GTA V Online Weekly Update REVEALED: 1 October – Brawler podium car, 2x payout on Stunt Races, Discounts & more

Rockstar is back with another month of new content, bonuses and more. Here’s what’s arrived this week!

Rockstar is back with their first GTA Online update of October, including a new podium car, bonus payouts and more discounts!

Keep reading for the full patch notes for 1 October’s weekly update.

According to Reddit user, Call_Me_Tsuikyit, this week’s update contains the following.

New Content:

Podium Car: Brawler

Double GTA$ Activities:

Stunt Races

Diamond Casino Adversary Modes

Special Vehicle Work

TRY YOUR LUCK: This week’s podium car is the Brawler

DOUBLE TROUBLE: It’s double payout for Stunt Races this week

Discounted Content:

Ramp Buggy, $1,440,000

Phantom Wedge, $1,152,000

Blazer Aqua, $792,000

Rocket Voltic, $1,728,000

Club, $960,000

Swinger, $454,500

190z, $450,000

Viseris, $437,500

Savestra, $495,000

Rapid GT Classic, $442,500

Torero, $499,000

Infernus Classic, $457,500

Mamba, $497,500

Stirling GT, $487,500

Z Type, $475,000

Offices, 40% Discount

Vehicle Warehouses

BARGAIN BUY: The Phantom Wedge is on discount this week!

I FEEL THE NEED: Take on the Great Ocean Highway Time Trial all this week

Time Trial:

Great Ocean Highway, Par Time of 02:04.90

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Power Station, Par Time of 01:45.00

Video Guide

What else to expect this month?

Rockstar regularly updates GTA Online with a new podium car, bonus payouts on select game modes and discounts.

FEELIN’ LUCKY? There will be a new podium car available to win each week

In addition, we can expect new time trials and maybe even some exclusive clothing.

The following patch notes cover September’s GTA Online weekly updates.

According to Reddit user, Call_Me_Tsuikyit, this week’s update contains the following.

New Content:

Log-in Bonus: Warstock Cap

Podium Vehicle: Declasse DR1

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Bunker Stock

Survivals

MOC Missions

TRY YOUR LUCK: The Declasse DR1 is this week’s podium car

BACK ONCE AGAIN: Double payout on Bunker Stock is returning for yet another week!

Discounted Content:

Bunkers

MOC

MOC Renovations

Stromberg, $1,676,500

Rocket Voltic, $1,728,000/$2,298,240

Swinger, $454,500

190z, $450,000

Viseris, $437,500

Savestra, $495,000

Rapid GT Classic, $442,500

Torero, $499,000

Infernus Classic, $457,500

Mamba, $497,500

Stirling GT, $487,500

Z Type, $475,000

Titan, $1,200,000

Time Trial:

Observatory, Par Time of 02:04.40

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Vespucci Canals, Par Time of 01:53.00

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, this week’s update contains the following:

New Content:

Podium Car: Itali GTB

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

Air Freight, 2X

Overtime Rumble, 3X

King of The Hill, 3X

TANK UP – You couldn’t turn down this discounted Zhaba could you?

Discounted Content:

Zhaba, $1,260,000/$1,680,000

Deluxo, $2,485,000

LF-22 Starling, $1,650,000

Tula, $2,334,000

Swinger, $454,500

190z, $450,000

Viseris, $437,500

Savestra, $495,500

Rapid GT Classic, $442,500

Torero, $499,000

Infernus Classic, $457,500

Mamba, $497,500

Stirling GT, $487,500

Z Type, $475,000

Hangars, 40% Discount

Hangar Renovations, 40% Discount

Time Trial:

Del Perro Pier, Par Time of 01:43.20 (Video Guide)

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Construction Site II, Par Time of 01:12.00 (Video Guide)

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, this week’s patch includes the following:

New Content:

Podium Vehicle: Coquette D10

Lemon Sports clothing

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Bunker Stock

Land Grab

Diamonds (Diamond Casino Heist)

BUNK UP – Double GTA$ was on offer for Bunker Stock

Discounted Content:

Landstalker XL, $915,000

Ardent, $690,000

Weaponised Tampa, $951,000/$1,264,830

Swinger, $454,500

190z, $450,000

Viseris, $437,500

Savestra, $495,500

Rapid GT Classic, $442,500

Torero, $499,000

Infernus Classic, $457,500

Mamba, $497,500

Stirling GT, $487,500

Zentorno, $507,500

Z Type, $475,000

Bunkers, 40% Discount

Bunker Renovations, 40% Discount

Time Trial:

El Burro Heights, Par Time of 02:10.00

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Vespucci Beach, Par Time of 02:05.00

Video Guide

According to Reddit user, ounaazh, this week’s update includes the following.

New Content:

Podium Vehicle: Maibatsu Penumbra FF

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

Special Cargo, 2X

Last Play Missions, 2X

Bunker Adversary Series, 2X

Diamond Adversary Series, 2X

Missile Base Adversary Series, 2X

WHIPPED – The Grotto Furia is a stunner!

Discounted Content:

Grotti Furia, $1,438,500-1,918,000

Grotti Itali GTO, $1,375,500

Overflod Entity XXR, $1,613,500

Pegassi Torero, $499,000

Pegassi Infernus Classic, $457,500

Swinger, $454,400

190Z $450,000

Viseris, $437,500

Savestra, $495,000

Rapid GT Classic, $442,500

Infernus Classic, $457,500

Mamba, $497,500

Stirling GT, $487,500

Z Type, $475,000

Kuruma (Armored), $315,000

Thruster, $1,650,000

Khanjali $2,026,500

Casino Penthouses & Customization -30%

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Premium Race:

Twitch Prime bonuses:

70% off X80 Proto

80% off Gauntlet Hellfire, $372,500

