Grand Theft Auto

GTA V Online Weekly Update REVEALED: 27 August – 3x payout on Open Wheel Races, Progen PR4 podium car, Discounts & more

Rockstar is back with their final patch of the month and you can find all the new content here!

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Aug 27, 2020
GTA V ONLINE WEEKLY UPDATE COUNTDOWN 27 AUGUST

The final GTA Online weekly update of August has arrived!

With the Summer Update arriving earlier this month, there’s a whole host of new content to get stuck into.

Keep reading for 27 August’s patch notes.

Contents hide
1 27 August Weekly Update
1.1 New Content:
1.2 Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
1.3 Discounted Content:
1.4 Time Trial:
1.5 RC Bandito Time Trial:
2 What do we expect in September?
3 August’s Weekly Updates So Far
4 20 August’s Weekly Update
4.1 New Content:
4.2 Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
4.3 Discounted Content:
4.4 Time Trial:
4.5 RC Bandito Time Trial:
5 Summer Update Patch Notes
5.1 New Content
5.1.1 Legendary Motorsports:
5.1.2 Southern San Andreas Super Autos:
5.1.3 Benny’s:
5.2 Clothing:
5.3 Podium Vehicle:
5.4 Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
5.5 Discounted Content:
5.6 Time Trial:
5.7 RC Bandito Time Trial:
5.8 Twitch Prime Bonuses:
5.9 Fixes and Improvements

27 August Weekly Update

According to Reddit user, Call_Me_Tsuikyit, this week’s patch includes the following.

New Content:

  • Podium Car: Progen PR4
gta online progen pr4 weekly update podium car 27 august 1
GET SPINNIN’: This week’s podium car is the Progen PR4

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Open Wheel Races, 3X
  • MC Contracts, 2X
  • VIP Work, 2X
gta online open wheel f1 2020
TRIPLE TROUBLE: It’s triple payout on Open Wheel Races this week

Discounted Content:

  • R88, $2,024,750
  • Swinger, $454,400
  • 190Z $450,000
  • Viseris, $437,500
  • Savestra, $495,000
  • Rapid GT Classic, $442,500
  • Infernus Classic, $457,500
  • Mamba, $497,500
  • Stirling GT, $487,500
  • Z Type, $475,000 (Same as last week, apparently)
  • CEO Offices, 40% Discount
  • Clubhouses, 40% Discount
  • MC Businesses, 40% Discount
  • Drift Yosemite, $588,600/$784,800
  • Hotring Sabre, $498,000
  • Drift Tampa, $597,000

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

We will continue to update these patch notes throughout the day.

What do we expect in September?

Rockstar often includes the following additions in their weekly updates:

  • Brand new discount on selected content
  • Double & triple payouts (GTA dollars & RP) for certain game modes
  • New time trials
gta online summer update
TROPIC LIKE IT’S HOT: The Summer Update arrived in August, so we’ll likely see more updates around the new content

  • New podium car weekly on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
  • Fresh Twitch Prime benefits
  • An exclusive clothing item is sometimes awarded to players

August’s Weekly Updates So Far

Check out August’s GTA Online updates so far below.

20 August’s Weekly Update

According to Reddit user, Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 20 August’s weekly update includes the following.

New Content:

  • Podium Car: Pfister 811

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Transform Races, 2X
  • Trap Door, 3X
gta v online weekly update 20 august podium car 1
FEELIN’ LUCKY? This week’s podium car is the Pfister 811

Discounted Content:

  • Deveste Eight, $1,256,500
  • Swinger, $454,500
  • 190Z, $450,000
  • Viseris, $437,500
  • Savestra, $495,000
  • Rapid GT Classic, $442,500
  • Torero, $499,000
  • Infernus Classic, $457,500
  • Mamba, $497,500
  • Sterling GT, $487,500
  • Z Type, $475,000
  • Akula, $1,949,500
  • APC, $1,627,500/$2,164,575
  • Ruiner 2000, $3,024,000
  • Tug, $875,000
  • Toro, $1,225,000
  • Kraken, $927,500
  • Dinghy, $87,500
  • Speeder, $227,500
  • Marquis, $289,793
  • Jetmax, $209,300
  • Squalo, $137,634
  • Suntrap, $17,612
  • Tropic, $15,400
  • Seashark, $11,829
  • Buzzard
  • Arcades
gta online bonus payout trap door
*ADMIRAL ACKBAR PRESENTS: It’s triple payout for Trap Door this week

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Summer Update Patch Notes

The Summer Update arrived earlier this month and contained the following (sourced from Reddit user, Dan6erBond).

