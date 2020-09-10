GTA V Online Weekly Update REVEALED: 10 September – 2x payout on Bunker Stock, Coquette D10 podium car, discounts & more

The second patch of the month is on its way to Los Santos and we’ve covered exactly what to expect!

The second GTA Online weekly update of the month has arrived in Los Santos!

Keep reading for the patch notes for 10 September’s patch.

According to Reddit user, Call_Me_Tsuikyit, this week’s patch includes the following:

New Content:

Podium Vehicle: Coquette D10

Lemon Sports clothing

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Bunker Stock

Land Grab

Stunt Races

TRY YOUR LUCK: The Coquette D10 is this week’s podium car

DOUBLE TROUBLE: It’s 2x payout for Bunker Stock this week

Discounted Content:

Landstalker XL, $915,000

Ardent, $690,000

Weaponised Tampa, $951,000/$1,264,830

Swinger, $454,500

190z, $450,000

Viseris, $437,500

Savestra, $495,500

Rapid GT Classic, $442,500

Torero, $499,000

Infernus Classic, $457,500

Mamba, $497,500

Stirling GT, $487,500

Zentorno, $507,500

Z Type, $475,000

Bunkers, 40% Discount

Bunker Renovations, 40% Discount

Time Trial:

El Burro Heights, Par Time of 02:10.00

Video Guide

We will continue to update these patch notes throughout the day.

What else can we expect this month?

Each week, Rockstar often releases:

a new podium car

a ton of discounts

bonus payouts (GTA dollars and RP) on selected game modes.

TROPIC LIKE IT’S HOT: The Summer Update arrived in August, so we’ll likely see more updates around the new content

We can also expect brand new time trials, along with fortnightly Twitch Prime benefits.

READ MORE: GTA Online: Peyote Plant Locations (turn into an animal)

We might also see some exclusive clothing and additional bonuses for amazon Prime or PS Plus members.

The following notes cover September’s GTA Online weekly updates so far.

According to Reddit user, ounaazh, this week’s update includes the following.

New Content:

Podium Vehicle: Maibatsu Penumbra FF

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

Special Cargo, 2X

Last Play Missions, 2X

Bunker Adversary Series, 2X

Diamond Adversary Series, 2X

Missile Base Adversary Series, 2X

TRY YOUR LUCK: The Penumbra FF is this week podium car

Discounted Content:

Grotti Furia, $1,438,500-1,918,000

Grotti Itali GTO, $1,375,500

Overflod Entity XXR, $1,613,500

Pegassi Torero, $499,000

Pegassi Infernus Classic, $457,500

Swinger, $454,400

190Z $450,000

Viseris, $437,500

Savestra, $495,000

Rapid GT Classic, $442,500

Infernus Classic, $457,500

Mamba, $497,500

Stirling GT, $487,500

Z Type, $475,000

Kuruma (Armored), $315,000

Thruster, $1,650,000

Khanjali $2,026,500

Casino Penthouses & Customization -30%

READ MORE: GTA V Next-Gen – 7 Features we want to see

SMASH AND GRAB: Ride in style as the Grotti Furia is on discount this week

FAST, BUT NOT SO FURIOUS: It’ll take a calm head to navigate the Lake Vinewood Estates Time Trial

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Premium Race:

Twitch Prime bonuses:

70% off X80 Proto

80% off Gauntlet Hellfire, $372,500

READ MORE: Fastest 5 Cars in GTA Online