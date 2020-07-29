[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Grand Theft Auto

GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 30 July – Release Date, Expected Content, Bonus Payouts, Discounts & more

The Summer Update may be on the way, but before then, we have some bonuses and prizes incoming.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Jul 29, 2020
gta online weekly update 30 july

There might be a “summer update” coming to GTA Online, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have the weekly update to look forward to!

Contents hide
1 Release Date
2 What do we expect from July?
3 July’s Weekly Updates So Far
4 23 July Weekly Update
4.1 New Content
4.2 Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities
4.3 Discounted Content:
4.4 Time Trial:
5 16 July Weekly Update
5.1 New Content:
5.2 Returning Content:
5.3 Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
5.4 Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
5.5 Discounted Content:
5.6 Time Trial:
5.7 Twitch Prime Bonuses:
6 9 July Weekly Update
6.1 New Content:
6.2 Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
6.3 Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
6.4 Discounted Content:
6.5 Time Trial:
6.6 RC Bandito Time Trial:
6.7 Twitch Prime Bonuses:
7 2 July Weekly Update
7.1 New Content:
7.2 Returning Content:
7.3 Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
7.4 Discounted Content:
7.5 Time Trial:
7.6 RC Bandito Time Trial:
8 The GTA Online Summer Update is Almost Here!

GTA CASH CARD BUY NOW

Release Date

The next GTA Online weekly update will arrive on Thursday, 30 July between 4-5am ET / 9-10am BST.

We’ll update this article with the patch notes as soon as they drop.

What do we expect from July?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

  • Price cuts on both new and old content
  • Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
  • New vehicles, tracks or time trials
  • New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
  • Increased bonuses on business-type features
  • New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
  • New Twitch Prime benefits

July’s Weekly Updates So Far

The following patch notes cover July 2020’s GTA Online updates so far:

23 July Weekly Update

As spotted on the GTA Online Reddit, u/Call_Me_Tsuikyit posted what arrived:

New Content

  • Podium Car: GP1

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

  • Stunt Races, 2X
  • MC Business Sales, 2X
  • Deadline, 3X

Discounted Content:

  • Rampant Rocket, $555,000
  • Shotaro, $1,446,250
  • X80 Proto, $1,755,000
  • Tulip, $430,800
  • Blazer Aqua, $858,000/$1,141,140
  • Ruiner 2000, $2,808,000

Time Trial:

  • Stab City, Par Time of 02:00.00 (Check out the Video Guide here)

16 July Weekly Update

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 16 July’s patch notes contain the following updates.

New Content:

  • Podium Car: Komoda
komoda gta online weekly update podium car 16 july 1
TRY YOUR LUCK: The Komoda was a flashy prize

Returning Content:

  • Diamonds (Casino Heist)

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Special Cargo
  • Time Trials

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • The Vespucci Job
gta online vespucci job weekly update 16 july 1
TRIPLE TROUBLE: The Vespucci job offered a triple payout

Discounted Content:

  • V-STR, $899,500
  • Rebla GTS, $822,500
  • Vagrant, $996,300/$1,328,400
  • Everon, $663,750/$885,000
  • Bugstars Burrito, $225,000
  • Retinue, $369,000
  • Offices, 40% Discount
  • Office Renovations, 40% Discount

Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • Imorgon
  • APC

9 July Weekly Update

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 9 July’s patch notes contain the following updates.

New Content:

  • Podium Car: Vagner
gta online vagner podium car
EYES ON THE PRIZE: The Vagner certainly turns heads

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Air Freight, 2X

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Stockpile, 3X

Discounted Content:

  • Osiris, $1,365,000
  • T20, $1,540,000
  • Scramjet, $2,436,000
  • FH-1 Hunter, $1,860,000
  • RM-10 Bombushka, $2,670,000
  • LF-22 Starling, $1,650,000
  • Rogue, $720,000
  • Rocket Voltic, $2,016,000/$2,681,280
  • Ultralight, Free
  • Hangars, 50% Discount
  • Hangar Renovations, 50% Discount
  • Garages, 50% Discount

Time Trial:

  • Elysian Island, par time of 01:40.00

RC Bandito Time Trial:

  • Construction Site II, par time of 01:12.00

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • APC, $348,750
  • Overflod Imorgon, $324,750

2 July Weekly Update

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 2 July’s patch notes contained the following updates:

New Content:

  • Podium Vehicle: Sovereign

Returning Content:

  • Independence Day Vehicles
  • Independence Day Clothing
  • Independence Day Masks
  • Firework Launcher
gta online sovereign podium car
TWO WHEELER: Rockstar went for a bike rather than a car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Bunker Series
  • Missile Base Series

READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat

Discounted Content:

  • Deveste Eight, $897,500
  • ETR1, $997,500
  • Avenger Renovations
  • Oppressor MKII, $1,462,500
  • Thruster, $1,375,000
  • RM-10 Bombushka, $2,225,000
  • V-65 Molotok, $1,800,000
  • Tula, $1,945,000
  • APC, $1,162,500/$1,546,125
  • Liberator, $371,007
  • Gauntlet Hellfire, $372,500
  • Sovereign, $60,000
  • Hangars, 70% Discount
  • Arcades, 50% Discount
  • Facilities, 75% Discount
  • Bunkers, 75% Discount
  • Luxor Deluxe, $5,000,000
  • Swift Deluxe, $2,575,000
  • Swift, $750,000/$800,000
  • Luxor, $812,500
  • Yachts, 50% Discount

Time Trial:

  • Down Chilliad, par time of 00:54.20

RC Bandito Time Trial:

  • Vespucci Beach, Par Time of 02:05.00

READ MORE: Fastest 5 Cars in GTA Online

The GTA Online Summer Update is Almost Here!

Rockstar released a post stating that a ‘massive’ update was coming for Red Dead Online for 28 July 2020.

There has been no official release date given for the GTA Online update mentioned in the same post, but it does appear to be ‘on the way’.

gta online vespucci job weekly update 16 july 1
NEW WHEELS? Will we see even more cars vehicles feature in the update?

A summer update to GTA Online is also on the way, offering up a fun mix of diverse new content from the game’s massive array of experiences to enjoy.

Find out more about GTA Online’s summer update here.

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon