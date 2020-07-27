header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Grand Theft Auto

27 Jul 2020

GTA Online Summer Update: New heist teased by Franklin & Michael actors

GTA Online Summer Update: New heist teased by Franklin & Michael actors

Some of the game's stars have expressed their interest in appearing in new missions arriving in-game.

Jump To
link decal

New heist

Two of the icons of Grand Theft Auto 5 have teased a new heist, which is likely to be a part of GTA Online's huge "Summer Update".

New heist

Despite the summer update only being announced last week, this story has been in the works since April.

In the heart of lockdown, the actors of Franklin and Michael discussed GTA 6 - and while they don't think in the next game of the series is in the pipeline, they mentioned they want to be involved with GTA Online.

Ned Luke, the voice of Michael said: “Oh yeah, that would be fun. I would love to be one of the guys who send you out the missions, yeah,”. 

Shawn Darnell Fonteno, the voice of Frankling said: “I heard they had something coming up with us to do that, so, wait and see".

The pair regularly chat and joke about their involvement in future GTA projects, so do take these comments with a pinch of salt!

READ MORE: Everything we know about the GTA Online Summer Update

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy