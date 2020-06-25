[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Grand Theft Auto

GTA V Online Weekly Update REVEALED: 25 June – Scramjet podium car, 3x payout for Hunting Pack Remix, Discounts & more

The latest patch notes from the Grand Theft Auto smash is here – what’s in it for you?

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Jun 25, 2020
 

gta online cool

The final GTA Online weekly update of the month has arrived and it features a load of fresh content, bonuses and discounts!

Keep reading for the full patch notes for 25 June’s weekly update.

Contents hide
1 25 June Weekly Update
1.1 New Content
1.2 Double GTA$ and RP Activities
1.3 Triple GTA$ and RP Activities
1.4 Discounted Content
1.5 Time Trial
1.6 RC Bandito Time Trial
2 What do we expect from July?
3 June’s Weekly Updates So Far
4 18 June Weekly Update
4.1 New Content:
4.2 Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
4.3 Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
4.4 Discounted Content:
4.5 Time Trial:
4.6 RC Bandito Time Trial:
4.7 Twitch Prime Bonuses:
5 11 June Weekly Update
5.1 New Content:
5.2 Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
5.3 Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
5.4 Discounted Content:
5.5 Time Trial:
5.6 RC Bandito Time Trial:
6 4 June Weekly Update
6.1 New Content:
6.2 Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
6.3 Discounted Content:
6.4 Time Trial:
6.5 RC Bandito Time Trial:
6.6 Twitch Prime Bonuses:

25 June Weekly Update

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 25 June’s patch notes contain the following updates:

New Content

  • Podium Car: Scramjet

Double GTA$ and RP Activities

  • Nightclub daily income

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities

  • Hunting Pack Remix

Discounted Content

  • B-11 Strikeforce, $2,280,000
  • Ruiner 2000, $2,592,000
  • Tyrant, $1,509,000
  • Tezeract, $1,695,000
  • Festival Bus, $682,500
  • Nightshade, $351,000
  • Nightclubs, 50% Discount
  • Clubhouses, 50% Discount
  • MC Businesses, 50% Discount

Time Trial

RC Bandito Time Trial

What do we expect from July?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

  • Price cuts on both new and old content
  • Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
  • New vehicles, tracks or time trials
geralds last play gta v online
GERALD’S LAST PLAY: April saw a brand new set of contact missions arrive in GTA online, could we see more updates for this game mode in June?

  • New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
  • Increased bonuses on business-type features
  • New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
  • New Twitch Prime benefits

June’s Weekly Updates So Far

The following patch notes cover June 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.

18 June Weekly Update

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 18 June’s patch notes contain the following updates.

New Content:

  • Podium Car: Ocelot R88
  • Event Cargo for Business Battles
ocelot r88 podium car gta online 18 june patch 1
TRY YOUR LUCK: The Ocelot R88 is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • VIP Work
  • VIP Challenges
  • Open Wheel Races
  • CEO Associate pay

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Parachuting

Discounted Content:

  • Stromberg, $1,556,750
  • Rocket Voltic, $1,728,000/$2,298,240
  • Flash GT, $1,005,000
  • BF Raptor, Free
  • Itali GTB, $713,400
  • Principe Nemesis, Free
  • Shitzu Hakouchou, Free
  • Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer, Free
  • Offices, 40% Discount
  • Special Cargo Warehouses, 50% Discount
gta online parachuting 3x payout 18 june patch
FLYING HIGH: Parachuting is paying out triple this weel

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • V-65 Molotok, $720,000
  • Mamba, $298,500

11 June Weekly Update

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 11 June’s patch notes contain the following updates.

New Content:

  • Podium Car: Pegassi Torero
gta v online weekly update vapid torero podium car
GET SPINNING: This week’s podium car is the Pegassi Torero

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Premium Repo Work
  • RC Bandito Races

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Arena War Modes
gta v online weekly update arena war triple payout
BIG BUCKS: It’s triple payout for Arena War Modes this week

Discounted Content:

  • Deviant, $256,000
  • Itali GTO, $1,277,250
  • RC Tank, $1,478,750
  • Cerberus, $2,322,180/$1,746,000
  • Brutus, $1,599,990
  • Scarab, $1,845,774/$1,387,800
  • Imperator, $1,370,964/$1,030,800
  • ZR 380, $964,800
  • RC Bandito, $1,033,500
  • Arena War Workshops, 50% Discount

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

4 June Weekly Update

The following patch notes arrived on 4 June’s weekly update.

New Content:

  • Podium Car: SC1
gta online weekly update june 4 cs1 podium car
TRY YOUR LUCK: The SC1 is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Special Vehicle Races
  • Casino Heist (Only RP)

Discounted Content:

  • MOC
  • Rogue, $720,000
  • Swinger, $545,400
  • Ardent, $690,000
  • Caracara 4X4, $525,000
  • Facilities, 50% Discount
  • Arcades, 50% Discount
gta online weekly update special vehicle races double payout
DOUBLE TROUBLE: It’s double payout for Special Vehicle Races this week

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • RE 7B
  • Infernus Classic, 70% Discount

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

