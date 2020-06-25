GTA Online Weekly Update 25 June Patch Notes – Bonuses, Discounts, Triple payout, Scramjet podium car, 3x payout for Hunting Pack, & more
The final patch of the month has arrived in Los Santos and here’s what we have found out!
GTA Online’s final update of the month looks to have arrived!
Here’s everything you need to know about 25 June’s weekly update.
GTA Online 25 June Patch Notes
Although the full extent of the weekly update is still to be confirmed, some content has emerged on Reddit.
Featured is the amazingly fun Scramjet that will have you flying, and crashing, around Los Santos.
The GTA Online Bonuses for this week:
New Content
- Podium Car: Scramjet
Double GTA$ and RP Activities
- Nightclub daily income
Triple GTA$ and RP Activities
- Hunting Pack Remix
Discounted Content:
- B-11 Strikeforce, $2,280,000
- Ruiner 2000, $2,592,000
- Tyrant, $1,509,000
- Tezeract, $1,695,000
- Festival Bus, $682,500
- Nightshade, $351,000
- Nightclubs, 50% Discount
- Clubhouses, 50% Discount
- MC Businesses, 50% Discount
Time Trial
- Raton Canyon, Par Time of 01:16:60 (Video Guide)
RC Bandito Time Trial
- Davis Quartz, Par Time of 01:32.00 (Video Guide)
Twitch Prime Bonuses
- V-65 Molotok: $720.000/$957,600
- Declasse Mamba: $298,500
Release Date
The next GTA Online weekly update arrived on Thursday, 25 June between 4-5am ET / 9-10am BST.
What do we expect from July?
Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:
- Price cuts on both new and old content
- Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
- New vehicles, tracks or time trials
- New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
- Increased bonuses on business-type features
- New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
- New Twitch Prime benefits
June’s Weekly Updates So Far
The following patch notes cover June 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.
18 June Weekly Update
According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 18 June’s patch notes contain the following updates.
New Content:
- Podium Car: Ocelot R88
- Event Cargo for Business Battles
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- VIP Work
- VIP Challenges
- Open Wheel Races
- CEO Associate pay
Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Parachuting
Discounted Content:
- Stromberg, $1,556,750
- Rocket Voltic, $1,728,000/$2,298,240
- Flash GT, $1,005,000
- BF Raptor, Free
- Itali GTB, $713,400
- Principe Nemesis, Free
- Shitzu Hakouchou, Free
- Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer, Free
- Offices, 40% Discount
- Special Cargo Warehouses, 50% Discount
Time Trial:
- Power Staiton, Par Time of 01:26.80
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Little Seoul Park, Par Time of 01:10.00
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- V-65 Molotok, $720,000
- Mamba, $298,500
11 June Weekly Update
According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 11 June’s patch notes contain the following updates.
New Content:
- Podium Car: Pegassi Torero
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Premium Repo Work
- RC Bandito Races
Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Arena War Modes
Discounted Content:
- Deviant, $256,000
- Itali GTO, $1,277,250
- RC Tank, $1,478,750
- Cerberus, $2,322,180/$1,746,000
- Brutus, $1,599,990
- Scarab, $1,845,774/$1,387,800
- Imperator, $1,370,964/$1,030,800
- ZR 380, $964,800
- RC Bandito, $1,033,500
- Arena War Workshops, 50% Discount
Time Trial:
- Vinewood Bowl, Par Time of 02:58.80
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- La Fuente Blanca, Par Time of 01:27.00
- Video Guide
4 June Weekly Update
The following patch notes arrived on 4 June’s weekly update.
New Content:
- Podium Car: SC1
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Special Vehicle Races
- Casino Heist (Only RP)
Discounted Content:
- MOC
- Rogue, $720,000
- Swinger, $545,400
- Ardent, $690,000
- Caracara 4X4, $525,000
- Facilities, 50% Discount
- Arcades, 50% Discount
Time Trial:
- Calafia Way, Par Time of 01:24.20
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Cemetery
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- RE 7B
- Infernus Classic, 70% Discount
