Grand Theft Auto

GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 17 September – Release date, time, expected content, bonus payouts, discounts & more

Rockstar is bringing another update to Los Santos and we’ve covered exactly what content to expect.

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Sep 14, 2020
GTA V ONLINE WEEKLY UPDATE 17 SEPTEMBER

Rockstar is returning with another weekly update for GTA Online, which will see the arrival of a bunch of new content, bonus payouts, discounts.

Keep reading for everything you need to know ahead of 17 September’s patch.

Release Date

The next GTA Online update will arrive on Thursday, 17 September between 4-5am ET / 9-10am BST.

We will update this page with the patch notes once they drop.

What else can we expect this month?

Rockstar often sticks to the same formula for their weekly update, meaning we’re likely to see a new podium car available to win, a load of new discounts and bonus payouts (double or triple GTA dollars and RP) across certain game modes.

gta online summer update
TROPIC LIKE IT’S HOT: The Summer Update arrived in August, so we’ll likely see more updates around the new content

In addition, new time trials arrive weekly, and we can expect new rewards for Amazon Prime members.

September’s Weekly Updates So Far

The following notes cover September’s GTA Online weekly updates so far.

10 September Weekly Update

According to Reddit user, Call_Me_Tsuikyit, this week’s patch includes the following:

New Content:

  • Podium Vehicle: Coquette D10
  • Lemon Sports clothing

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Bunker Stock
  • Land Grab
  • Diamonds (Diamond Casino Heist)
coquette d10 podium car gta weekly update 10 september
TRY YOUR LUCK: The Coquette D10 is this week’s podium car
gta online weekly update 10 september bunker stock
DOUBLE TROUBLE: It’s 2x payout for Bunker Stock this week

Discounted Content:

  • Landstalker XL, $915,000
  • Ardent, $690,000
  • Weaponised Tampa, $951,000/$1,264,830
  • Swinger, $454,500
  • 190z, $450,000
  • Viseris, $437,500
  • Savestra, $495,500
  • Rapid GT Classic, $442,500
  • Torero, $499,000
  • Infernus Classic, $457,500
  • Mamba, $497,500
  • Stirling GT, $487,500
  • Zentorno, $507,500
  • Z Type, $475,000
  • Bunkers, 40% Discount
  • Bunker Renovations, 40% Discount

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

3 September’s Weekly Update

According to Reddit user, ounaazh, this week’s update includes the following.

New Content:

  • Podium Vehicle: Maibatsu Penumbra FF

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Special Cargo, 2X
  • Last Play Missions, 2X
  • Bunker Adversary Series, 2X
  • Diamond Adversary Series, 2X
  • Missile Base Adversary Series, 2X
penumbra podium car weekly update gta v online
TRY YOUR LUCK: The Penumbra FF is this week podium car

Discounted Content:

  • Grotti Furia, $1,438,500-1,918,000
  • Grotti Itali GTO, $1,375,500
  • Overflod Entity XXR, $1,613,500
  • Pegassi Torero, $499,000
  • Pegassi Infernus Classic, $457,500
  • Swinger, $454,400
  • 190Z $450,000
  • Viseris, $437,500
  • Savestra, $495,000
  • Rapid GT Classic, $442,500
  • Infernus Classic, $457,500
  • Mamba, $497,500
  • Stirling GT, $487,500
  • Z Type, $475,000
  • Kuruma (Armored), $315,000
  • Thruster, $1,650,000
  • Khanjali $2,026,500
  • Casino Penthouses & Customization -30%

grotti furia gta weekly update september 3
SMASH AND GRAB: Ride in style as the Grotti Furia is on discount this week
time trial gta online weekly update 3 september 1
FAST, BUT NOT SO FURIOUS: It’ll take a calm head to navigate the Lake Vinewood Estates Time Trial

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Premium Race:

Twitch Prime bonuses:

  • 70% off X80 Proto
  • 80% off Gauntlet Hellfire, $372,500