New Content

There is a load of new content in the latest patch, including:

  • Stock vehicle wheels have been added to the new ‘Street’ category to be applied on any vehicle
  • The new yacht missions pay about GTA$ 14,000-25,000
  • Arcade Games: Ace of Fury (GTA$ 666,000) and Qub3d (GTA$ 333,000)
  • A new business battle on the aircraft carrier has been added

Legendary Motorsports:

  • Benefactor BR8 (GTA$ 3,400,000)
  • Declasse DR1 (GTA$ 2,997,000)
  • Lampadati Tigon (GTA$ 2,310,000)
  • Invetero Coquette D10 (GTA$ 1,500,000)
gta summer update vehicles 1
LEGENDARY CONTENT: Thanks to Twitter user, @NuroCitrix, for giving us a glimpse of the new legendary vehicles

Southern San Andreas Super Autos:

  • Canis Seminole Frontier (GTA$ 678,000)
  • Dundreary Landstalker (GTA$ 1,220,000)
  • Imponte Beater Dukes (GTA$ 378,000)
  • BF Club (GTA$ 1,280,000)
  • Maibatsu Penumbra FF (GTA$ 1,380,000)
gta summer update vehicles 2 1
BACK ONCE AGAIN: Twitter user, @NuroCitrix, comes in with the goods again as they get us a look at the new Southern San Andreas stock

Benny’s:

  • Bravado Gauntlet (GTA$ 615,000)
  • Bravado Youga (GTA$ 195,000)
  • Benefactor Glendale (GTA$ 200,000)
  • Declasse Yosemite (GTA$ 485,000)
  • Albany Manana (GTA$ 10,000)
gta summer update vehicles 3 1
HAT TRICK: That’s right, Twitter user @NuroCitrix has supplied us with screenshots of all the new vehicles

Clothing:

  • Popped Leather Jacket (White/Gray/Tan/Black/Red/Brown)
  • Bomber Jacket (Various, 15 Designs)
  • Short Service Shirt (9 colours)
  • Double Shirt (Three styles, various colours)
  • Long Sleeve Baseball Tees (7 designs)
  • Polo Shirt (7 designs)
  • Sports Tops (21 designs/colours (Brucie cosplay?))
  • Office Shirts (whole category, 20 colours)
  • Cargo Pants (8 colours)
  • Sports Track Pants (21 designs/colours (Brucie confirmed))
  • Gloves, Armoured (8 colours)
  • Sports Masks (8 designs)
  • Animal Masks (12 designs)
  • Sports T-Shirts (white/purple, 14 designs)
  • Shirts (open/rolled variants of old designs, 39 designs)
  • Suit Pants (25 colours)
  • Sport Shorts (15 colours)

Podium Vehicle:

  • The Sheava (might be the internal name for the Emperor ETR1)

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • 2x GTA$/RP on Open Wheel Races
  • 2x GTA$/RP on the new Yacht Missions
  • 2x GTA$/RP on Diamond Adversary Series

Discounted Content:

  • 30% off Yachts
  • 40% off Arcades
  • 30% off the Arcade Drone Station
  • 40% off Garage Properties (Excluding Apartments)
  • 30% off Benny’s Conversions

Time Trial:

  • LSIA II in Los Santos International Airport (must be finished on or before 02:24.00)

RC Bandito Time Trial:

  • Cemetery in Pacific Bluff (must be finished on or before 01:20.00)

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • 60% off X80 Proto
  • 60% off Bravado Gauntlet

Fixes and Improvements

Sourced directly from Rockstar:

  • Players can now return Personal Vehicles to storage via an option within the Interaction Menu.
  • Players can now own up to eight different Properties
  • Mashing the accelerator prior to starting a race is no longer a viable strategy to gain a speed boost. Instead, players can only receive a starting boost by timing their pedal press once “Go” is shown (or in the case of Open Wheel Races, when the countdown lights are removed).
  • Requesting a Pegasus Vehicle is more convenient than ever, with many additional spawn locations being added to reduce your travel time to the closest available location.
  • When entering the Diamond Casino & Resort, punters will now be told how long they will need to wait before spinning the Lucky Wheel again. That’s the last time you’ll see a clock inside of The Diamond, though, that’s for sure.

You can find out more about the Summer Update, including the new missions, here!

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

