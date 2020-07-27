GTA Online Summer Update: New heist teased by Franklin & Michael actors

Two of the icons of Grand Theft Auto 5 have teased a new heist, which is likely to be a part of GTA Online's huge "Summer Update".

New heist

Despite the summer update only being announced last week, this story has been in the works since April.

In the heart of lockdown, the actors of Franklin and Michael discussed GTA 6 - and while they don't think in the next game of the series is in the pipeline, they mentioned they want to be involved with GTA Online.

Ned Luke, the voice of Michael said: “Oh yeah, that would be fun. I would love to be one of the guys who send you out the missions, yeah,”.

Shawn Darnell Fonteno, the voice of Frankling said: “I heard they had something coming up with us to do that, so, wait and see".

The pair regularly chat and joke about their involvement in future GTA projects, so do take these comments with a pinch of salt!

