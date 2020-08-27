GTA V Online Weekly Update REVEALED: 27 August – 3x payout on Open Wheel Races, Progen PR4 podium car, Discounts & more
Rockstar is back with their final patch of the month and you can find all the new content here!
The final GTA Online weekly update of August has arrived!
With the Summer Update arriving earlier this month, there’s a whole host of new content to get stuck into.
Keep reading for 27 August’s patch notes.
27 August Weekly Update
According to Reddit user, Call_Me_Tsuikyit, this week’s patch includes the following.
New Content:
- Podium Car: Progen PR4
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Open Wheel Races, 3X
- MC Contracts, 2X
- VIP Work, 2X
Discounted Content:
- R88, $2,024,750
- Swinger, $454,400
- 190Z $450,000
- Viseris, $437,500
- Savestra, $495,000
- Rapid GT Classic, $442,500
- Infernus Classic, $457,500
- Mamba, $497,500
- Stirling GT, $487,500
- Z Type, $475,000 (Same as last week, apparently)
- CEO Offices, 40% Discount
- Clubhouses, 40% Discount
- MC Businesses, 40% Discount
- Drift Yosemite, $588,600/$784,800
- Hotring Sabre, $498,000
- Drift Tampa, $597,000
Time Trial:
- Elysian Island II, Par Time of 01:50.00
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Little Seoul Park, Par Time of 01:10.000
- Video Guide
We will continue to update these patch notes throughout the day.
What do we expect in September?
Rockstar often includes the following additions in their weekly updates:
- Brand new discount on selected content
- Double & triple payouts (GTA dollars & RP) for certain game modes
- New time trials
READ MORE: GTA Online: Peyote Plant Locations (turn into an animal)
- New podium car weekly on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
- Fresh Twitch Prime benefits
- An exclusive clothing item is sometimes awarded to players
August’s Weekly Updates So Far
Check out August’s GTA Online updates so far below.
20 August’s Weekly Update
According to Reddit user, Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 20 August’s weekly update includes the following.
New Content:
- Podium Car: Pfister 811
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Transform Races, 2X
- Trap Door, 3X
Discounted Content:
- Deveste Eight, $1,256,500
- Swinger, $454,500
- 190Z, $450,000
- Viseris, $437,500
- Savestra, $495,000
- Rapid GT Classic, $442,500
- Torero, $499,000
- Infernus Classic, $457,500
- Mamba, $497,500
- Sterling GT, $487,500
- Z Type, $475,000
- Akula, $1,949,500
- APC, $1,627,500/$2,164,575
- Ruiner 2000, $3,024,000
- Tug, $875,000
- Toro, $1,225,000
- Kraken, $927,500
- Dinghy, $87,500
- Speeder, $227,500
- Marquis, $289,793
- Jetmax, $209,300
- Squalo, $137,634
- Suntrap, $17,612
- Tropic, $15,400
- Seashark, $11,829
- Buzzard
- Arcades
Time Trial:
- Pillbox Hill, Par Time of 02:16.00
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- La Fuente Blanca, Par Time of 01:27.00
- Video Guide
READ MORE: Fastest 5 Cars in GTA Online
Summer Update Patch Notes
The Summer Update arrived earlier this month and contained the following (sourced from Reddit user, Dan6erBond).
New Content
There is a load of new content in the latest patch, including:
- Stock vehicle wheels have been added to the new ‘Street’ category to be applied on any vehicle
- The new yacht missions pay about GTA$ 14,000-25,000
- Arcade Games: Ace of Fury (GTA$ 666,000) and Qub3d (GTA$ 333,000)
- A new business battle on the aircraft carrier has been added
Legendary Motorsports:
- Benefactor BR8 (GTA$ 3,400,000)
- Declasse DR1 (GTA$ 2,997,000)
- Lampadati Tigon (GTA$ 2,310,000)
- Invetero Coquette D10 (GTA$ 1,500,000)
Southern San Andreas Super Autos:
- Canis Seminole Frontier (GTA$ 678,000)
- Dundreary Landstalker (GTA$ 1,220,000)
- Imponte Beater Dukes (GTA$ 378,000)
- BF Club (GTA$ 1,280,000)
- Maibatsu Penumbra FF (GTA$ 1,380,000)
READ MORE: GTA V CONFIRMED for PS5: Online details, free GTA cash & more
Benny’s:
- Bravado Gauntlet (GTA$ 615,000)
- Bravado Youga (GTA$ 195,000)
- Benefactor Glendale (GTA$ 200,000)
- Declasse Yosemite (GTA$ 485,000)
- Albany Manana (GTA$ 10,000)
Clothing:
- Popped Leather Jacket (White/Gray/Tan/Black/Red/Brown)
- Bomber Jacket (Various, 15 Designs)
- Short Service Shirt (9 colours)
- Double Shirt (Three styles, various colours)
- Long Sleeve Baseball Tees (7 designs)
- Polo Shirt (7 designs)
- Sports Tops (21 designs/colours (Brucie cosplay?))
- Office Shirts (whole category, 20 colours)
- Cargo Pants (8 colours)
- Sports Track Pants (21 designs/colours (Brucie confirmed))
- Gloves, Armoured (8 colours)
- Sports Masks (8 designs)
- Animal Masks (12 designs)
- Sports T-Shirts (white/purple, 14 designs)
- Shirts (open/rolled variants of old designs, 39 designs)
- Suit Pants (25 colours)
- Sport Shorts (15 colours)
READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat
Podium Vehicle:
- The Sheava (might be the internal name for the Emperor ETR1)
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- 2x GTA$/RP on Open Wheel Races
- 2x GTA$/RP on the new Yacht Missions
- 2x GTA$/RP on Diamond Adversary Series
Discounted Content:
- 30% off Yachts
- 40% off Arcades
- 30% off the Arcade Drone Station
- 40% off Garage Properties (Excluding Apartments)
- 30% off Benny’s Conversions
Time Trial:
- LSIA II in Los Santos International Airport (must be finished on or before 02:24.00)
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Cemetery in Pacific Bluff (must be finished on or before 01:20.00)
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- 60% off X80 Proto
- 60% off Bravado Gauntlet
READ MORE: Fastest 5 Cars in GTA Online
Fixes and Improvements
Sourced directly from Rockstar:
- Players can now return Personal Vehicles to storage via an option within the Interaction Menu.
- Players can now own up to eight different Properties
- Mashing the accelerator prior to starting a race is no longer a viable strategy to gain a speed boost. Instead, players can only receive a starting boost by timing their pedal press once “Go” is shown (or in the case of Open Wheel Races, when the countdown lights are removed).
- Requesting a Pegasus Vehicle is more convenient than ever, with many additional spawn locations being added to reduce your travel time to the closest available location.
- When entering the Diamond Casino & Resort, punters will now be told how long they will need to wait before spinning the Lucky Wheel again. That’s the last time you’ll see a clock inside of The Diamond, though, that’s for sure.
You can find out more about the Summer Update, including the new missions, here!