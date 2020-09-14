GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 17 September – Release date, time, expected content, bonus payouts, discounts & more
Rockstar is bringing another update to Los Santos and we’ve covered exactly what content to expect.
Rockstar is returning with another weekly update for GTA Online, which will see the arrival of a bunch of new content, bonus payouts, discounts.
Keep reading for everything you need to know ahead of 17 September’s patch.
Release Date
The next GTA Online update will arrive on Thursday, 17 September between 4-5am ET / 9-10am BST.
We will update this page with the patch notes once they drop.
What else can we expect this month?
Rockstar often sticks to the same formula for their weekly update, meaning we’re likely to see a new podium car available to win, a load of new discounts and bonus payouts (double or triple GTA dollars and RP) across certain game modes.
In addition, new time trials arrive weekly, and we can expect new rewards for Amazon Prime members.
September’s Weekly Updates So Far
The following notes cover September’s GTA Online weekly updates so far.
10 September Weekly Update
According to Reddit user, Call_Me_Tsuikyit, this week’s patch includes the following:
New Content:
- Podium Vehicle: Coquette D10
- Lemon Sports clothing
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Bunker Stock
- Land Grab
- Diamonds (Diamond Casino Heist)
Discounted Content:
- Landstalker XL, $915,000
- Ardent, $690,000
- Weaponised Tampa, $951,000/$1,264,830
- Swinger, $454,500
- 190z, $450,000
- Viseris, $437,500
- Savestra, $495,500
- Rapid GT Classic, $442,500
- Torero, $499,000
- Infernus Classic, $457,500
- Mamba, $497,500
- Stirling GT, $487,500
- Zentorno, $507,500
- Z Type, $475,000
- Bunkers, 40% Discount
- Bunker Renovations, 40% Discount
Time Trial:
- El Burro Heights, Par Time of 02:10.00
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Vespucci Beach, Par Time of 02:05.00
3 September’s Weekly Update
According to Reddit user, ounaazh, this week’s update includes the following.
New Content:
- Podium Vehicle: Maibatsu Penumbra FF
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Special Cargo, 2X
- Last Play Missions, 2X
- Bunker Adversary Series, 2X
- Diamond Adversary Series, 2X
- Missile Base Adversary Series, 2X
Discounted Content:
- Grotti Furia, $1,438,500-1,918,000
- Grotti Itali GTO, $1,375,500
- Overflod Entity XXR, $1,613,500
- Pegassi Torero, $499,000
- Pegassi Infernus Classic, $457,500
- Swinger, $454,400
- 190Z $450,000
- Viseris, $437,500
- Savestra, $495,000
- Rapid GT Classic, $442,500
- Infernus Classic, $457,500
- Mamba, $497,500
- Stirling GT, $487,500
- Z Type, $475,000
- Kuruma (Armored), $315,000
- Thruster, $1,650,000
- Khanjali $2,026,500
- Casino Penthouses & Customization -30%
Twitch Prime bonuses:
- 70% off X80 Proto
- 80% off Gauntlet Hellfire, $372,500
