GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 20 August – Release date, time, expected content, discounts, news & more

After the Summer Update arrived last week, what has Rockstar got in store for us this time around?

Last week saw the arrival of GTA Online’s Summer Update, in which Rockstar introduced a ton of new content and missions to the game!

Therefore, the next weekly update is highly anticipated – keep reading for everything you need to know ahead of 20 August’s patch.

The next weekly update will arrive in Los Santos on Thursday, 20 August between 4-5am ET / 9-10am BST.

We will update this page with the patch notes as soon as they drop.

What do we expect from August?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

Price cuts on both new and old content

Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes

New vehicles, tracks or time trials

TROPIC LIKE IT'S HOT: The Summer Update arrived in August, so we'll likely see more updates around the new content

New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players

Increased bonuses on business-type features

New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel

New Twitch Prime benefits

The Summer Update arrived last week and contained the following (sourced from Reddit user, Dan6erBond).

New Content

There is a load of new content in the latest patch, including:

Stock vehicle wheels have been added to the new ‘Street’ category to be applied on any vehicle

The new yacht missions pay about GTA$ 14,000-25,000

Arcade Games: Ace of Fury (GTA$ 666,000) and Qub3d (GTA$ 333,000)

A new business battle on the aircraft carrier has been added

Legendary Motorsports:

Benefactor BR8 (GTA$ 3,400,000)

Declasse DR1 (GTA$ 2,997,000)

Lampadati Tigon (GTA$ 2,310,000)

Invetero Coquette D10 (GTA$ 1,500,000)

LEGENDARY CONTENT: Thanks to Twitter user, @NuroCitrix, for giving us a glimpse of the new legendary vehicles

Southern San Andreas Super Autos:

Canis Seminole Frontier (GTA$ 678,000)

Dundreary Landstalker (GTA$ 1,220,000)

Imponte Beater Dukes (GTA$ 378,000)

BF Club (GTA$ 1,280,000)

Maibatsu Penumbra FF (GTA$ 1,380,000)

BACK ONCE AGAIN: Twitter user, @NuroCitrix, comes in with the goods again as they get us a look at the new Southern San Andreas stock

Benny’s:

Bravado Gauntlet (GTA$ 615,000)

Bravado Youga (GTA$ 195,000)

Benefactor Glendale (GTA$ 200,000)

Declasse Yosemite (GTA$ 485,000)

Albany Manana (GTA$ 10,000)

HAT TRICK: That's right, Twitter user @NuroCitrix has supplied us with screenshots of all the new vehicles

Clothing:

Popped Leather Jacket (White/Gray/Tan/Black/Red/Brown)

Bomber Jacket (Various, 15 Designs)

Short Service Shirt (9 colours)

Double Shirt (Three styles, various colours)

Long Sleeve Baseball Tees (7 designs)

Polo Shirt (7 designs)

Sports Tops (21 designs/colours (Brucie cosplay?))

Office Shirts (whole category, 20 colours)

Cargo Pants (8 colours)

Sports Track Pants (21 designs/colours (Brucie confirmed))

Gloves, Armoured (8 colours)

Sports Masks (8 designs)

Animal Masks (12 designs)

Sports T-Shirts (white/purple, 14 designs)

Shirts (open/rolled variants of old designs, 39 designs)

Suit Pants (25 colours)

Sport Shorts (15 colours)

Podium Vehicle:

The Sheava (might be the internal name for the Emperor ETR1)

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

2x GTA$/RP on Open Wheel Races

2x GTA$/RP on the new Yacht Missions

2x GTA$/RP on Diamond Adversary Series

Discounted Content:

30% off Yachts

40% off Arcades

30% off the Arcade Drone Station

40% off Garage Properties (Excluding Apartments)

30% off Benny’s Conversions

Time Trial:

LSIA II in Los Santos International Airport (must be finished on or before 02:24.00)

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Cemetery in Pacific Bluff (must be finished on or before 01:20.00)

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

60% off X80 Proto

60% off Bravado Gauntlet

Fixes and Improvements

Sourced directly from Rockstar:

Players can now return Personal Vehicles to storage via an option within the Interaction Menu.

Players can now own up to eight different Properties

Mashing the accelerator prior to starting a race is no longer a viable strategy to gain a speed boost. Instead, players can only receive a starting boost by timing their pedal press once “Go” is shown (or in the case of Open Wheel Races, when the countdown lights are removed).

Requesting a Pegasus Vehicle is more convenient than ever, with many additional spawn locations being added to reduce your travel time to the closest available location.

When entering the Diamond Casino & Resort, punters will now be told how long they will need to wait before spinning the Lucky Wheel again. That’s the last time you’ll see a clock inside of The Diamond, though, that’s for sure.

You can find out more about the Summer Update, including the new missions, here!