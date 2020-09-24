GTA V Online Weekly Update REVEALED: 24 September – 2x payout on Bunker Stock, New Discounts, Content & more

We go again in Los Santos, but what goods will be on offer from Rockstar

when we log on this week?

Rockstar is back with the final weekly update of the month for GTA Online!

Keep reading as we bring you 24 September’s full patch notes.

According to Reddit user, Call_Me_Tsuikyit, this week’s update contains the following.

New Content:

Log-in Bonus: Warstock Cap

Podium Vehicle: Declasse DR1

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Bunker Stock

Survivals

MOC Missions

TRY YOUR LUCK: The Declasse DR1 is this week’s podium car

BACK ONCE AGAIN: Double payout on Bunker Stock is returning for yet another week!

Discounted Content:

Bunkers

MOC

MOC Renovations

Stromberg, $1,676,500

Rocket Voltic, $1,728,000/$2,298,240

Swinger, $454,500

190z, $450,000

Viseris, $437,500

READ MORE: New Business Battles Tips & Tricks

Savestra, $495,000

Rapid GT Classic, $442,500

Torero, $499,000

Infernus Classic, $457,500

Mamba, $497,500

Stirling GT, $487,500

Z Type, $475,000

Titan, $1,200,000

Time Trial:

Observatory, Par Time of 02:04.40

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Vespucci Canals, Par Time of 01:53.00

What can we expect from October?

Each week, Rockstar often releases a new podium car, a ton of discounts and bonus payouts (GTA dollars and RP) on selected game modes.

In addition, there will be new time trials, and perhaps even some exclusive clothing.

The following notes cover September’s GTA Online weekly updates so far:

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, this week’s update contains the following:

New Content:

Podium Car: Itali GTB

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

Air Freight, 2X

Overtime Rumble, 3X

King of The Hill, 3X

TANK UP – You couldn’t turn down this discounted Zhaba could you?

Discounted Content:

Zhaba, $1,260,000/$1,680,000

Deluxo, $2,485,000

LF-22 Starling, $1,650,000

Tula, $2,334,000

Swinger, $454,500

190z, $450,000

Viseris, $437,500

Savestra, $495,500

READ MORE: All the GTA V details on PS5

Rapid GT Classic, $442,500

Torero, $499,000

Infernus Classic, $457,500

Mamba, $497,500

Stirling GT, $487,500

Z Type, $475,000

Hangars, 40% Discount

Hangar Renovations, 40% Discount

Time Trial:

Del Perro Pier, Par Time of 01:43.20 (Video Guide)

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Construction Site II, Par Time of 01:12.00 (Video Guide)

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, this week’s patch includes the following:

New Content:

Podium Vehicle: Coquette D10

Lemon Sports clothing

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Bunker Stock

Land Grab

Diamonds (Diamond Casino Heist)

BUNK UP – Double GTA$ was on offer for Bunker Stock

Discounted Content:

Landstalker XL, $915,000

Ardent, $690,000

Weaponised Tampa, $951,000/$1,264,830

Swinger, $454,500

190z, $450,000

Viseris, $437,500

Savestra, $495,500

Rapid GT Classic, $442,500

READ MORE: New Business Battles Tips & Tricks

Torero, $499,000

Infernus Classic, $457,500

Mamba, $497,500

Stirling GT, $487,500

Zentorno, $507,500

Z Type, $475,000

Bunkers, 40% Discount

Bunker Renovations, 40% Discount

Time Trial:

El Burro Heights, Par Time of 02:10.00

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Vespucci Beach, Par Time of 02:05.00

Video Guide

According to Reddit user, ounaazh, this week’s update includes the following.

New Content:

Podium Vehicle: Maibatsu Penumbra FF

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

Special Cargo, 2X

Last Play Missions, 2X

Bunker Adversary Series, 2X

Diamond Adversary Series, 2X

Missile Base Adversary Series, 2X

WHIPPED – The Grotto Furia is a stunner!

Discounted Content:

Grotti Furia, $1,438,500-1,918,000

Grotti Itali GTO, $1,375,500

Overflod Entity XXR, $1,613,500

Pegassi Torero, $499,000

Pegassi Infernus Classic, $457,500

Swinger, $454,400

190Z $450,000

Viseris, $437,500

Savestra, $495,000

READ MORE: 7 features we want to see from GTA V on Next Gen

Rapid GT Classic, $442,500

Infernus Classic, $457,500

Mamba, $497,500

Stirling GT, $487,500

Z Type, $475,000

Kuruma (Armored), $315,000

Thruster, $1,650,000

Khanjali $2,026,500

Casino Penthouses & Customization -30%

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Premium Race:

Twitch Prime bonuses:

70% off X80 Proto

80% off Gauntlet Hellfire, $372,500

READ MORE: 5 fastest cars on GTA Online