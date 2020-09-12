Is a GTA 6 announcement right around the corner?

A recent reply on twitter from Rockstar Games may be leading to a new 'GTA 6' announcement!

Here, we cover everything you need to know about this tweet, as well as the next release of the GTA series.

Twitter Support

A recent tweet from twitter user @forzahorizonguy asked Rockstar if they have any news on GTA 6.

The Rockstar Support account took a while to reply, but eventually, they sent a link to their newsfeed called Newswire.

This news site has some interesting GTA info, so make sure to check here for the latest!

Rockstar Newswire

Rockstar's Newswire site covers everything from GTA updates to in-game events.

This is likely to be where any GTA 6 news is announced, so to stay up to date with all the latest news head to the Newswire.

GTA 5 just got the biggest update it's had in a long time, could this mean a new title is in production?

The Summer Special update has added a host of new vehicles including Cars and other Benny's vehicles.

GTA on Next-Gen

We already know GTA 5 is set for another release in 2021.

This is for a next-gen release on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, this could mean we're unlikely to get a new GTA title in the next year (2021).

There is no confirmed release date for GTA, but we can speculate that the new title could come in for 2022 or 2023.

Get the most the most out of GTA 5

GTA Online is still one of the best online experiences out there, but you don't need to wait until the next-gen version to get an upgrade.

