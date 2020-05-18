GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 21 May – Release date, time, expected content, discounts, bonuses & more
The penultimate patch of the month is arriving to Los Santos very soon and here’s what to expect!
We’re fast approaching the penultimate GTA Online weekly update of the month and like usual we’re expecting a load of new content, bonus payouts and discounts.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about 21 May Weekly Update.
NOW WATCH BELOW: To keep up to date with everything Grand Theft Auto!
Release Date
This week’s GTA Online update will arrive on Thursday, 21 May 2020, between 4-5am ET / 9-10am BST.
We will update this page with the patch notes as soon as they drop.
What else do we expect from May?
Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:
- Price cuts on both new and old content
- Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
- New vehicles, tracks or time trials
- New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
- Increased bonuses on business-type features
- New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
- New Twitch Prime benefits
May’s Weekly Updates so far
The following patch notes cover May 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.
14 May Weekly Update
The following patch notes are for the 14 May Weekly Update.
New Content:
- Declasse Vamos
- Podium Car: Itali GTO
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Bunker Series
READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat
Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Bunker Stock
Discounted Content:
- Emerus, $1,925,000
- Entity XXR, $1,383,000
- Nightshark, $871,500
- Sultan RS Conversion
- Bunkers, 40% Discount
- Bunker Upgrades, 30% Discount
- All Pistols, 100% Discount
Time Trial:
- Casino, Par Time of 1:00.00
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Power Station, par time of 01:45.00
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- Tula, $778,000/1$,034,740
- Furia, $822,000/$1,096,000
7 May Weekly Update
The following updates arrived to GTA Online on 7 May.
New Content:
- Declasse Vamos
- Podium Car: Cyclone
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Transform Races
- MC Business sales
- Clubhouse contracts
READ MORE: GTA Online: Peyote Plant Locations (turn into an animal)
Discounted Content:
- Krieger, $2,012,500
- Toros, $323,700
- Tempesta, $797,400
- Shotaro, $1,335,000
- Lectro, $487,500
- Arcade MCT, $1,200,000
- Alien suits, Free
- Pool Cue, Free
Time Trial:
- Coast to Coast, Par Time of 02:29.40
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Vespucci Canals Par Time of 01:53.00
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- Yosemite
- 811
READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat