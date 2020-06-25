GTA Online Weekly Update 25 June Patch Notes – Bonuses, Discounts, Triple payout, Scramjet podium car, 3x payout for Hunting Pack, & more

The final patch of the month has arrived in Los Santos and here’s what we have found out!

GTA Online’s final update of the month looks to have arrived!

Here’s everything you need to know about 25 June’s weekly update.

GTA Online 25 June Patch Notes

Although the full extent of the weekly update is still to be confirmed, some content has emerged on Reddit.

Featured is the amazingly fun Scramjet that will have you flying, and crashing, around Los Santos.

The GTA Online Bonuses for this week:

New Content

Podium Car: Scramjet

Double GTA$ and RP Activities

Nightclub daily income

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities

Hunting Pack Remix

Discounted Content:

B-11 Strikeforce, $2,280,000

Ruiner 2000, $2,592,000

Tyrant, $1,509,000

Tezeract, $1,695,000

Festival Bus, $682,500

Nightshade, $351,000

Nightclubs, 50% Discount

Clubhouses, 50% Discount

MC Businesses, 50% Discount

Time Trial

Raton Canyon, Par Time of 01:16:60 (Video Guide)

RC Bandito Time Trial

Davis Quartz, Par Time of 01:32.00 (Video Guide)

Twitch Prime Bonuses

V-65 Molotok: $720.000/$957,600

Declasse Mamba: $298,500

The next GTA Online weekly update arrived on Thursday, 25 June between 4-5am ET / 9-10am BST.

What do we expect from July?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

Price cuts on both new and old content

Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes

New vehicles, tracks or time trials

GERALD’S LAST PLAY: April saw a brand new set of contact missions arrive in GTA Online, could we see more updates for this game mode in June?

New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players

Increased bonuses on business-type features

New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel

New Twitch Prime benefits

The following patch notes cover June 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 18 June’s patch notes contain the following updates.

New Content:

Podium Car: Ocelot R88

Event Cargo for Business Battles

TRY YOUR LUCK: The Ocelot R88 is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

VIP Work

VIP Challenges

Open Wheel Races

CEO Associate pay

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

Parachuting

Discounted Content:

Stromberg, $1,556,750

Rocket Voltic, $1,728,000/$2,298,240

Flash GT, $1,005,000

BF Raptor, Free

Itali GTB, $713,400

Principe Nemesis, Free

Shitzu Hakouchou, Free

Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer, Free

Offices, 40% Discount

Special Cargo Warehouses, 50% Discount

FLYING HIGH: Parachuting is paying out triple this weel

Time Trial:

Power Staiton, Par Time of 01:26.80

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Little Seoul Park, Par Time of 01:10.00

Video Guide

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

V-65 Molotok, $720,000

Mamba, $298,500

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 11 June’s patch notes contain the following updates.

New Content:

Podium Car: Pegassi Torero

GET SPINNING: This week’s podium car is the Pegassi Torero

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Premium Repo Work

RC Bandito Races

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

Arena War Modes

BIG BUCKS: It’s triple payout for Arena War Modes this week

Discounted Content:

Deviant, $256,000

Itali GTO, $1,277,250

RC Tank, $1,478,750

Cerberus, $2,322,180/$1,746,000

Brutus, $1,599,990

Scarab, $1,845,774/$1,387,800

Imperator, $1,370,964/$1,030,800

ZR 380, $964,800

RC Bandito, $1,033,500

Arena War Workshops, 50% Discount

Time Trial:

Vinewood Bowl, Par Time of 02:58.80

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

La Fuente Blanca, Par Time of 01:27.00

Video Guide

The following patch notes arrived on 4 June’s weekly update.

New Content:

Podium Car: SC1

TRY YOUR LUCK: The SC1 is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Special Vehicle Races

Casino Heist (Only RP)

Discounted Content:

MOC

Rogue, $720,000

Swinger, $545,400

Ardent, $690,000

Caracara 4X4, $525,000

Facilities, 50% Discount

Arcades, 50% Discount

DOUBLE TROUBLE: It’s double payout for Special Vehicle Races this week

Time Trial:

Calafia Way, Par Time of 01:24.20

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Cemetery

Video Guide

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

RE 7B

Infernus Classic, 70% Discount

