16 Apr 2020

GTA Online Weekly Update: 16 April Patch - Triple Payout on Keep the Pace, Pariah podium car, bonuses & more

Rockstar's third patch of the month is now here, so what new content can gamers get stuck into?

We're up to the third weekly update of April and just like usual, Rockstar has introduced a load of new content and bonuses to GTA Online.

Keep reading as we outline the full patch notes for 16 April's Weekly Update.

16 April Weekly Update

The following content has arrived as part of the latest patch.

New Content:

  • Declasse Vamos
  • Podium Car: Pariah
gta ONLINE WEEKLY UPDATE podium car pariah 16

TRY YOUR LUCK: The Pariah is available to win at the Casino this week

Log-in Bonuses:

  • Smoking Jacket

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Contact Missions
  • Weed Farm

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Keep The Pace
keep the pace triple payout gta online weekly update 16 april

BIG BUCKS: Keep the Pace is paying out triple rewards

Discounted Content:

  • Hydra, $1,800,000
  • Ardent, $460,000
  • Tyrant, $1,509,000
  • Zentorno, $290,000
  • MC Business Supplies, 50% Discount
  • Weed Farms, 50% Discount
  • Weed Farm Upgrades
  • Green tire smoke
  • Benny’s Conversions, 70% Discount

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • Luxor
  • Luxor Deluxe

What else do we expect to see from April?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

  • Price cuts on both new and old content
  • Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
  • New vehicles, tracks or time trials
GTAO 22720.jpg

A WHEELY GOOD TIME: February saw Open Wheel Racing Series arrive in GTA online, could we see more updates for this game mode in April?

  • New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
  • Increased bonuses on business-type features
  • New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
  • New Twitch Prime benefits

April’s Weekly Updates so far

The following patch notes cover April 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.

9 April Weekly Update

The following content has arrived in the new update.

New Content:

  • Declasse Vamos
  • Podium Car: Deluxo
  • Complete 10 daily objectives by 16/4 and get a beer hat + GTA$1,000,000
gta online weekly update podium car deluxo

READY FOR TAKEOFF: The Deluxo is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Air Freight

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Top Fun
  • Stockpile
  • Air Force Zero
gta online weekly update stockpile 3x payout

TRIPLE THREAT: Stockpile is paying out triple GTA dollars and RP this week

Discounted Content:

  • Deveste Eight, $897,500
  • Schlagen GT, $650,000
  • P-996 Lazer, $2,600,000
  • Buzzard, $875,000
  • Hangars, 60% Discount
  • Hangar Renovations, 60% Discount

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • ZR380, $534,660/$402,000
  • Cerberus $967,575/$727,500

2nd April Weekly Update

The following patch notes are for 2 April’s weekly update.

New Content:

  • Podium Car – Tempesta
  • The Declasse Vamos is now available on southernsanandreassuperautos.com
gta online weekly update tempesta podium car

TRY YOUR LUCK: This week’s podium car is the Pegassi Tempesta

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Arena Wars, 3X
  • Premium Repo missions, 2X
  • Time Trials, 3X

Discounted Content:

  • RC Tank, $1,365,000
  • Stromberg, $958,000/$1,274,140
  • X80 Proto, $1,350,000
  • Arena Wars Workshop, 50% Discount
  • RC Bandito, $954,000

gta online weekly update arena war triple payout

BATTLE HARDENED: It’s triple payout for Arena Wars this week, so what are you waiting for?

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Targeted Sales:

  • Sasquatch

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • ZR380
  • Cerberus

Alien Survival Series and Peyote Plants Return

Rockstar confirmed on Twitter recently that the Alien Survival Series and Peyote Plants have retired until Monday, 13 April 2020.

gta online weekly update alien survival series

GUESS WHO’S BACK: Rockstar have brought back Alien Survivals and Peyote Plants for this week only

Fend off waves of heavily armed officers or wander South San Andreas in search of special plants with certain transformative properties.

