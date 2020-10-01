GTA V Online Weekly Update REVEALED: 1 October – Brawler podium car, 2x payout on Stunt Races, Discounts & more
Rockstar is back with another month of new content, bonuses and more. Here’s what’s arrived this week!
Rockstar is back with their first GTA Online update of October, including a new podium car, bonus payouts and more discounts!
Keep reading for the full patch notes for 1 October’s weekly update.
1 October Weekly Update
According to Reddit user, Call_Me_Tsuikyit, this week’s update contains the following.
New Content:
- Podium Car: Brawler
Double GTA$ Activities:
- Stunt Races
- Diamond Casino Adversary Modes
- Special Vehicle Work
Discounted Content:
- Ramp Buggy, $1,440,000
- Phantom Wedge, $1,152,000
- Blazer Aqua, $792,000
- Rocket Voltic, $1,728,000
- Club, $960,000
- Swinger, $454,500
- 190z, $450,000
- Viseris, $437,500
- Savestra, $495,000
- Rapid GT Classic, $442,500
- Torero, $499,000
- Infernus Classic, $457,500
- Mamba, $497,500
- Stirling GT, $487,500
- Z Type, $475,000
- Offices, 40% Discount
- Vehicle Warehouses
READ MORE: 7 features we want to see from GTA V on Next Gen
Time Trial:
- Great Ocean Highway, Par Time of 02:04.90
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Power Station, Par Time of 01:45.00
- Video Guide
What else to expect this month?
Rockstar regularly updates GTA Online with a new podium car, bonus payouts on select game modes and discounts.
In addition, we can expect new time trials and maybe even some exclusive clothing.
September’s Weekly Updates
The following patch notes cover September’s GTA Online weekly updates.
24 September Weekly Update
According to Reddit user, Call_Me_Tsuikyit, this week’s update contains the following.
New Content:
- Log-in Bonus: Warstock Cap
- Podium Vehicle: Declasse DR1
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Bunker Stock
- Survivals
- MOC Missions
Discounted Content:
- Bunkers
- MOC
- MOC Renovations
- Stromberg, $1,676,500
- Rocket Voltic, $1,728,000/$2,298,240
- Swinger, $454,500
- 190z, $450,000
- Viseris, $437,500
READ MORE: New Business Battles Tips & Tricks
- Savestra, $495,000
- Rapid GT Classic, $442,500
- Torero, $499,000
- Infernus Classic, $457,500
- Mamba, $497,500
- Stirling GT, $487,500
- Z Type, $475,000
- Titan, $1,200,000
Time Trial:
- Observatory, Par Time of 02:04.40
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Vespucci Canals, Par Time of 01:53.00
17 September’s Weekly Update
According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, this week’s update contains the following:
New Content:
- Podium Car: Itali GTB
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Air Freight, 2X
- Overtime Rumble, 3X
- King of The Hill, 3X
Discounted Content:
- Zhaba, $1,260,000/$1,680,000
- Deluxo, $2,485,000
- LF-22 Starling, $1,650,000
- Tula, $2,334,000
- Swinger, $454,500
- 190z, $450,000
- Viseris, $437,500
- Savestra, $495,500
READ MORE: All the GTA V details on PS5
- Rapid GT Classic, $442,500
- Torero, $499,000
- Infernus Classic, $457,500
- Mamba, $497,500
- Stirling GT, $487,500
- Z Type, $475,000
- Hangars, 40% Discount
- Hangar Renovations, 40% Discount
Time Trial:
- Del Perro Pier, Par Time of 01:43.20 (Video Guide)
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Construction Site II, Par Time of 01:12.00 (Video Guide)
10 September Weekly Update
According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, this week’s patch includes the following:
New Content:
- Podium Vehicle: Coquette D10
- Lemon Sports clothing
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Bunker Stock
- Land Grab
- Diamonds (Diamond Casino Heist)
Discounted Content:
- Landstalker XL, $915,000
- Ardent, $690,000
- Weaponised Tampa, $951,000/$1,264,830
- Swinger, $454,500
- 190z, $450,000
- Viseris, $437,500
- Savestra, $495,500
- Rapid GT Classic, $442,500
READ MORE: New Business Battles Tips & Tricks
- Torero, $499,000
- Infernus Classic, $457,500
- Mamba, $497,500
- Stirling GT, $487,500
- Zentorno, $507,500
- Z Type, $475,000
- Bunkers, 40% Discount
- Bunker Renovations, 40% Discount
Time Trial:
- El Burro Heights, Par Time of 02:10.00
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Vespucci Beach, Par Time of 02:05.00
- Video Guide
3 September’s Weekly Update
According to Reddit user, ounaazh, this week’s update includes the following.
New Content:
- Podium Vehicle: Maibatsu Penumbra FF
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Special Cargo, 2X
- Last Play Missions, 2X
- Bunker Adversary Series, 2X
- Diamond Adversary Series, 2X
- Missile Base Adversary Series, 2X
Discounted Content:
- Grotti Furia, $1,438,500-1,918,000
- Grotti Itali GTO, $1,375,500
- Overflod Entity XXR, $1,613,500
- Pegassi Torero, $499,000
- Pegassi Infernus Classic, $457,500
- Swinger, $454,400
- 190Z $450,000
- Viseris, $437,500
- Savestra, $495,000
READ MORE: 7 features we want to see from GTA V on Next Gen
- Rapid GT Classic, $442,500
- Infernus Classic, $457,500
- Mamba, $497,500
- Stirling GT, $487,500
- Z Type, $475,000
- Kuruma (Armored), $315,000
- Thruster, $1,650,000
- Khanjali $2,026,500
- Casino Penthouses & Customization -30%
Time Trial:
RC Bandito Time Trial:
Premium Race:
Twitch Prime bonuses:
- 70% off X80 Proto
- 80% off Gauntlet Hellfire, $372,500
READ MORE: 5 fastest cars on GTA Online