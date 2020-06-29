[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Grand Theft Auto

GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 2 July – Release date, time, expected content, discounts & more

The first patch of July is on its way to Los Santos and here’s exactly what you can expect to arrive.

Phil Pangalos Jun 29, 2020
 

GTA ONLINE WEEKLY UPDATE COUNTDOWN 2 JULY

A new month means a new set of GTA Online weekly updates and the first patch of July is fast approaching.

Keep reading for everything you need to know ahead of 2 July’s weekly update.

Release Date

The first GTA Online weekly update of July will arrive on Thursday, 2 July between 4-5am ET / 9-10am BST.

We will update this page with the patch notes one they have been released.

What do we expect from July?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

  • Price cuts on both new and old content
  • Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
  • New vehicles, tracks or time trials
geralds last play gta v online
GERALD’S LAST PLAY: April saw a brand new set of contact missions arrive in GTA online, could we see more updates for this game mode in June?

  • New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
  • Increased bonuses on business-type features
  • New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
  • New Twitch Prime benefits

June’s Weekly Updates

The following patch notes cover June 2020’s GTA Online updates.

25 June Weekly Update

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 25 June’s patch notes contain the following updates:

New Content

  • Podium Car: Scramjet

Double GTA$ and RP Activities

  • Nightclub daily income

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities

  • Hunting Pack Remix

Discounted Content

  • B-11 Strikeforce, $2,280,000
  • Ruiner 2000, $2,592,000
  • Tyrant, $1,509,000
  • Tezeract, $1,695,000
  • Festival Bus, $682,500
  • Nightshade, $351,000
  • Nightclubs, 50% Discount
  • Clubhouses, 50% Discount
  • MC Businesses, 50% Discount

Time Trial

RC Bandito Time Trial

Twitch Prime Bonuses

  • V-65 Molotok: $720.000/$957,600
  • Declasse Mamba: $298,500

18 June Weekly Update

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 18 June’s patch notes contain the following updates.

New Content:

  • Podium Car: Ocelot R88
  • Event Cargo for Business Battles
ocelot r88 podium car gta online 18 june patch 1
TRY YOUR LUCK: The Ocelot R88 is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • VIP Work
  • VIP Challenges
  • Open Wheel Races
  • CEO Associate pay

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Parachuting

Discounted Content:

  • Stromberg, $1,556,750
  • Rocket Voltic, $1,728,000/$2,298,240
  • Flash GT, $1,005,000
  • BF Raptor, Free
  • Itali GTB, $713,400
  • Principe Nemesis, Free
  • Shitzu Hakouchou, Free
  • Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer, Free
  • Offices, 40% Discount
  • Special Cargo Warehouses, 50% Discount
gta online parachuting 3x payout 18 june patch
FLYING HIGH: Parachuting is paying out triple this weel

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • V-65 Molotok, $720,000
  • Mamba, $298,500

11 June Weekly Update

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 11 June’s patch notes contain the following updates.

New Content:

  • Podium Car: Pegassi Torero
gta v online weekly update vapid torero podium car
GET SPINNING: This week’s podium car is the Pegassi Torero

Double GTA$ and RP Activities

  • Premium Repo Work
  • RC Bandito Races

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities

  • Arena War Modes
gta v online weekly update arena war triple payout
BIG BUCKS: It’s triple payout for Arena War Modes this week

Discounted Content

  • Deviant, $256,000
  • Itali GTO, $1,277,250
  • RC Tank, $1,478,750
  • Cerberus, $2,322,180/$1,746,000
  • Brutus, $1,599,990
  • Scarab, $1,845,774/$1,387,800
  • Imperator, $1,370,964/$1,030,800
  • ZR 380, $964,800
  • RC Bandito, $1,033,500
  • Arena War Workshops, 50% Discount

Time Trial

RC Bandito Time Trial

4 June Weekly Update

The following patch notes arrived on 4 June’s weekly update.

New Content

  • Podium Car: SC1
gta online weekly update june 4 cs1 podium car
TRY YOUR LUCK: The SC1 is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities

  • Special Vehicle Races
  • Casino Heist (Only RP)

Discounted Content

  • MOC
  • Rogue, $720,000
  • Swinger, $545,400
  • Ardent, $690,000
  • Caracara 4X4, $525,000
  • Facilities, 50% Discount
  • Arcades, 50% Discount
gta online weekly update special vehicle races double payout
DOUBLE TROUBLE: It’s double payout for Special Vehicle Races this week

Time Trial

RC Bandito Time Trial

Twitch Prime Bonuses

  • RE 7B
  • Infernus Classic, 70% Discount

