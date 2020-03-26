header decal
26 Mar 2020

GTA V Online Weekly Update OUT NOW: 26 March patch - 3x payout for Motor Wars, Zion Classic podium car, Twitch Prime bonuses & more

The fourth and final patch of the month has arrived to online Los Santos, here's the full list of content.

Rockstar has released their fourth and final weekly update of the month for GTA online.

This means a whole load of new content has arrived to Los Santos including a new podium car, a ton of new discounts and a bonus payout.

Keep reading as we list the full patch notes for March 26th's Weekly Update.

The following content has been added to the online game mode as of today.

New Content:

  • Podium Car - Zion Classic

Log-in Bonuses:

  • Knuckleduster livery for TM-02 Khanjali and Avenger
zion classic gta online podium car

OLD SCHOOL: This week's podium car is the Zion Classic

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Motor Wars, 3X

Discounted Content:

  • Vagner, $767,500
  • Thruster, $1,375,000
  • TM-02 Khanjali, $1,447,500
  • Facilities, 50% off
  • Facility Renovations, 60% off
  • Facility Weaponized Vehicle Workshops, 60% off
  • Avenger, 60% off
  • Elegy RH8 Conversion, 60% Discount
gta online triple payout motor wars

BANG FOR YOUR BUCK: Motor Wars is paying out triple this week!

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses

  • Extra 10% off the discounts above.
  • Redeem the Pixel Pete’s Arcade in Paleto Bay for a complete rebate and take
  • 80% off the Maze Bank West Office and Mission Row Nightclub properties.

The following patch notes cover March 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.

Below we outline every GTA online update that we know so far.

New Content:

  • Podium Car: JB700W
gta online weekly update podium car jb700w

GET SPINNIN’: This week’s podium car is the JB700W

Returning Content:

  • Diamonds

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • King Of The Hill
  • Casino Missions
gta online weekly update double payout 1

DOUBLE TROUBLE: There’s 2x rewards for King of the Hill this week

Discounted Content:

  • Emerus, $1,787,500
  • Arcades, 25% Discount
  • Arcade Renovations
  • Arcade Upgrades
  • Casino Penthouses
  • Buzzard Attack Chopper
  • Nero, $936,000

Log-in Bonuses:

  • White street crime icons tee
gta online weekly update t shirt

FREE STASH: Earn a white tee simply by logging on

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • FMJ, $350,000
  • Tempesta, $265,800
  • Additional 10% Discount for aforementioned bonuses

This GTA Online weekly update was released on Thursday, 12 March 2020.

New Content:

  • Podium Vehicle – Shotaro

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Deadline, 3X
  • Business Battles, 2X
gta online weekly update podium shotaro

ROLL THE DICE: This week’s podium vehicle is the Shotaro bike

Discounted Content:

  • Rampant Rocket, $601,250
  • Locust, $975,000
  • Hakuchou Drag, $634,400
  • Oppressor MKII, $2,047,500/$2,723,175
  • Select Clubhouse Renovations
  • MC Businesses
  • MC Business Upgrades

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • FMJ, $350,000
  • Tempesta, $265,800
  • Additional 10% Discount for the aforementioned bonuses

The following bonuses were introduced in the first March update.

New Content:

  • Stryder, $502,500/$670,00
  • Podium Car: Imorgon

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Bunker Stock
  • Bunker Series
  • Missile Base Series
  • Double rewards on Gunrunning
gta online march update imorgon

GET SPINNIN’: This week’s grand prize is the Imorgon sports car

Discounted Content:

  • Scramjet, $2,262,000/$3,008,460
  • Ruiner 2000, $2,808,000
  • 35% off MOCs, customisation options and modifications
  • 35% off the Imponte Ruiner 2000, Karin Sultan RS and the Declasse Scramjet
  • Benny’s conversions
  • Vehicle performance upgrades
  • Avenger
gta weekly update bunker

DOUBLE TROUBLE: There’s bonus GTA$ and RP for Bunker series this week

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Free Content:

Play GTA Online to receive:

  • Overflod Tee
  • White Nagasaki Tee

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • Rune Zhaba, 35% Discount
  • Free Pixel Pete’s Arcade (rebate for those who bought at retail price)
  • Additional 10% off other weekly discounts

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

  • Price cuts on both new and old content
  • Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
  • New vehicles, tracks or time trials
GTAO 22720.jpg

A WHEELY GOOD TIME: February saw Open Wheel Racing Series arrive in GTA online, could we see more updates for this game mode in April?

  • New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
  • Increased bonuses on business-type features
  • New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
  • New Twitch Prime benefits

