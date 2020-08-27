GTA V Online Weekly Update REVEALED: 27 August – 3x payout on Open Wheel Races, Progen PR4 podium car, Discounts & more

Rockstar is back with their final patch of the month and you can find all the new content here!

The final GTA Online weekly update of August has arrived!

With the Summer Update arriving earlier this month, there’s a whole host of new content to get stuck into.

Keep reading for 27 August’s patch notes.

According to Reddit user, Call_Me_Tsuikyit, this week’s patch includes the following.

New Content:

Podium Car: Progen PR4

GET SPINNIN’: This week’s podium car is the Progen PR4

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

Open Wheel Races, 3X

MC Contracts, 2X

VIP Work, 2X

TRIPLE TROUBLE: It’s triple payout on Open Wheel Races this week

Discounted Content:

R88, $2,024,750

Swinger, $454,400

190Z $450,000

Viseris, $437,500

Savestra, $495,000

Rapid GT Classic, $442,500

Infernus Classic, $457,500

Mamba, $497,500

Stirling GT, $487,500

Z Type, $475,000 (Same as last week, apparently)

CEO Offices, 40% Discount

Clubhouses, 40% Discount

MC Businesses, 40% Discount

Drift Yosemite, $588,600/$784,800

Hotring Sabre, $498,000

Drift Tampa, $597,000

Time Trial:

Elysian Island II, Par Time of 01:50.00

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Little Seoul Park, Par Time of 01:10.000

Video Guide

We will continue to update these patch notes throughout the day.

What do we expect in September?

Rockstar often includes the following additions in their weekly updates:

Brand new discount on selected content

Double & triple payouts (GTA dollars & RP) for certain game modes

New time trials

TROPIC LIKE IT’S HOT: The Summer Update arrived in August, so we’ll likely see more updates around the new content

READ MORE: GTA Online: Peyote Plant Locations (turn into an animal)

New podium car weekly on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel

Fresh Twitch Prime benefits

An exclusive clothing item is sometimes awarded to players

Check out August’s GTA Online updates so far below.

According to Reddit user, Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 20 August’s weekly update includes the following.

New Content:

Podium Car: Pfister 811

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

Transform Races, 2X

Trap Door, 3X

FEELIN’ LUCKY? This week’s podium car is the Pfister 811

Discounted Content:

Deveste Eight, $1,256,500

Swinger, $454,500

190Z, $450,000

Viseris, $437,500

Savestra, $495,000

Rapid GT Classic, $442,500

Torero, $499,000

Infernus Classic, $457,500

Mamba, $497,500

Sterling GT, $487,500

Z Type, $475,000

Akula, $1,949,500

APC, $1,627,500/$2,164,575

Ruiner 2000, $3,024,000

Tug, $875,000

Toro, $1,225,000

Kraken, $927,500

Dinghy, $87,500

Speeder, $227,500

Marquis, $289,793

Jetmax, $209,300

Squalo, $137,634

Suntrap, $17,612

Tropic, $15,400

Seashark, $11,829

Buzzard

Arcades

*ADMIRAL ACKBAR PRESENTS: It’s triple payout for Trap Door this week

Time Trial:

Pillbox Hill, Par Time of 02:16.00

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

La Fuente Blanca, Par Time of 01:27.00

Video Guide

READ MORE: Fastest 5 Cars in GTA Online

The Summer Update arrived earlier this month and contained the following (sourced from Reddit user, Dan6erBond).

New Content

There is a load of new content in the latest patch, including:

Stock vehicle wheels have been added to the new ‘Street’ category to be applied on any vehicle

The new yacht missions pay about GTA$ 14,000-25,000

Arcade Games: Ace of Fury (GTA$ 666,000) and Qub3d (GTA$ 333,000)

A new business battle on the aircraft carrier has been added

Legendary Motorsports:

Benefactor BR8 (GTA$ 3,400,000)

Declasse DR1 (GTA$ 2,997,000)

Lampadati Tigon (GTA$ 2,310,000)

Invetero Coquette D10 (GTA$ 1,500,000)

LEGENDARY CONTENT: Thanks to Twitter user, @NuroCitrix, for giving us a glimpse of the new legendary vehicles

Southern San Andreas Super Autos:

Canis Seminole Frontier (GTA$ 678,000)

Dundreary Landstalker (GTA$ 1,220,000)

Imponte Beater Dukes (GTA$ 378,000)

BF Club (GTA$ 1,280,000)

Maibatsu Penumbra FF (GTA$ 1,380,000)

BACK ONCE AGAIN: Twitter user, @NuroCitrix, comes in with the goods again as they get us a look at the new Southern San Andreas stock

READ MORE: GTA V CONFIRMED for PS5: Online details, free GTA cash & more

Benny’s:

Bravado Gauntlet (GTA$ 615,000)

Bravado Youga (GTA$ 195,000)

Benefactor Glendale (GTA$ 200,000)

Declasse Yosemite (GTA$ 485,000)

Albany Manana (GTA$ 10,000)

HAT TRICK: That’s right, Twitter user @NuroCitrix has supplied us with screenshots of all the new vehicles

Clothing:

Popped Leather Jacket (White/Gray/Tan/Black/Red/Brown)

Bomber Jacket (Various, 15 Designs)

Short Service Shirt (9 colours)

Double Shirt (Three styles, various colours)

Long Sleeve Baseball Tees (7 designs)

Polo Shirt (7 designs)

Sports Tops (21 designs/colours (Brucie cosplay?))

Office Shirts (whole category, 20 colours)

Cargo Pants (8 colours)

Sports Track Pants (21 designs/colours (Brucie confirmed))

Gloves, Armoured (8 colours)

Sports Masks (8 designs)

Animal Masks (12 designs)

Sports T-Shirts (white/purple, 14 designs)

Shirts (open/rolled variants of old designs, 39 designs)

Suit Pants (25 colours)

Sport Shorts (15 colours)

READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat

Podium Vehicle:

The Sheava (might be the internal name for the Emperor ETR1)

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

2x GTA$/RP on Open Wheel Races

2x GTA$/RP on the new Yacht Missions

2x GTA$/RP on Diamond Adversary Series

Discounted Content:

30% off Yachts

40% off Arcades

30% off the Arcade Drone Station

40% off Garage Properties (Excluding Apartments)

30% off Benny’s Conversions

Time Trial:

LSIA II in Los Santos International Airport (must be finished on or before 02:24.00)

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Cemetery in Pacific Bluff (must be finished on or before 01:20.00)

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

60% off X80 Proto

60% off Bravado Gauntlet

READ MORE: Fastest 5 Cars in GTA Online

Fixes and Improvements

Sourced directly from Rockstar:

Players can now return Personal Vehicles to storage via an option within the Interaction Menu.

Players can now own up to eight different Properties

Mashing the accelerator prior to starting a race is no longer a viable strategy to gain a speed boost. Instead, players can only receive a starting boost by timing their pedal press once “Go” is shown (or in the case of Open Wheel Races, when the countdown lights are removed).

Requesting a Pegasus Vehicle is more convenient than ever, with many additional spawn locations being added to reduce your travel time to the closest available location.

When entering the Diamond Casino & Resort, punters will now be told how long they will need to wait before spinning the Lucky Wheel again. That’s the last time you’ll see a clock inside of The Diamond, though, that’s for sure.

You can find out more about the Summer Update, including the new missions, here!