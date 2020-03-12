GTA Online: Weekly Update Patch Notes - 12/5 content, triple payouts, new podium prize, discounts & more

Rockstar's latest weekly update for GTA Online is now live, after dropping earlier today (Thursday 12th March).
Keep reading as we outline all the patch notes released so far - we'll continue to update this article with new updates as soon as they're out.
12/2/2020 Weekly Bonuses
The GTA Online weekly update is now live.
New Content:
- Podium Vehicle – Shotaro
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Deadline, 3X
- Business Battles, 2X
ROLL THE DICE: This week’s podium vehicle is the Shotaro bike
Discounted Content:
- Rampant Rocket, $601,250
- Locust, $975,000
- Hakuchou Drag, $634,400
- Oppressor MKII, $2,047,500/$2,723,175
- Select Clubhouse Renovations
- MC Businesses
- MC Business Upgrades
Time Trial:
- Fort Zancudo, Par Time of 01:44.00
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Construction Site I, Par Time of 01:50.00
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- FMJ, $350,000
- Tempesta, $265,800
- Additional 10% Discount for the aforementioned bonuses
What else do we expect to see from March?
Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:
- Price cuts on both new and old content
- Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
- New vehicles, tracks or time trials
A WHEELY GOOD TIME: February saw the launch of GTA Online’s new Open Wheel Racing Series
- New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
- Increased bonuses on business-type features
- New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
- New Twitch Prime benefits
Reddit Reactions
The latest update has received mixed reactions from the GTA Online community, via the GTA Online sub-Reddit.
One user stated “That’s actually kinda boring week, I’ll pass” and another remarked “This feels like a week to grind Netflix”.
However, for players that are newer to the game, this week’s updates offers some great opportunities.
“It’s time. This week I pull the trigger on the MK2 and become a 2020 gta online player” said one user, who is clearly ecstatic that they can catch up with the rest of the gamer base.
Another gamer asked “is this it, or will there be more? Really hope jets will be on discount.”
Well only time will tell, but we’ll update this piece with all the latest news as soon as it drops.
