GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 8 October – Release Date, Time, Expected Content, Bonus Payouts, Discounts & more

After last week saw the arrival of the first GTA Online weekly update of October, Rockstar is returning with another patch.

Keep reading to find out all the details for 8 October's weekly update ahead of its release.

Release Date

The next weekly update will arrive on Thursday, 8 October between 4-5am ET / 9-10am BST.

We will update this page with the patch notes as soon as they drop.

What content can we expect?

Wee, Rockstar often sticks to the same formula, meaning we will almost certainly see the arrival of:

A new podium car

New bonus payouts across selected game modes

New discounts

New time trials

DOUBLE TROUBLE: It’s double payout for Stunt Races this week

READ MORE: New Business Battles Tips & Tricks

The patch will likely also include Prime Membership bonuses and we might even get some exclusive clothing.

October’s Weekly Updates

The following patch notes cover October’s GTA Online weekly updates so far.

1 October Weekly Update

According to Reddit user, Call_Me_Tsuikyit, this week’s update contains the following.

New Content:

Podium Car: Brawler

Double GTA$ Activities:

Stunt Races

Diamond Casino Adversary Modes

Special Vehicle Work

TRY YOUR LUCK: This week’s podium car is the Brawler

Discounted Content:

Ramp Buggy, $1,440,000

Phantom Wedge, $1,152,000

Blazer Aqua, $792,000

Rocket Voltic, $1,728,000

Club, $960,000

Swinger, $454,500

190z, $450,000

Viseris, $437,500

Savestra, $495,000

Rapid GT Classic, $442,500

Torero, $499,000

Infernus Classic, $457,500

Mamba, $497,500

Stirling GT, $487,500

Z Type, $475,000

Offices, 40% Discount

Vehicle Warehouses

READ MORE: 7 features we want to see from GTA V on Next Gen

BARGAIN BUY: The Phantom Wedge is on discount this week!

I FEEL THE NEED: Take on the Great Ocean Highway Time Trial all this week

Time Trial:

Great Ocean Highway, Par Time of 02:04.90

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Power Station, Par Time of 01:45.00

Video Guide

READ MORE: 5 fastest cars on GTA Online