GTA Online Weekly Update REVEALED: 16 April patch - 3x payouts, new podium car, discounts & much more

Rockstar has just released their third weekly update of April, and it includes a load of new content, discounts and bonuses.
Keep reading for the full patch notes for 16 April's Weekly Update.
16 April Weekly Update
The following content has arrived as part of the latest patch.
New Content:
- Declasse Vamos
- Podium Car: Pariah
TRY YOUR LUCK: The Pariah is available to win at the Casino this week
Log-in Bonuses:
- Smoking Jacket
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Contact Missions
- Weed Farm
Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Keep The Pace
BIG BUCKS: Keep the Pace is paying out triple rewards
Discounted Content:
- Hydra, $1,800,000
- Ardent, $460,000
- Tyrant, $1,509,000
- Zentorno, $290,000
- MC Business Supplies, 50% Discount
- Weed Farms, 50% Discount
- Weed Farm Upgrades
- Green tire smoke
- Benny’s Conversions, 70% Discount
Time Trial:
- Up N Atom, Par Time of 1:41.30
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Davis Quartz, Par Time of 1:32.00
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- Luxor
- Luxor Deluxe
What else do we expect to see from April?
Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:
- Price cuts on both new and old content
- Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
- New vehicles, tracks or time trials
A WHEELY GOOD TIME: February saw Open Wheel Racing Series arrive in GTA online, could we see more updates for this game mode in April?
- New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
- Increased bonuses on business-type features
- New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
- New Twitch Prime benefits
April’s Weekly Updates so far
The following patch notes cover April 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.
9 April Weekly Update
The following content has arrived in the new update.
New Content:
- Podium Car: Deluxo
- Complete 10 daily objectives by 16/4 and get a beer hat + GTA$1,000,000
READY FOR TAKEOFF: The Deluxo is this week’s podium car
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Air Freight
Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Top Fun
- Stockpile
- Air Force Zero
TRIPLE THREAT: Stockpile is paying out triple GTA dollars and RP this week
Discounted Content:
- Deveste Eight, $897,500
- Schlagen GT, $650,000
- P-996 Lazer, $2,600,000
- Buzzard, $875,000
- Hangars, 60% Discount
- Hangar Renovations, 60% Discount
Time Trial:
- Cypress Flats, Par Time of 02:07.20
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Little Seoul, Par Time of 01:10.00
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- ZR380, $534,660/$402,000
- Cerberus $967,575/$727,500
2nd April Weekly Update
The following patch notes are for 2 April’s weekly update.
New Content:
- Podium Car – Tempesta
- The Declasse Vamos is now available on southernsanandreassuperautos.com
TRY YOUR LUCK: This week’s podium car is the Pegassi Tempesta
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Arena Wars, 3X
- Premium Repo missions, 2X
- Time Trials, 3X
Discounted Content:
- RC Tank, $1,365,000
- Stromberg, $958,000/$1,274,140
- X80 Proto, $1,350,000
- Arena Wars Workshop, 50% Discount
- RC Bandito, $954,000
BATTLE HARDENED: It’s triple payout for Arena Wars this week, so what are you waiting for?
Time Trial:
- Sawmill, Par Time of 02:15.00
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- La Fuente Blanca, Par Time of 01:27.00
- Video Guide
Targeted Sales:
- Sasquatch
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- ZR380
- Cerberus
Alien Survival Series and Peyote Plants Return
Rockstar confirmed on Twitter recently that the Alien Survival Series and Peyote Plants have retired until Monday, 13 April 2020.
GUESS WHO’S BACK: Rockstar have brought back Alien Survivals and Peyote Plants for this week only
Fend off waves of heavily armed officers or wander South San Andreas in search of special plants with certain transformative properties.
