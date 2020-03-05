GTA V Online Weekly Update: March 5 - New Stryder, double payout on gunrunning, bunker & everything else

Rockstar has released their first update of the new month for GTA V Online.

March 2020 will be made up of four updates and we now know every new addition that has arrived today.

Keep reading to see the full patch notes list.

Stryder features as New Vehicle

The Nagasaki Stryder features as the star feature on GTA Online’s content update this week.

TRIFECTA: Could this vehicle be your lucky charm

The all-new vehicle is somewhat like a quad bike, but with three wheels – think Reliant Robin, but cooler.

Check out everything else included in the update below.

5/3/2020 Weekly Bonuses

The following bonuses have been introduced as part of this week's update.

New Content:

Stryder, $502,500/$670,00

Podium Car: Imorgon

READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

Bunker Stock

Bunker Series

Missile Base Series

Double rewards on Gunrunning

GET SPINNIN’: This week’s grand prize is the Imorgon sports car

Discounted Content:

Scramjet, $2,262,000/$3,008,460

Ruiner 2000, $2,808,000

35% off MOCs, customisation options and modifications

35% off the Imponte Ruiner 2000, Karin Sultan RS and the Declasse Scramjet

Benny’s conversions

Vehicle performance upgrades

Avenger

DOUBLE TROUBLE: There's bonus GTA$ and RP for Bunker series this week

Time Trial:

End to End, Par time of 04:09.50

Video Guide

READ MORE: GTA Online Open Wheel Racing Series

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Power Station, Par Time of 01:45.00

Video Guide

Free Content:

Play GTA Online to receive:

Overflod Tee

White Nagasaki Tee

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

Zhaba, 35% Discount

Free Pixel Pete’s Arcade (rebate for those who bought at retail price)

Additional 10% off other weekly discounts

READ MORE: GTA Online Top 5 Fastest Cars