GTA Online: Weekly Update Patch Notes - 12/5 content, triple payouts, new podium prize, discounts & more

Rockstar's latest weekly update for GTA Online is now live, after dropping earlier today (Thursday 12th March).

Keep reading as we outline all the patch notes released so far - we'll continue to update this article with new updates as soon as they're out.

12/2/2020 Weekly Bonuses

The GTA Online weekly update is now live.

New Content:

Podium Vehicle – Shotaro

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Deadline, 3X

Business Battles, 2X

ROLL THE DICE: This week’s podium vehicle is the Shotaro bike

Discounted Content:

Rampant Rocket, $601,250

Locust, $975,000

Hakuchou Drag, $634,400

Oppressor MKII, $2,047,500/$2,723,175

Select Clubhouse Renovations

MC Businesses

MC Business Upgrades

Time Trial:

Fort Zancudo, Par Time of 01:44.00

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Construction Site I, Par Time of 01:50.00

Video Guide

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

FMJ, $350,000

Tempesta, $265,800

Additional 10% Discount for the aforementioned bonuses

What else do we expect to see from March?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

Price cuts on both new and old content

Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes

New vehicles, tracks or time trials

A WHEELY GOOD TIME: February saw the launch of GTA Online’s new Open Wheel Racing Series

New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players

Increased bonuses on business-type features

New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel

New Twitch Prime benefits

Reddit Reactions

The latest update has received mixed reactions from the GTA Online community, via the GTA Online sub-Reddit.

One user stated “That’s actually kinda boring week, I’ll pass” and another remarked “This feels like a week to grind Netflix”.

However, for players that are newer to the game, this week’s updates offers some great opportunities.

“It’s time. This week I pull the trigger on the MK2 and become a 2020 gta online player” said one user, who is clearly ecstatic that they can catch up with the rest of the gamer base.

Another gamer asked “is this it, or will there be more? Really hope jets will be on discount.”

Well only time will tell, but we’ll update this piece with all the latest news as soon as it drops.

