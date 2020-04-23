header decal
Grand Theft Auto

23 Apr 2020

GTA Online Weekly Update NOW OUT: 23 April - Sultan Classic podium car, Open Wheel Racing Triple Payout, discounts, bonuses & more

GTA Online Weekly Update NOW OUT: 23 April - Sultan Classic podium car, Open Wheel Racing Triple Payout, discounts, bonuses & more

Rockstar's penultimate update of the month is now here and there's a load of new content to enjoy.

The penultimate weekly update of the month has arrived to GTA Online.

Like usual, Rockstar has introduced a ton of new content, discounts, bonus payouts and more!

Keep reading for the patch notes for 23 April's Weekly Update.

23 April Weekly Update

The following has arrived as part of the new update.

New Content:

  • Declasse Vamos
  • Podium Car: Sultan Classic
  • Last Play Contact Missions
gta online sultan classic podium car

GET SPINNING: The Sultan Classic is the podium car and can be won at the Casino

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • VIP Work, 2X
  • VIP Challenges, 2X
  • Open Wheel Races, 3X
  • Contact Missions, 2X
  • Bodyguard/Associate salary, 3X

Discounted Content:

  • R88, $2,336,250
  • Armored Kuruma, $157,500
  • Offices
  • Office Renovations
  • Office Garages, 50% Discount
  • Special Cargo Warehouses, 50% Discount
gta online open wheel f1 2020

BURNIN’ RUBBER: It’s triple payout for Open Wheel Racing this week

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • Luxor Deluxe, 80% Discount

Bookmark this page as we will update it with more patch notes throughout the day.

Gerald’s Last Play

Rockstar has also dropped a new set of GTA Contact Missions called ‘Gerald’s Last Play’.

gta v online geralds last play update

MIC DROP: Rockstar has spontaneously announced a new series of contact missions

These new missions will have you help Gerald score big while ensuring his drug-dealing and other criminal endeavours go smoothly across Los Santos.

You’ll have to battle rival gangs and stay one step ahead of the law in this brand-new series of six Contact Missions.

Head here to read about the six new contact missions arriving in the game.

What else do we expect from April?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

  • Price cuts on both new and old content
  • Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
  • New vehicles, tracks or time trials
GTAO 22720.jpg

A WHEELY GOOD TIME: February saw Open Wheel Racing Series arrive in GTA online, could we see more updates for this game mode in April?

  • New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
  • Increased bonuses on business-type features
  • New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
  • New Twitch Prime benefits

April’s Weekly Updates so far

The following patch notes cover April 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.

16 April Weekly Update

The following content has arrived as part of the latest patch.

New Content:

  • Declasse Vamos
  • Podium Car: Pariah
gta ONLINE WEEKLY UPDATE podium car pariah 16

TRY YOUR LUCK: The Pariah is available to win at the Casino this week

Log-in Bonuses:

  • Smoking Jacket

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Contact Missions
  • Weed Farm

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Keep The Pace
keep the pace triple payout gta online weekly update 16 april

BIG BUCKS: Keep the Pace is paying out triple rewards

Discounted Content:

  • Hydra, $1,800,000
  • Ardent, $460,000
  • Tyrant, $1,509,000
  • Zentorno, $290,000
  • MC Business Supplies, 50% Discount
  • Weed Farms, 50% Discount
  • Weed Farm Upgrades
  • Green tire smoke
  • Benny’s Conversions, 70% Discount

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • Luxor
  • Luxor Deluxe

9 April Weekly Update

The following content has arrived in the new update.

New Content:

  • Declasse Vamos
  • Podium Car: Deluxo
  • Complete 10 daily objectives by 16/4 and get a beer hat + GTA$1,000,000
gta online weekly update podium car deluxo

READY FOR TAKEOFF: The Deluxo is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Air Freight

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Top Fun
  • Stockpile
  • Air Force Zero
gta online weekly update stockpile 3x payout

TRIPLE THREAT: Stockpile is paying out triple GTA dollars and RP this week

Discounted Content:

  • Deveste Eight, $897,500
  • Schlagen GT, $650,000
  • P-996 Lazer, $2,600,000
  • Buzzard, $875,000
  • Hangars, 60% Discount
  • Hangar Renovations, 60% Discount

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • ZR380, $534,660/$402,000
  • Cerberus $967,575/$727,500

2nd April Weekly Update

The following patch notes are for 2 April’s weekly update.

New Content:

  • Podium Car – Tempesta
  • The Declasse Vamos is now available on southernsanandreassuperautos.com
gta online weekly update tempesta podium car

TRY YOUR LUCK: This week’s podium car is the Pegassi Tempesta

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Arena Wars, 3X
  • Premium Repo missions, 2X
  • Time Trials, 3X

Discounted Content:

  • RC Tank, $1,365,000
  • Stromberg, $958,000/$1,274,140
  • X80 Proto, $1,350,000
  • Arena Wars Workshop, 50% Discount
  • RC Bandito, $954,000

gta online weekly update arena war triple payout

BATTLE HARDENED: It’s triple payout for Arena Wars this week, so what are you waiting for?

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Targeted Sales:

  • Sasquatch

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • ZR380
  • Cerberus

