GTA V Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 16 July – Release Date, Time, Expected Content, Discounts & more

The third patch of the month is coming to Los Santos and here’s exactly what you can expect.

July will see five weekly updates arrive in GTA Online, and the third patch is fast approaching.

Keep reading for everythng you need to know ahead of 16 July’s weekly update.

The next GTA Online weekly update will arrive on Thursday, 16 July between 9-10am BST / 4-5am ET.

We will update this article with the patch notes once they’re released.

What do we expect from July?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

Price cuts on both new and old content

Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes

New vehicles, tracks or time trials

GERALD’S LAST PLAY: April saw a brand new set of contact missions arrive in GTA online, could we see more updates for this game mode in June?

New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players

Increased bonuses on business-type features

New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel

New Twitch Prime benefits

The following patch notes cover July 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 9 July’s patch notes contain the following updates.

New Content:

Podium Car: Vagner

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Air Freight, 2X

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

Stockpile, 3X

Discounted Content:

Osiris, $1,365,000

T20, $1,540,000

Scramjet, $2,436,000

FH-1 Hunter, $1,860,000

RM-10 Bombushka, $2,670,000

LF-22 Starling, $1,650,000

Rogue, $720,000

Rocket Voltic, $2,016,000/$2,681,280

Ultralight, Free

Hangars, 50% Discount

Hangar Renovations, 50% Discount

Garages, 50% Discount

Time Trial:

Elysian Island, par time of 01:40.00

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Construction Site II, par time of 01:12.00

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

APC, $348,750

Overflod Imorgon, $324,750

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 2 July’s patch notes contain the following updates.

New Content:

Podium Vehicle: Sovereign

Returning Content:

Independence Day Vehicles

Independence Day Clothing

Independence Day Masks

Firework Launcher

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Bunker Series

Missile Base Series

Discounted Content:

Deveste Eight, $897,500

ETR1, $997,500

Avenger Renovations

Oppressor MKII, $1,462,500

Thruster, $1,375,000

RM-10 Bombushka, $2,225,000

V-65 Molotok, $1,800,000

Tula, $1,945,000

APC, $1,162,500/$1,546,125

Liberator, $371,007

Gauntlet Hellfire, $372,500

Sovereign, $60,000

Hangars, 70% Discount

Arcades, 50% Discount

Facilities, 75% Discount

Bunkers, 75% Discount

Luxor Deluxe, $5,000,000

Swift Deluxe, $2,575,000

Swift, $750,000/$800,000

Luxor, $812,500

Yachts, 50% Discount

Time Trial:

Down Chilliad, par time of 00:54.20

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Vespucci Beach, Par Time of 02:05.00

