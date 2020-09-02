GTA V Next-Gen Remaster: 7 Features we want to see on PS5 and Xbox Series X

The online world of Los Santos is coming to next-gen consoles, so we’ve created the ultimate wishlist!

With GTA V now seven years old, players are wondering what Rockstar plans on bringing to the game as part of their recently announced remaster for next-gen consoles.

The remaster gives PS5 players something to look forward to as GTA Online will come to the console free in 2021.

With that in mind, we’ve listed 7 features we want to see from GTA V on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

GTA V is a great looking game on the current generation of consoles and has been since it’s release in 2013.

However, with the capabilities of the new consoles, both offering ray-tracing and 8K video output it would be nice to see GTA utilise these capabilities with its remaster.

EASY ON THE EYE: Los Santos’ skyline could look exquisite on next-gen consoles

Whilst the idea of 8K video sounds promising on the new generation consoles, there are a few issues.

Firstly there are very few televisions that can support the 8K output from the consoles to begin with and secondly running a game such as GTA V on such high graphics is sure to hurt the frame rate.

The introduction of ray tracing to the new generation of consoles is promising. Ray-tracing serves to improve the game’s lighting by tracing the path of light and simulating how it reacts with the objects it encounters.

Improved AI

It is fair to say that the NPCs of Los Santos are not the brightest – they run around like headless chickens when they hear gunshots and do not react well to players, especially in traffic.

IS THIS THE REAL LIFE: More realistic AI reactions would create a more immersive experience

It would be nice to see a wider range of reactions from the AI with the release of the next-generation consoles to make them seem more dynamic.

Rockstar has recently demonstrated its more dynamic AI in Red Dead Redemption 2 that will react differently to player actions, so this new AI would be a good fit in GTA V.

Cross-Play

Despite the huge multiplayer audience of GTA Online, cross-play is still not enabled, meaning that players are only able to play with people on the same platform as themselves.

With the success of cross-play demonstrated by Fortnite, it is hard to see why rockstar would not enable cross-play for online.

Theoretically, it should not be too hard to make playing cross-platform a reality as all systems run GTA V on the same game engine.

This means that the software for the different platforms is the same and could communicate with other platforms if the servers were connected.

Due to the rivalry between Sony and Microsoft, we may never see GTA online cross-platform become a reality but it would be great to see.

Level Based Servers

GTA Online servers can be chaotic, there is no separation between low-level players and higher level players meaning it can be hard to connect with gamers who have the same experience as you. This difference in rank may also lend itself to griefing.

With that said there are some people who would like to be able to play with higher-ranked players inside of GTA Online and others who would just like to be with a similar level as themselves.

For this reason, it would be nice to see level matched servers become an option with the remastered game.

New Online DLCs

GTA Online is constantly being updated with DLCs adding casinos, bunkers or even competitive vehicular warfare.

ALL HANDS ON DECK: This mod shows what a naval DLC could look like

When the GTA V remaster was announced for the PS5 it was confirmed that GTA Online will receive exclusive DLCs.

Some players have thrown around the idea of a naval DLC for example – new content such as this would be nice to see in 2021.

Expanded Map

The current map is iconic and there are few game maps more recognisable than that of Los Santos and Blaine County.

With a map expansion, players could experience a larger open-world offering more freedom whilst playing.

BRING ME THAT HORIZON: An extended map would be a great addition to GTA V

With that said it has been speculated that Liberty City could potentially be seen in the GTA V remaster, either as a map expansion or a separate map for players to travel to.

Liberty City was previously rumoured to be coming to the game however it is believed that idea was scrapped alongside the idea for a story expansion DLC.

With the remaster of GTA V and GTA Online coming to the next-gen consoles it would be nice to see a few map revisions.

Story DLCs

It would be amazing to see a DLC either expanding on where the story of GTA V left off or providing a little bit of backstory for the characters.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON: A Story Mode DLC would be AMAZING

There was supposedly a story DLC in the works and according to uncovered documents, there were ideas for DLCs that were supposed to involve Trevor and the IAA, an alien invasion and one about zombies – however, these never became a reality.

With the release of the remaster it would be nice to see the singleplayer game mode get a little attention and what better way to do it than with some DLCs.

