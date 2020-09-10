GTA V Online Weekly Update REVEALED: 10 September – 2x payout on Bunker Stock, Coquette D10 podium car, discounts & more
The second patch of the month is on its way to Los Santos and we’ve covered exactly what to expect!
The second GTA Online weekly update of the month has arrived in Los Santos!
Keep reading for the patch notes for 10 September’s patch.
10 September Weekly Update
According to Reddit user, Call_Me_Tsuikyit, this week’s patch includes the following:
New Content:
- Podium Vehicle: Coquette D10
- Lemon Sports clothing
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Bunker Stock
- Land Grab
- Stunt Races
Discounted Content:
- Landstalker XL, $915,000
- Ardent, $690,000
- Weaponised Tampa, $951,000/$1,264,830
- Swinger, $454,500
- 190z, $450,000
- Viseris, $437,500
- Savestra, $495,500
- Rapid GT Classic, $442,500
- Torero, $499,000
- Infernus Classic, $457,500
- Mamba, $497,500
- Stirling GT, $487,500
- Zentorno, $507,500
- Z Type, $475,000
- Bunkers, 40% Discount
- Bunker Renovations, 40% Discount
Time Trial:
- El Burro Heights, Par Time of 02:10.00
- Video Guide
We will continue to update these patch notes throughout the day.
What else can we expect this month?
Each week, Rockstar often releases:
- a new podium car
- a ton of discounts
- bonus payouts (GTA dollars and RP) on selected game modes.
We can also expect brand new time trials, along with fortnightly Twitch Prime benefits.
We might also see some exclusive clothing and additional bonuses for amazon Prime or PS Plus members.
September’s Weekly Updates So Far
The following notes cover September’s GTA Online weekly updates so far.
3 September’s Weekly Update
According to Reddit user, ounaazh, this week’s update includes the following.
New Content:
- Podium Vehicle: Maibatsu Penumbra FF
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Special Cargo, 2X
- Last Play Missions, 2X
- Bunker Adversary Series, 2X
- Diamond Adversary Series, 2X
- Missile Base Adversary Series, 2X
Discounted Content:
- Grotti Furia, $1,438,500-1,918,000
- Grotti Itali GTO, $1,375,500
- Overflod Entity XXR, $1,613,500
- Pegassi Torero, $499,000
- Pegassi Infernus Classic, $457,500
- Swinger, $454,400
- 190Z $450,000
- Viseris, $437,500
- Savestra, $495,000
- Rapid GT Classic, $442,500
- Infernus Classic, $457,500
- Mamba, $497,500
- Stirling GT, $487,500
- Z Type, $475,000
- Kuruma (Armored), $315,000
- Thruster, $1,650,000
- Khanjali $2,026,500
- Casino Penthouses & Customization -30%
Time Trial:
RC Bandito Time Trial:
Premium Race:
Twitch Prime bonuses:
- 70% off X80 Proto
- 80% off Gauntlet Hellfire, $372,500
