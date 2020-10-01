[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Grand Theft Auto

GTA V Online Weekly Update REVEALED: 1 October – Brawler podium car, 2x payout on Stunt Races, Discounts & more

Rockstar is back with another month of new content, bonuses and more. Here’s what’s arrived this week!

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Oct 1, 2020
GTA ONLINE WEEKLY UPDATE 1 OCTOBER COUNTDOWN

Rockstar is back with their first GTA Online update of October, including a new podium car, bonus payouts and more discounts!

Keep reading for the full patch notes for 1 October’s weekly update.

1 October Weekly Update

According to Reddit user, Call_Me_Tsuikyit, this week’s update contains the following.

New Content:

  • Podium Car: Brawler

Double GTA$ Activities:

  • Stunt Races
  • Diamond Casino Adversary Modes
  • Special Vehicle Work
gta online weekly update brawler
TRY YOUR LUCK: This week’s podium car is the Brawler
gta online weekly update 1 october stunt races
DOUBLE TROUBLE: It’s double payout for Stunt Races this week

Discounted Content:

  • Ramp Buggy, $1,440,000
  • Phantom Wedge, $1,152,000
  • Blazer Aqua, $792,000
  • Rocket Voltic, $1,728,000
  • Club, $960,000
  • Swinger, $454,500
  • 190z, $450,000
  • Viseris, $437,500
  • Savestra, $495,000
  • Rapid GT Classic, $442,500
  • Torero, $499,000
  • Infernus Classic, $457,500
  • Mamba, $497,500
  • Stirling GT, $487,500
  • Z Type, $475,000
  • Offices, 40% Discount
  • Vehicle Warehouses

gta online discounts phantom wedge
BARGAIN BUY: The Phantom Wedge is on discount this week!
gta online weekly update great ocean highway time trial 1
I FEEL THE NEED: Take on the Great Ocean Highway Time Trial all this week

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

What else to expect this month?

Rockstar regularly updates GTA Online with a new podium car, bonus payouts on select game modes and discounts.

penumbra podium car weekly update gta v online
FEELIN’ LUCKY? There will be a new podium car available to win each week

In addition, we can expect new time trials and maybe even some exclusive clothing.

September’s Weekly Updates

The following patch notes cover September’s GTA Online weekly updates.

24 September Weekly Update

According to Reddit user, Call_Me_Tsuikyit, this week’s update contains the following.

New Content:

  • Log-in Bonus: Warstock Cap
  • Podium Vehicle: Declasse DR1

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Bunker Stock
  • Survivals
  • MOC Missions
gta online 24 september update podium car 1 1
TRY YOUR LUCK: The Declasse DR1 is this week’s podium car
gta v online weekly update bunker stock 3x payout
BACK ONCE AGAIN: Double payout on Bunker Stock is returning for yet another week!

Discounted Content:

  • Bunkers
  • MOC
  • MOC Renovations
  • Stromberg, $1,676,500
  • Rocket Voltic, $1,728,000/$2,298,240
  • Swinger, $454,500
  • 190z, $450,000
  • Viseris, $437,500

  • Savestra, $495,000
  • Rapid GT Classic, $442,500
  • Torero, $499,000
  • Infernus Classic, $457,500
  • Mamba, $497,500
  • Stirling GT, $487,500
  • Z Type, $475,000
  • Titan, $1,200,000

Time Trial:

  • Observatory, Par Time of 02:04.40

RC Bandito Time Trial:

  • Vespucci Canals, Par Time of 01:53.00

17 September’s Weekly Update

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, this week’s update contains the following:

New Content:

  • Podium Car: Itali GTB

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Air Freight, 2X
  • Overtime Rumble, 3X
  • King of The Hill, 3X
gta online weekly update discount zhaba
TANK UP – You couldn’t turn down this discounted Zhaba could you?

Discounted Content:

  • Zhaba, $1,260,000/$1,680,000
  • Deluxo, $2,485,000
  • LF-22 Starling, $1,650,000
  • Tula, $2,334,000
  • Swinger, $454,500
  • 190z, $450,000
  • Viseris, $437,500
  • Savestra, $495,500

  • Rapid GT Classic, $442,500
  • Torero, $499,000
  • Infernus Classic, $457,500
  • Mamba, $497,500
  • Stirling GT, $487,500
  • Z Type, $475,000
  • Hangars, 40% Discount
  • Hangar Renovations, 40% Discount

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

  • Construction Site II, Par Time of 01:12.00 (Video Guide)

10 September Weekly Update

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, this week’s patch includes the following:

New Content:

  • Podium Vehicle: Coquette D10
  • Lemon Sports clothing

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Bunker Stock
  • Land Grab
  • Diamonds (Diamond Casino Heist)
gta online weekly update 10 september bunker stock
BUNK UP – Double GTA$ was on offer for Bunker Stock

Discounted Content:

  • Landstalker XL, $915,000
  • Ardent, $690,000
  • Weaponised Tampa, $951,000/$1,264,830
  • Swinger, $454,500
  • 190z, $450,000
  • Viseris, $437,500
  • Savestra, $495,500
  • Rapid GT Classic, $442,500

  • Torero, $499,000
  • Infernus Classic, $457,500
  • Mamba, $497,500
  • Stirling GT, $487,500
  • Zentorno, $507,500
  • Z Type, $475,000
  • Bunkers, 40% Discount
  • Bunker Renovations, 40% Discount

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

3 September’s Weekly Update

According to Reddit user, ounaazh, this week’s update includes the following.

New Content:

  • Podium Vehicle: Maibatsu Penumbra FF

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Special Cargo, 2X
  • Last Play Missions, 2X
  • Bunker Adversary Series, 2X
  • Diamond Adversary Series, 2X
  • Missile Base Adversary Series, 2X
grotti furia gta weekly update september 3
WHIPPED – The Grotto Furia is a stunner!

Discounted Content:

  • Grotti Furia, $1,438,500-1,918,000
  • Grotti Itali GTO, $1,375,500
  • Overflod Entity XXR, $1,613,500
  • Pegassi Torero, $499,000
  • Pegassi Infernus Classic, $457,500
  • Swinger, $454,400
  • 190Z $450,000
  • Viseris, $437,500
  • Savestra, $495,000

  • Rapid GT Classic, $442,500
  • Infernus Classic, $457,500
  • Mamba, $497,500
  • Stirling GT, $487,500
  • Z Type, $475,000
  • Kuruma (Armored), $315,000
  • Thruster, $1,650,000
  • Khanjali $2,026,500
  • Casino Penthouses & Customization -30%

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Premium Race:

Twitch Prime bonuses:

  • 70% off X80 Proto
  • 80% off Gauntlet Hellfire, $372,500

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

