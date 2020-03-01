Rockstar's New Logo: What it could mean, GTA 6, Bully 2 and more

Rockstar Games has left fans speculating after updating their website logo recently and it's got us thinking (and hoping) that an announcement may come soon.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN? Rockstar have changed their logo in the past, before announcing a new game (image credit: Rockstar games)

In the past, Rockstar have announced games by changing their logos quietly online.

The last time this happened, was just before Red Dead Redemption 2 was announced.

CLASS ACT: Bully 2 could be on the cards

The cryptic logo reads;

Killing dreams

Murdering hope

Fighting the righteous

Bullying the weak

DRIVING SPECULATION: Fans are hoping to find a clue to the GTA 6 release date

Currently, fans are hard-pressed to decipher these messages, but 'Bullying' could be a reference to the Bully 2 game.

GTA 6 is also on the cards, and rumours are circulating as to when it will be released.

Either way, Rockstar has once again ignited the interest of players around the world. Keep checking in for the latest updates as we get them!

