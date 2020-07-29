[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Grand Theft Auto

GTA V Online: When is the Summer Update? Expected content, latest news & more

A new update is on its way to Los Santos – but when will it arrive and what new content can you expect?

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Jul 29, 2020
GTA V ONLINE SUMMER UPDATE RELEASE DATE

As most of you GTA online fans will know by now, Rockstar announced that a summer update is on its way to Los Santos!

Keep reading to find out when to expect the patch and what it might include.

GTA Online Summer Update Release Date

Rockstar has not yet confirmed a date for GTA’s new summer update.

However, Red Dead Online’s summer update arrived in place of the weekly update, on Tuesday, 28 July 2020.

gta online parachuting 3x payout 18 june patch
DROP ZONE: There’s no confirmed date for when the summer update will drop

This might suggest that GTA’s summer update could arrive as soon as Thursday, 30 July 2020, in place of the weekly update – but for now, this is speculation.

Nevertheless, Rockstar has shared some hints as to what might feature in the new update.

Expected Content

Although they haven’t given too much away, Rockstar has said we can expect a ‘fun mix of diverse new content’. This certainly sounds exciting!

gta online weekly update special vehicle races double payout
SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE: There’s a ton of variety on offer in the game

We’re hoping that this means we’ll be seeing an even broader variety of content than ever before!

Biggest GTA Online Update EVER

Rockstar also mentioned that later this year we can expect the biggest GTA Online update ever!

This update will feature the ‘latest take on Heists in an entirely new location.’

Naturally, this is creating various theories and predictions surrounding where the new location will be.

keep the pace triple payout gta online weekly update 16 april
TAKING A TRIP? Could we be jetting away from Los Santos?

Speculations range from revisiting old maps in the series, such as Vice City, or San Andreas, or even places within GTA 5 itself like North Yankton.

We can also assume that new heists are likely to feature in the update. Could these be tied in with the new location? With no more clues from Rockstar, we can only speculate for now.

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

