[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Grand Theft Auto

GTA V Online Weekly Update REVEALED: 10 September – 2x payout on Bunker Stock, Coquette D10 podium car, discounts & more

The second patch of the month is on its way to Los Santos and we’ve covered exactly what to expect!

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Sep 10, 2020
GTA ONLINE WEEKLY UPDATE 10 SEPTEMBER

The second GTA Online weekly update of the month has arrived in Los Santos!

Keep reading for the patch notes for 10 September’s patch.

Contents hide
1 10 September Weekly Update
1.1 New Content:
1.2 Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
1.3 Discounted Content:
1.4 Time Trial:
2 What else can we expect this month?
3 September’s Weekly Updates So Far
4 3 September’s Weekly Update
4.1 New Content:
4.2 Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
4.3 Discounted Content:
4.4 Time Trial:
4.5 RC Bandito Time Trial:
4.6 Premium Race:
4.7 Twitch Prime bonuses:

GTA CASH CARD BUY NOW

10 September Weekly Update

According to Reddit user, Call_Me_Tsuikyit, this week’s patch includes the following:

New Content:

  • Podium Vehicle: Coquette D10
  • Lemon Sports clothing

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Bunker Stock
  • Land Grab
  • Stunt Races
coquette d10 podium car gta weekly update 10 september
TRY YOUR LUCK: The Coquette D10 is this week’s podium car
gta online weekly update 10 september bunker stock
DOUBLE TROUBLE: It’s 2x payout for Bunker Stock this week

Discounted Content:

  • Landstalker XL, $915,000
  • Ardent, $690,000
  • Weaponised Tampa, $951,000/$1,264,830
  • Swinger, $454,500
  • 190z, $450,000
  • Viseris, $437,500
  • Savestra, $495,500
  • Rapid GT Classic, $442,500
  • Torero, $499,000
  • Infernus Classic, $457,500
  • Mamba, $497,500
  • Stirling GT, $487,500
  • Zentorno, $507,500
  • Z Type, $475,000
  • Bunkers, 40% Discount
  • Bunker Renovations, 40% Discount

Time Trial:

We will continue to update these patch notes throughout the day.

What else can we expect this month?

Each week, Rockstar often releases:

  • a new podium car
  • a ton of discounts
  • bonus payouts (GTA dollars and RP) on selected game modes.
gta online summer update
TROPIC LIKE IT’S HOT: The Summer Update arrived in August, so we’ll likely see more updates around the new content

We can also expect brand new time trials, along with fortnightly Twitch Prime benefits.

READ MORE: GTA Online: Peyote Plant Locations (turn into an animal)

We might also see some exclusive clothing and additional bonuses for amazon Prime or PS Plus members.

September’s Weekly Updates So Far

The following notes cover September’s GTA Online weekly updates so far.

3 September’s Weekly Update

According to Reddit user, ounaazh, this week’s update includes the following.

New Content:

  • Podium Vehicle: Maibatsu Penumbra FF

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Special Cargo, 2X
  • Last Play Missions, 2X
  • Bunker Adversary Series, 2X
  • Diamond Adversary Series, 2X
  • Missile Base Adversary Series, 2X
penumbra podium car weekly update gta v online
TRY YOUR LUCK: The Penumbra FF is this week podium car

Discounted Content:

  • Grotti Furia, $1,438,500-1,918,000
  • Grotti Itali GTO, $1,375,500
  • Overflod Entity XXR, $1,613,500
  • Pegassi Torero, $499,000
  • Pegassi Infernus Classic, $457,500
  • Swinger, $454,400
  • 190Z $450,000
  • Viseris, $437,500
  • Savestra, $495,000
  • Rapid GT Classic, $442,500
  • Infernus Classic, $457,500
  • Mamba, $497,500
  • Stirling GT, $487,500
  • Z Type, $475,000
  • Kuruma (Armored), $315,000
  • Thruster, $1,650,000
  • Khanjali $2,026,500
  • Casino Penthouses & Customization -30%

READ MORE: GTA V Next-Gen – 7 Features we want to see

grotti furia gta weekly update september 3
SMASH AND GRAB: Ride in style as the Grotti Furia is on discount this week
time trial gta online weekly update 3 september 1
FAST, BUT NOT SO FURIOUS: It’ll take a calm head to navigate the Lake Vinewood Estates Time Trial

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Premium Race:

Twitch Prime bonuses:

  • 70% off X80 Proto
  • 80% off Gauntlet Hellfire, $372,500

READ MORE: Fastest 5 Cars in GTA Online

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

  • MOST POPULAR
a
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon