is satisfying to use, thanks to the noise the gun makes as it shoots, and the feel of it when moving around.

The railgun is a true staple of Halo, and it would be great to see it again in Halo: Infinite.

Plasma pistol

The plasma pistol, much like the Needler, is a truly unique weapon.

Known for its ability to shoot an overcharged shot to drain an enemy's shield, the plasma pistol has been a staple for the sneaky players looking to ambush an enemy.

The plasma pistol has every opportunity to pop up in the new Slipspace engine, and we are excited to see what 343 cook up.