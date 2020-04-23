GTA Online Weekly Update NOW OUT: 23 April - Sultan Classic podium car, Open Wheel Racing Triple Payout, discounts, bonuses & more

The penultimate weekly update of the month has arrived to GTA Online.
Like usual, Rockstar has introduced a ton of new content, discounts, bonus payouts and more!
Keep reading for the patch notes for 23 April's Weekly Update.
23 April Weekly Update
The following has arrived as part of the new update.
New Content:
- Declasse Vamos
- Podium Car: Sultan Classic
- Last Play Contact Missions
GET SPINNING: The Sultan Classic is the podium car and can be won at the Casino
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
- VIP Work, 2X
- VIP Challenges, 2X
- Open Wheel Races, 3X
- Contact Missions, 2X
- Bodyguard/Associate salary, 3X
Discounted Content:
- R88, $2,336,250
- Armored Kuruma, $157,500
- Offices
- Office Renovations
- Office Garages, 50% Discount
- Special Cargo Warehouses, 50% Discount
BURNIN’ RUBBER: It’s triple payout for Open Wheel Racing this week
Time Trial:
- Maze Bank Arena, Par Time of 01:17.80
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Vespucci Beach, Par Time of 02:05.00
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- Luxor Deluxe, 80% Discount
Gerald’s Last Play
Rockstar has also dropped a new set of GTA Contact Missions called ‘Gerald’s Last Play’.
MIC DROP: Rockstar has spontaneously announced a new series of contact missions
These new missions will have you help Gerald score big while ensuring his drug-dealing and other criminal endeavours go smoothly across Los Santos.
You’ll have to battle rival gangs and stay one step ahead of the law in this brand-new series of six Contact Missions.
Head here to read about the six new contact missions arriving in the game.
What else do we expect from April?
Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:
- Price cuts on both new and old content
- Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
- New vehicles, tracks or time trials
A WHEELY GOOD TIME: February saw Open Wheel Racing Series arrive in GTA online, could we see more updates for this game mode in April?
- New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
- Increased bonuses on business-type features
- New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
- New Twitch Prime benefits
April’s Weekly Updates so far
The following patch notes cover April 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.
16 April Weekly Update
The following content has arrived as part of the latest patch.
New Content:
- Declasse Vamos
- Podium Car: Pariah
TRY YOUR LUCK: The Pariah is available to win at the Casino this week
Log-in Bonuses:
- Smoking Jacket
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Contact Missions
- Weed Farm
Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Keep The Pace
BIG BUCKS: Keep the Pace is paying out triple rewards
Discounted Content:
- Hydra, $1,800,000
- Ardent, $460,000
- Tyrant, $1,509,000
- Zentorno, $290,000
- MC Business Supplies, 50% Discount
- Weed Farms, 50% Discount
- Weed Farm Upgrades
- Green tire smoke
- Benny’s Conversions, 70% Discount
Time Trial:
- Up N Atom, Par Time of 1:41.30
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Davis Quartz, Par Time of 1:32.00
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- Luxor
- Luxor Deluxe
9 April Weekly Update
The following content has arrived in the new update.
New Content:
- Declasse Vamos
- Podium Car: Deluxo
- Complete 10 daily objectives by 16/4 and get a beer hat + GTA$1,000,000
READY FOR TAKEOFF: The Deluxo is this week’s podium car
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Air Freight
Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Top Fun
- Stockpile
- Air Force Zero
TRIPLE THREAT: Stockpile is paying out triple GTA dollars and RP this week
Discounted Content:
- Deveste Eight, $897,500
- Schlagen GT, $650,000
- P-996 Lazer, $2,600,000
- Buzzard, $875,000
- Hangars, 60% Discount
- Hangar Renovations, 60% Discount
Time Trial:
- Cypress Flats, Par Time of 02:07.20
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Little Seoul, Par Time of 01:10.00
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- ZR380, $534,660/$402,000
- Cerberus $967,575/$727,500
READ MORE: GTA 6 – Release date, rumours, leaks, news & more
2nd April Weekly Update
The following patch notes are for 2 April’s weekly update.
New Content:
- Podium Car – Tempesta
- The Declasse Vamos is now available on southernsanandreassuperautos.com
TRY YOUR LUCK: This week’s podium car is the Pegassi Tempesta
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Arena Wars, 3X
- Premium Repo missions, 2X
- Time Trials, 3X
Discounted Content:
- RC Tank, $1,365,000
- Stromberg, $958,000/$1,274,140
- X80 Proto, $1,350,000
- Arena Wars Workshop, 50% Discount
- RC Bandito, $954,000
BATTLE HARDENED: It’s triple payout for Arena Wars this week, so what are you waiting for?
Time Trial:
- Sawmill, Par Time of 02:15.00
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- La Fuente Blanca, Par Time of 01:27.00
- Video Guide
Targeted Sales:
- Sasquatch
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- ZR380
- Cerberus
