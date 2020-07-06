GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 9 July – Release date, time, expected content, discounts & more
The second patch of the month is on its way to Los Santos and here’s exactly what you can expect.
The second GTA Online weekly update of July is almost here and like usual we’re expecting a load of new content, bonus payouts and discounts.
Keep reading for everything you need to know ahead of 9 July’s patch.
What else do we expect from July?
Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:
- Price cuts on both new and old content
- Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
- New vehicles, tracks or time trials
- New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
- Increased bonuses on business-type features
- New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
- New Twitch Prime benefits
July’s Weekly Updates So Far
The following patch notes cover July 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.
2 July Weekly Update
According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 2 July’s patch notes contain the following updates.
New Content:
- Podium Vehicle: Sovereign
Returning Content:
- Independence Day Vehicles
- Independence Day Clothing
- Independence Day Masks
- Firework Launcher
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Bunker Series
- Missile Base Series
Discounted Content:
- Deveste Eight, $897,500
- ETR1, $997,500
- Avenger Renovations
- Oppressor MKII, $1,462,500
- Thruster, $1,375,000
- RM-10 Bombushka, $2,225,000
- V-65 Molotok, $1,800,000
- Tula, $1,945,000
- APC, $1,162,500/$1,546,125
- Liberator, $371,007
- Gauntlet Hellfire, $372,500
- Sovereign, $60,000
- Hangars, 70% Discount
- Arcades, 50% Discount
- Facilities, 75% Discount
- Bunkers, 75% Discount
- Luxor Deluxe, $5,000,000
- Swift Deluxe, $2,575,000
- Swift, $750,000/$800,000
- Luxor, $812,500
- Yachts, 50% Discount
Time Trial:
- Down Chilliad, par time of 00:54.20
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Vespucci Beach, Par Time of 02:05.00
- Video Guide
