GTA V Online Weekly Update OUT NOW: March 5 content - Nagasaki Stryder, Double Rewards on Gunrunning and Bunker & everything else

Rockstar's first update of the month for GTA Online has dropped.

It features a brand new tri-wheeled vehicle and some amazing double payout rewards on certain game modes.

Keep reading below as we cover everything in this week's (March 5 2020) update.

Stryder features as New Vehicle

The Nagasaki Stryder features as the star feature on GTA Online's content update this week.

The all-new vehicle is somewhat like a quad bike, but with three wheels - think Reliant Robin, but cooler.

Check out everything else included in the update below.

5/3/2020 Weekly Bonuses

The following bonuses have been introduced as part of this week’s update.

New Content:

Stryder, $502,500/$670,00

Podium Car: Imorgon

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

Bunker Stock

Bunker Series

Missile Base Series

Double rewards on Gunrunning

GET SPINNIN’: This week’s grand prize is the Imorgon sports car

Discounted Content:

Scramjet, $2,262,000/$3,008,460

Ruiner 2000, $2,808,000

35% off MOCs, customisation options and modifications

35% off the Imponte Ruiner 2000, Karin Sultan RS and the Declasse Scramjet

Benny’s conversions

Vehicle performance upgrades

Avenger

DOUBLE TROUBLE: There’s bonus GTA$ and RP for Bunker series this week

Time Trial:

End to End, Par time of 04:09.50

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Power Station, Par Time of 01:45.00

Video Guide

Free Content:

Play GTA Online to receive:

Overflod Tee

White Nagasaki Tee

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

Rune Zhaba, 35% Discount

Free Pixel Pete's Arcade (rebate for those who bought at retail price)

Additional 10% off other weekly discounts

What do we expect to see from March?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

Price cuts on both new and old content

Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes

New vehicles, tracks or time trials

A WHEELY GOOD TIME: February saw the launch of GTA Online's new Open Wheel Racing Series

New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players

Increased bonuses on business-type features

New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel

New Twitch Prime benefits

What did we see in February?

Feb. 27, 2020: Open Wheel Racing, two new vehicles and more

This week a new competitive racing mode arrives: Open Wheel Races have been added to GTA Online.

Open Wheel Races are the latest competitive racing mode to be added, and players can enjoy the following:Seven New Tracks (Both Street and Race Circuits)New Upgrades (Engine Mods, Open Wheel Vehicle Wings, etc.)New Customization Options (Liveries, etc.)The Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS)

The seven new tracks added in the update are part of the San Andreas Prix and include the following:Height Of SocietyIn Due CourseLap It UpBrace For ImpactMore Haste More SpeedUrban RenewalNew Wave

Players can obtain new technical upgrades for their vehicles at Los Santos Customs, including the following: SpoilersTiresLiveriesEngine Modsand more

SpoilersTiresLiveriesEngine Modsand more To enable your new racing habits, this week the following open wheel vehicles have been added to GTA Online:Ocelot R88 (Legendary Motorsport)Progen PR4 (Legendary Motorsport)

Feb. 20, 2020: Dinka Blista Kanjo Compact, Double Rewards on Survivals, GTA Twitch Prime Rewards and more

The following vehicle has been added to GTA Online: Dinka Blista Kanjo Compact Car (Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

Dinka Blista Kanjo Compact Car (Southern San Andreas Super Autos) This week, earn Double Rewards (GTA$, RP) by participating in the following: SurvivalsSpecial Cargo Sell MissionsVIP Work & Challenges

SurvivalsSpecial Cargo Sell MissionsVIP Work & Challenges This week, you can also earn Double Salaries when completing the following:Associate and Bodyguard Work

SURVIVE AND PROSPER: There was double payouts for Survival during February

Play Grand Theft Auto Online between now and Feb. 26 to claim the following for free: Dinka Tee

Dinka Tee This week’s Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel (one free spin, daily) rewards: Progen PR4 (Red & White Redwood Livery)GTA$RPClothing, etc.

Progen PR4 (Red & White Redwood Livery)GTA$RPClothing, etc. Get discounts this week on the following items:Executive Offices, Add-Ons & Upgrades (40% off)Executive Office Garages, Add-Ons & Renovations (40% off)Special Cargo Warehouses, Add-Ons & Upgrades (35% off)Garage Properties (35% off)MC Clubhouses, Add-Ons & Upgrades (40% off)Pegassi Zentorno (40% off)Pegassi Oppressor (40% off)HVY Insurgent (35% off)TM-02 Khanjali (35% off)Armored Kuruma (35% off)B-11 Strikeforce (35% off)All Yachts (40% off)Buckingham Luxor (40% off)Buckingham Luxor Deluxe (40% off)Grotti X80 Proto (40% off)Cheval Taipan (40% off)All Ammo (35% off)Shotguns (40% off)Heavy Weapons (40% off)Throwable Weapons (40% off)

Players who linked their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Twitch Prime can obtain the following:Pixel Pete’s Arcade Property in Paleto Bay (100% Off or 100% Rebate)An Extra 10% Off This Week’s DiscountsFire Truck (35% Off)Lifeguard Truck (35% Off)

Feb. 13, 2020: Dinka Sugoi Sports Car, Double Heist and Adversary Rewards and more

This week, the following vehicle has been added to GTA Online: Dinka Sugoi (Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

Dinka Sugoi (Southern San Andreas Super Autos) This week, earn Double Rewards (GTA$, RP) by participating in the following:The Fleeca Job HeistPrison Break HeistSeries A HeistAdversary Mode: Till Death Do Us PartAdversary Mode: Offense DefenseAdversary Mode: Hasta La VistaAdversary Mode: Lost VS. Damned

This week, you can also earn 50% Bonus Cash when completing the following: The Diamond Casino Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist This week’s Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel (one free spin, daily) rewards:Albany Roosevelt ValorGTA$RPClothing, etc.

HEIST HYSTERIA: The Diamond Casino Heist took the GTA world by storm

Play Grand Theft Auto Online between now and Feb. 19 to claim the following for free: Albany Tee

Albany Tee Get discounts this week on the following items:All Valentine’s Day Clothing (30% off)Albany Roosevelt (30% off)Albany Roosevelt Valor (30% off)Albany Primo Custom (30% off)Vapid Hustler (30% off)Ocelot Stromberg (40% off)Ocelot Swinger (40% off)Ocelot Penetrator (40% off)Ocelot Ardent (40% off)Överflöd Tyrant (35% off)Överflöd Entity XXR (35% off)Dewbauchee Vagner (35% off)Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic (35% off)Dewbauchee Specter (35% off)Dewbauchee Seven-70 (35% off)Pfister Comet SR (35% off)Pfister Neon (35% off)Festival Bus (40% off)Facilities, Add-Ons & Upgrades (35% off)High-End Apartments (35% off)Nightclubs, Add-Ons & Upgrades (35% off)Terrorbyte, Add-Ons & Upgrades (35% off)SMGs (40% off)Assault Rifles (40% off)Sniper Rifles (40% off)

Players who linked their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Twitch Prime can obtain the following:Pixel Pete’s Arcade Property in Paleto Bay (100% Off or 100% Rebate)An Extra 10% Off This Week’s DiscountsFire Truck (35% Off)Lifeguard Truck (35% Off)

Feb. 6, 2020: The Declasse Drift Yosemite, Double Race Rewards and More

This week, the following vehicle has been added to GTA Online: Declasse Drift Yosemite (Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

Declasse Drift Yosemite (Southern San Andreas Super Autos) This week, earn Double Rewards by participating in the following: Business BattlesStunt Races (Rockstar Created)Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series RacesRC Time Trials

Business BattlesStunt Races (Rockstar Created)Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series RacesRC Time Trials This week’s Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel (one free spin, daily) rewards:Grotti FuriaGTA$RPClothing, etc.

TOKYO DRIFT: Han Lue would love this car

Get discounts this week on the following items: Principe Deveste Eight (35% off)Annis S80RR (35% off)Annis RE-7B (35% off)Truffade Thrax (35% off)Grotti Itali GTO (35% off)Progen GP1 (40% off)Emperor ETR1 (40% off)Vapid GB200 (40% off)Declasse Hotring Sabre (40% off)Obey Omnis (40% off)Liveries (40% off)Brakes & Handling (40% off)Engine Upgrades (40% off)Turbo (40% off)Transmission (40% off)Suspension (40% off)All Garages (35% off)

Principe Deveste Eight (35% off)Annis S80RR (35% off)Annis RE-7B (35% off)Truffade Thrax (35% off)Grotti Itali GTO (35% off)Progen GP1 (40% off)Emperor ETR1 (40% off)Vapid GB200 (40% off)Declasse Hotring Sabre (40% off)Obey Omnis (40% off)Liveries (40% off)Brakes & Handling (40% off)Engine Upgrades (40% off)Turbo (40% off)Transmission (40% off)Suspension (40% off)All Garages (35% off) Players who linked their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Twitch Prime can obtain the following:Pixel Pete’s Arcade Property in Paleto Bay (100% Off or 100% Rebate)An Extra 10% Off This Week’s DiscountsBuckingham Pyro (80% Off)Rhino Tank (80% Off)

