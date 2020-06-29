GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 2 July – Release date, time, expected content, discounts & more

The first patch of July is on its way to Los Santos and here’s exactly what you can expect to arrive.

A new month means a new set of GTA Online weekly updates and the first patch of July is fast approaching.

Keep reading for everything you need to know ahead of 2 July’s weekly update.

The first GTA Online weekly update of July will arrive on Thursday, 2 July between 4-5am ET / 9-10am BST.

We will update this page with the patch notes one they have been released.

What do we expect from July?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

Price cuts on both new and old content

Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes

New vehicles, tracks or time trials

GERALD’S LAST PLAY: April saw a brand new set of contact missions arrive in GTA online, could we see more updates for this game mode in June?

New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players

Increased bonuses on business-type features

New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel

New Twitch Prime benefits

The following patch notes cover June 2020’s GTA Online updates.

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 25 June’s patch notes contain the following updates:

New Content

Podium Car: Scramjet

Double GTA$ and RP Activities

Nightclub daily income

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities

Hunting Pack Remix

Discounted Content

B-11 Strikeforce, $2,280,000

Ruiner 2000, $2,592,000

Tyrant, $1,509,000

Tezeract, $1,695,000

Festival Bus, $682,500

Nightshade, $351,000

Nightclubs, 50% Discount

Clubhouses, 50% Discount

MC Businesses, 50% Discount

Time Trial

Raton Canyon, Par Time of 01:16:60 (Video Guide)

RC Bandito Time Trial

Davis Quartz, Par Time of 01:32.00 (Video Guide)

Twitch Prime Bonuses

V-65 Molotok: $720.000/$957,600

Declasse Mamba: $298,500

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 18 June’s patch notes contain the following updates.

New Content:

Podium Car: Ocelot R88

Event Cargo for Business Battles

TRY YOUR LUCK: The Ocelot R88 is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

VIP Work

VIP Challenges

Open Wheel Races

CEO Associate pay

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

Parachuting

Discounted Content:

Stromberg, $1,556,750

Rocket Voltic, $1,728,000/$2,298,240

Flash GT, $1,005,000

BF Raptor, Free

Itali GTB, $713,400

Principe Nemesis, Free

Shitzu Hakouchou, Free

Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer, Free

Offices, 40% Discount

Special Cargo Warehouses, 50% Discount

FLYING HIGH: Parachuting is paying out triple this weel

Time Trial:

Power Staiton, Par Time of 01:26.80

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Little Seoul Park, Par Time of 01:10.00

Video Guide

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

V-65 Molotok, $720,000

Mamba, $298,500

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 11 June’s patch notes contain the following updates.

New Content:

Podium Car: Pegassi Torero

GET SPINNING: This week’s podium car is the Pegassi Torero

Double GTA$ and RP Activities

Premium Repo Work

RC Bandito Races

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities

Arena War Modes

BIG BUCKS: It’s triple payout for Arena War Modes this week

Discounted Content

Deviant, $256,000

Itali GTO, $1,277,250

RC Tank, $1,478,750

Cerberus, $2,322,180/$1,746,000

Brutus, $1,599,990

Scarab, $1,845,774/$1,387,800

Imperator, $1,370,964/$1,030,800

ZR 380, $964,800

RC Bandito, $1,033,500

Arena War Workshops, 50% Discount

Time Trial

Vinewood Bowl, Par Time of 02:58.80

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial

La Fuente Blanca, Par Time of 01:27.00

Video Guide

The following patch notes arrived on 4 June’s weekly update.

New Content

Podium Car: SC1

TRY YOUR LUCK: The SC1 is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities

Special Vehicle Races

Casino Heist (Only RP)

Discounted Content

MOC

Rogue, $720,000

Swinger, $545,400

Ardent, $690,000

Caracara 4X4, $525,000

Facilities, 50% Discount

Arcades, 50% Discount

DOUBLE TROUBLE: It’s double payout for Special Vehicle Races this week

Time Trial

Calafia Way, Par Time of 01:24.20

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial

Cemetery

Video Guide

Twitch Prime Bonuses

RE 7B

Infernus Classic, 70% Discount

