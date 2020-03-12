GTA Online Weekly Update: 12/5 content - 3x Payout for Deadline, MK2 on sale, new podium vehicle & more

After the first GTA online update for March 2020 dropped last week, the second weekly update is now live!
Rockstar's latest update features a new podium car and more discounts.
Keep reading for every patch note we know so far - we will continue to update this article with new updates the moment we know them.
12/2/2020 Weekly Bonuses
The GTA Online weekly update was released on Thursday, 12 March 2020.
New Content:
- Podium Vehicle - Shotaro
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Deadline, 3X
- Business Battles, 2X
ROLL THE DICE: This week's podium vehicle is the Shotaro bike
Discounted Content:
- Rampant Rocket, $601,250
- Locust, $975,000
- Hakuchou Drag, $634,400
- Oppressor MKII, $2,047,500/$2,723,175
- Select Clubhouse Renovations
- MC Businesses
- MC Business Upgrades
Time Trial:
- Fort Zancudo, Par Time of 01:44.00
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Construction Site I, Par Time of 01:50.00
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- FMJ, $350,000
- Tempesta, $265,800
- Additional 10% Discount for the aforementioned bonuses
Reddit Reactions
The latest update has received mixed reactions from the GTA Online community, via the GTA Online sub-Reddit.
One user stated "That’s actually kinda boring week, I’ll pass" and another remarked "This feels like a week to grind Netflix".
However, for players that are newer to the game, this week's updates offers some great opportunities.
"It’s time. This week I pull the trigger on the MK2 and become a 2020 gta online player" said one user, who is clearly ecstatic that they can catch up with the rest of the gamer base.
Another gamer asked "is this it, or will there be more? Really hope jets will be on discount."
Well only time will tell, but we'll update this piece with all the latest news as soon as it drops.
What else do we expect to see from March?
Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:
- Price cuts on both new and old content
- Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
- New vehicles, tracks or time trials
A WHEELY GOOD TIME: February saw the launch of GTA Online’s new Open Wheel Racing Series
- New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
- Increased bonuses on business-type features
- New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
- New Twitch Prime benefits
Open Wheel Racing Content
LOOK FAMILIAR: GTA’s PR4 looks very similar to Ayrton Senna’s McLaren
The addition of Open Wheel Racing to GTA Online upped the stakes last month.
The choice of tyre compounds, the ability to pit to restore grip & fix damage, the quick but difficult street circuits, and the continued chaos, gives it a feeling totally different to your usual GTA race.
As a brand new game mode, we're expecting Rockstar to include some updates for the Open Wheel Racing Series during March.
5/3/2020 Weekly Bonuses
The following bonuses were introduced in last week’s update.
New Content:
- Stryder, $502,500/$670,00
- Podium Car: Imorgon
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Bunker Stock
- Bunker Series
- Missile Base Series
- Double rewards on Gunrunning
GET SPINNIN’: This week’s grand prize is the Imorgon sports car
Discounted Content:
- Scramjet, $2,262,000/$3,008,460
- Ruiner 2000, $2,808,000
- 35% off MOCs, customisation options and modifications
- 35% off the Imponte Ruiner 2000, Karin Sultan RS and the Declasse Scramjet
- Benny’s conversions
- Vehicle performance upgrades
- Avenger
DOUBLE TROUBLE: There’s bonus GTA$ and RP for Bunker series this week
Time Trial:
- End to End, Par time of 04:09.50
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Power Station, Par Time of 01:45.00
- Video Guide
Free Content:
Play GTA Online to receive:
- Overflod Tee
- White Nagasaki Tee
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- Rune Zhaba, 35% Discount
- Free Pixel Pete’s Arcade (rebate for those who bought at retail price)
- Additional 10% off other weekly discounts
