GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 21 May – Release date, time, expected content, discounts, bonuses & more

The penultimate patch of the month is arriving to Los Santos very soon and here’s what to expect!

We’re fast approaching the penultimate GTA Online weekly update of the month and like usual we’re expecting a load of new content, bonus payouts and discounts.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about 21 May Weekly Update.

This week’s GTA Online update will arrive on Thursday, 21 May 2020, between 4-5am ET / 9-10am BST.

We will update this page with the patch notes as soon as they drop.

What else do we expect from May?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

Price cuts on both new and old content

Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes

New vehicles, tracks or time trials

A WHEELY GOOD TIME: February saw Open Wheel Racing Series arrive in GTA online, could we see more updates for this game mode in May?

New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players

Increased bonuses on business-type features

New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel

New Twitch Prime benefits

The following patch notes cover May 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.

The following patch notes are for the 14 May Weekly Update.

New Content:

Declasse Vamos

Podium Car: Itali GTO

TRY YOUR LUCK: The Itali GTO is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Bunker Series

READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

Bunker Stock

HUNKER DOWN: It’s triple payout on Bunker Stock this week

Discounted Content:

Emerus, $1,925,000

Entity XXR, $1,383,000

Nightshark, $871,500

Sultan RS Conversion

Bunkers, 40% Discount

Bunker Upgrades, 30% Discount

All Pistols, 100% Discount

Time Trial:

Casino, Par Time of 1:00.00

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Power Station, par time of 01:45.00

Video Guide

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

Tula, $778,000/1$,034,740

Furia, $822,000/$1,096,000

The following updates arrived to GTA Online on 7 May.

New Content:

Declasse Vamos

Podium Car: Cyclone

TRY YOUR LUCK: The Cyclone is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Transform Races

MC Business sales

Clubhouse contracts

READ MORE: GTA Online: Peyote Plant Locations (turn into an animal)

Discounted Content:

Krieger, $2,012,500

Toros, $323,700

Tempesta, $797,400

Shotaro, $1,335,000

Lectro, $487,500

Arcade MCT, $1,200,000

Alien suits, Free

Pool Cue, Free

DOUBLE TROUBLE: It’s 2x payout for Transform Races this week

Time Trial:

Coast to Coast, Par Time of 02:29.40

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Vespucci Canals Par Time of 01:53.00

Video Guide

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

Yosemite

811

READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat