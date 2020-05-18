[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Grand Theft Auto

GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 21 May – Release date, time, expected content, discounts, bonuses & more

The penultimate patch of the month is arriving to Los Santos very soon and here’s what to expect!

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos May 18, 2020
gta v online 21 may weekly update countdown

We’re fast approaching the penultimate GTA Online weekly update of the month and like usual we’re expecting a load of new content, bonus payouts and discounts.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about 21 May Weekly Update.

NOW WATCH BELOW: To keep up to date with everything Grand Theft Auto!
 

Release Date

This week’s GTA Online update will arrive on Thursday, 21 May 2020, between 4-5am ET / 9-10am BST.

We will update this page with the patch notes as soon as they drop.

What else do we expect from May?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

  • Price cuts on both new and old content
  • Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
  • New vehicles, tracks or time trials
GTAO 22720.jpg
A WHEELY GOOD TIME: February saw Open Wheel Racing Series arrive in GTA online, could we see more updates for this game mode in May?
  • New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
  • Increased bonuses on business-type features
  • New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
  • New Twitch Prime benefits

May’s Weekly Updates so far

The following patch notes cover May 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.

14 May Weekly Update

The following patch notes are for the 14 May Weekly Update.

New Content:

  • Declasse Vamos
  • Podium Car: Itali GTO
gta online weekly update itali gto podium car
TRY YOUR LUCK: The Itali GTO is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Bunker Series

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Bunker Stock
gta v online weekly update bunker stock 3x payout
HUNKER DOWN: It’s triple payout on Bunker Stock this week

Discounted Content:

  • Emerus, $1,925,000
  • Entity XXR, $1,383,000
  • Nightshark, $871,500
  • Sultan RS Conversion
  • Bunkers, 40% Discount
  • Bunker Upgrades, 30% Discount
  • All Pistols, 100% Discount

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • Tula, $778,000/1$,034,740
  • Furia, $822,000/$1,096,000

7 May Weekly Update

The following updates arrived to GTA Online on 7 May.

New Content:

  • Declasse Vamos
  • Podium Car: Cyclone
gta update cyclone podium car
TRY YOUR LUCK: The Cyclone is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Transform Races
  • MC Business sales
  • Clubhouse contracts

Discounted Content:

  • Krieger, $2,012,500
  • Toros, $323,700
  • Tempesta, $797,400
  • Shotaro, $1,335,000
  • Lectro, $487,500
  • Arcade MCT, $1,200,000
  • Alien suits, Free
  • Pool Cue, Free
weekly update gta online transform races
DOUBLE TROUBLE: It’s 2x payout for Transform Races this week

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • Yosemite
  • 811

