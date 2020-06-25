GTA V Online Weekly Update REVEALED: 25 June – Scramjet podium car, 3x payout for Hunting Pack Remix, Discounts & more
The latest patch notes from the Grand Theft Auto smash is here – what’s in it for you?
The final GTA Online weekly update of the month has arrived and it features a load of fresh content, bonuses and discounts!
Keep reading for the full patch notes for 25 June’s weekly update.
25 June Weekly Update
According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 25 June’s patch notes contain the following updates:
New Content
- Podium Car: Scramjet
Double GTA$ and RP Activities
- Nightclub daily income
Triple GTA$ and RP Activities
- Hunting Pack Remix
Discounted Content
- B-11 Strikeforce, $2,280,000
- Ruiner 2000, $2,592,000
- Tyrant, $1,509,000
- Tezeract, $1,695,000
- Festival Bus, $682,500
- Nightshade, $351,000
- Nightclubs, 50% Discount
- Clubhouses, 50% Discount
- MC Businesses, 50% Discount
Time Trial
- Raton Canyon, Par Time of 01:16:60 (Video Guide)
RC Bandito Time Trial
- Davis Quartz, Par Time of 01:32.00 (Video Guide)
What do we expect from July?
Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:
- Price cuts on both new and old content
- Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
- New vehicles, tracks or time trials
- New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
- Increased bonuses on business-type features
- New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
- New Twitch Prime benefits
June’s Weekly Updates So Far
The following patch notes cover June 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.
18 June Weekly Update
According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 18 June’s patch notes contain the following updates.
New Content:
- Podium Car: Ocelot R88
- Event Cargo for Business Battles
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- VIP Work
- VIP Challenges
- Open Wheel Races
- CEO Associate pay
Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Parachuting
Discounted Content:
- Stromberg, $1,556,750
- Rocket Voltic, $1,728,000/$2,298,240
- Flash GT, $1,005,000
- BF Raptor, Free
- Itali GTB, $713,400
- Principe Nemesis, Free
- Shitzu Hakouchou, Free
- Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer, Free
- Offices, 40% Discount
- Special Cargo Warehouses, 50% Discount
Time Trial:
- Power Staiton, Par Time of 01:26.80
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Little Seoul Park, Par Time of 01:10.00
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- V-65 Molotok, $720,000
- Mamba, $298,500
11 June Weekly Update
According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 11 June’s patch notes contain the following updates.
New Content:
- Podium Car: Pegassi Torero
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Premium Repo Work
- RC Bandito Races
Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Arena War Modes
Discounted Content:
- Deviant, $256,000
- Itali GTO, $1,277,250
- RC Tank, $1,478,750
- Cerberus, $2,322,180/$1,746,000
- Brutus, $1,599,990
- Scarab, $1,845,774/$1,387,800
- Imperator, $1,370,964/$1,030,800
- ZR 380, $964,800
- RC Bandito, $1,033,500
- Arena War Workshops, 50% Discount
Time Trial:
- Vinewood Bowl, Par Time of 02:58.80
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- La Fuente Blanca, Par Time of 01:27.00
- Video Guide
4 June Weekly Update
The following patch notes arrived on 4 June’s weekly update.
New Content:
- Podium Car: SC1
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Special Vehicle Races
- Casino Heist (Only RP)
Discounted Content:
- MOC
- Rogue, $720,000
- Swinger, $545,400
- Ardent, $690,000
- Caracara 4X4, $525,000
- Facilities, 50% Discount
- Arcades, 50% Discount
Time Trial:
- Calafia Way, Par Time of 01:24.20
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Cemetery
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- RE 7B
- Infernus Classic, 70% Discount
