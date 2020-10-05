GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 8 October – Release Date, Time, Expected Content, Bonus Payouts, Discounts & more

After last week saw the arrival of the first GTA Online weekly update of October, Rockstar is returning with another patch.
Release Date
The next weekly update will arrive on Thursday, 8 October between 4-5am ET / 9-10am BST.
What content can we expect?
Wee, Rockstar often sticks to the same formula, meaning we will almost certainly see the arrival of:
- A new podium car
- New bonus payouts across selected game modes
- New discounts
- New time trials
DOUBLE TROUBLE: It’s double payout for Stunt Races this week
The patch will likely also include Prime Membership bonuses and we might even get some exclusive clothing.
October’s Weekly Updates
The following patch notes cover October’s GTA Online weekly updates so far.
1 October Weekly Update
According to Reddit user, Call_Me_Tsuikyit, this week’s update contains the following.
New Content:
- Podium Car: Brawler
Double GTA$ Activities:
- Stunt Races
- Diamond Casino Adversary Modes
- Special Vehicle Work
TRY YOUR LUCK: This week’s podium car is the Brawler
Discounted Content:
- Ramp Buggy, $1,440,000
- Phantom Wedge, $1,152,000
- Blazer Aqua, $792,000
- Rocket Voltic, $1,728,000
- Club, $960,000
- Swinger, $454,500
- 190z, $450,000
- Viseris, $437,500
- Savestra, $495,000
- Rapid GT Classic, $442,500
- Torero, $499,000
- Infernus Classic, $457,500
- Mamba, $497,500
- Stirling GT, $487,500
- Z Type, $475,000
- Offices, 40% Discount
- Vehicle Warehouses
BARGAIN BUY: The Phantom Wedge is on discount this week!
I FEEL THE NEED: Take on the Great Ocean Highway Time Trial all this week
Time Trial:
- Great Ocean Highway, Par Time of 02:04.90
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Power Station, Par Time of 01:45.00
- Video Guide
