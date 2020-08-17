GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 20 August – Release date, time, expected content, discounts, news & more
After the Summer Update arrived last week, what has Rockstar got in store for us this time around?
Last week saw the arrival of GTA Online’s Summer Update, in which Rockstar introduced a ton of new content and missions to the game!
Therefore, the next weekly update is highly anticipated – keep reading for everything you need to know ahead of 20 August’s patch.
Release Date
The next weekly update will arrive in Los Santos on Thursday, 20 August between 4-5am ET / 9-10am BST.
We will update this page with the patch notes as soon as they drop.
What do we expect from August?
Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:
- Price cuts on both new and old content
- Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
- New vehicles, tracks or time trials
- New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
- Increased bonuses on business-type features
- New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
- New Twitch Prime benefits
Summer Update Patch Notes
The Summer Update arrived last week and contained the following (sourced from Reddit user, Dan6erBond).
New Content
There is a load of new content in the latest patch, including:
- Stock vehicle wheels have been added to the new ‘Street’ category to be applied on any vehicle
- The new yacht missions pay about GTA$ 14,000-25,000
- Arcade Games: Ace of Fury (GTA$ 666,000) and Qub3d (GTA$ 333,000)
- A new business battle on the aircraft carrier has been added
Legendary Motorsports:
- Benefactor BR8 (GTA$ 3,400,000)
- Declasse DR1 (GTA$ 2,997,000)
- Lampadati Tigon (GTA$ 2,310,000)
- Invetero Coquette D10 (GTA$ 1,500,000)
Southern San Andreas Super Autos:
- Canis Seminole Frontier (GTA$ 678,000)
- Dundreary Landstalker (GTA$ 1,220,000)
- Imponte Beater Dukes (GTA$ 378,000)
- BF Club (GTA$ 1,280,000)
- Maibatsu Penumbra FF (GTA$ 1,380,000)
Benny’s:
- Bravado Gauntlet (GTA$ 615,000)
- Bravado Youga (GTA$ 195,000)
- Benefactor Glendale (GTA$ 200,000)
- Declasse Yosemite (GTA$ 485,000)
- Albany Manana (GTA$ 10,000)
Clothing:
- Popped Leather Jacket (White/Gray/Tan/Black/Red/Brown)
- Bomber Jacket (Various, 15 Designs)
- Short Service Shirt (9 colours)
- Double Shirt (Three styles, various colours)
- Long Sleeve Baseball Tees (7 designs)
- Polo Shirt (7 designs)
- Sports Tops (21 designs/colours (Brucie cosplay?))
- Office Shirts (whole category, 20 colours)
- Cargo Pants (8 colours)
- Sports Track Pants (21 designs/colours (Brucie confirmed))
- Gloves, Armoured (8 colours)
- Sports Masks (8 designs)
- Animal Masks (12 designs)
- Sports T-Shirts (white/purple, 14 designs)
- Shirts (open/rolled variants of old designs, 39 designs)
- Suit Pants (25 colours)
- Sport Shorts (15 colours)
Podium Vehicle:
- The Sheava (might be the internal name for the Emperor ETR1)
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- 2x GTA$/RP on Open Wheel Races
- 2x GTA$/RP on the new Yacht Missions
- 2x GTA$/RP on Diamond Adversary Series
Discounted Content:
- 30% off Yachts
- 40% off Arcades
- 30% off the Arcade Drone Station
- 40% off Garage Properties (Excluding Apartments)
- 30% off Benny’s Conversions
Time Trial:
- LSIA II in Los Santos International Airport (must be finished on or before 02:24.00)
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Cemetery in Pacific Bluff (must be finished on or before 01:20.00)
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- 60% off X80 Proto
- 60% off Bravado Gauntlet
Fixes and Improvements
Sourced directly from Rockstar:
- Players can now return Personal Vehicles to storage via an option within the Interaction Menu.
- Players can now own up to eight different Properties
- Mashing the accelerator prior to starting a race is no longer a viable strategy to gain a speed boost. Instead, players can only receive a starting boost by timing their pedal press once “Go” is shown (or in the case of Open Wheel Races, when the countdown lights are removed).
- Requesting a Pegasus Vehicle is more convenient than ever, with many additional spawn locations being added to reduce your travel time to the closest available location.
- When entering the Diamond Casino & Resort, punters will now be told how long they will need to wait before spinning the Lucky Wheel again. That’s the last time you’ll see a clock inside of The Diamond, though, that’s for sure.
You can find out more about the Summer Update, including the new missions, here!