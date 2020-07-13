[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Grand Theft Auto

GTA V Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 16 July – Release Date, Time, Expected Content, Discounts & more

The third patch of the month is coming to Los Santos and here’s exactly what you can expect.

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Jul 13, 2020
 

GTA ONLINE WEEKLY UPDATE 16 JULY COUNTDOWN

July will see five weekly updates arrive in GTA Online, and the third patch is fast approaching.

Keep reading for everythng you need to know ahead of 16 July’s weekly update.

Contents hide
1 Release Date
2 What do we expect from July?
3 July’s Weekly Updates So Far
4 9 July Weekly Update
4.1 New Content:
4.2 Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
4.3 Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
4.4 Discounted Content:
4.5 Time Trial:
4.6 RC Bandito Time Trial:
4.7 Twitch Prime Bonuses:
5 2 July Weekly Update
5.1 New Content:
5.2 Returning Content:
5.3 Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
5.4 Discounted Content:
5.5 Time Trial:

GTA CASH CARD BUY NOW

Release Date

The next GTA Online weekly update will arrive on Thursday, 16 July between 9-10am BST / 4-5am ET.

We will update this article with the patch notes once they’re released.

What do we expect from July?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

  • Price cuts on both new and old content
  • Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
  • New vehicles, tracks or time trials
geralds last play gta v online
GERALD’S LAST PLAY: April saw a brand new set of contact missions arrive in GTA online, could we see more updates for this game mode in June?

READ MORE: GTA Online: Peyote Plant Locations (turn into an animal)

  • New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
  • Increased bonuses on business-type features
  • New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
  • New Twitch Prime benefits

July’s Weekly Updates So Far

The following patch notes cover July 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.

9 July Weekly Update

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 9 July’s patch notes contain the following updates.

New Content:

  • Podium Car: Vagner
gta online vagner podium car
TRY YOUR LUCK: This week’s podium car is the Vagner

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Air Freight, 2X

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Stockpile, 3X
gta online weekly update stockpile 3x payout
BIG BUCKS: It’s triple payout for Stockpile this week

Discounted Content:

  • Osiris, $1,365,000
  • T20, $1,540,000
  • Scramjet, $2,436,000
  • FH-1 Hunter, $1,860,000
  • RM-10 Bombushka, $2,670,000
  • LF-22 Starling, $1,650,000
  • Rogue, $720,000
  • Rocket Voltic, $2,016,000/$2,681,280
  • Ultralight, Free
  • Hangars, 50% Discount
  • Hangar Renovations, 50% Discount
  • Garages, 50% Discount

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • APC, $348,750
  • Overflod Imorgon, $324,750

2 July Weekly Update

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 2 July’s patch notes contain the following updates.

New Content:

  • Podium Vehicle: Sovereign

Returning Content:

  • Independence Day Vehicles
  • Independence Day Clothing
  • Independence Day Masks
  • Firework Launcher
gta online sovereign podium car
TRY YOUR LUCK: This week’s podium car is the Sovereign

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Bunker Series
  • Missile Base Series

READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat

Discounted Content:

  • Deveste Eight, $897,500
  • ETR1, $997,500
  • Avenger Renovations
  • Oppressor MKII, $1,462,500
  • Thruster, $1,375,000
  • RM-10 Bombushka, $2,225,000
  • V-65 Molotok, $1,800,000
  • Tula, $1,945,000
  • APC, $1,162,500/$1,546,125
  • Liberator, $371,007
  • Gauntlet Hellfire, $372,500
  • Sovereign, $60,000
  • Hangars, 70% Discount
  • Arcades, 50% Discount
  • Facilities, 75% Discount
  • Bunkers, 75% Discount
  • Luxor Deluxe, $5,000,000
  • Swift Deluxe, $2,575,000
  • Swift, $750,000/$800,000
  • Luxor, $812,500
  • Yachts, 50% Discount
gta weekly update bunker
DOUBLE TROUBLE: It’s double payout for Bunker Series this week

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

READ MORE: Fastest 5 Cars in GTA Online

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon