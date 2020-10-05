header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Grand Theft Auto

05 Oct 2020

GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 8 October – Release Date, Time, Expected Content, Bonus Payouts, Discounts & more

GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 8 October – Release Date, Time, Expected Content, Bonus Payouts, Discounts & more

The next patch of the month is almost here, and it will include new content, discounts and bonus payouts!

Jump To
link decal

Release Date

link decal

What content can we expect?

link decal

October’s Weekly Updates

After last week saw the arrival of the first GTA Online weekly update of October, Rockstar is returning with another patch.

Keep reading to find out all the details for 8 October's weekly update ahead of its release.

Release Date

The next weekly update will arrive on Thursday, 8 October between 4-5am ET / 9-10am BST.

We will update this page with the patch notes as soon as they drop.

What content can we expect?

Wee, Rockstar often sticks to the same formula, meaning we will almost certainly see the arrival of:

  • A new podium car
  • New bonus payouts across selected game modes
  • New discounts
  • New time trials
gta online weekly update 1 october stunt races

DOUBLE TROUBLE: It’s double payout for Stunt Races this week

READ MORE: New Business Battles Tips & Tricks

The patch will likely also include Prime Membership bonuses and we might even get some exclusive clothing.

October’s Weekly Updates

The following patch notes cover October’s GTA Online weekly updates so far.

1 October Weekly Update

According to Reddit user, Call_Me_Tsuikyit, this week’s update contains the following.

New Content:

  • Podium Car: Brawler

Double GTA$ Activities:

  • Stunt Races
  • Diamond Casino Adversary Modes
  • Special Vehicle Work
gta online weekly update brawler

TRY YOUR LUCK: This week’s podium car is the Brawler

Discounted Content:

  • Ramp Buggy, $1,440,000
  • Phantom Wedge, $1,152,000
  • Blazer Aqua, $792,000
  • Rocket Voltic, $1,728,000
  • Club, $960,000
  • Swinger, $454,500
  • 190z, $450,000
  • Viseris, $437,500
  • Savestra, $495,000
  • Rapid GT Classic, $442,500
  • Torero, $499,000
  • Infernus Classic, $457,500
  • Mamba, $497,500
  • Stirling GT, $487,500
  • Z Type, $475,000
  • Offices, 40% Discount
  • Vehicle Warehouses

READ MORE: 7 features we want to see from GTA V on Next Gen

gta online discounts phantom wedge

BARGAIN BUY: The Phantom Wedge is on discount this week!

gta online weekly update great ocean highway time trial 1

I FEEL THE NEED: Take on the Great Ocean Highway Time Trial all this week

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

READ MORE: 5 fastest cars on GTA Online

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy