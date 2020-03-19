GTA Online Weekly Update OUT NOW: 19 March Content - King of the Hill double payout, new podium car & more

The third weekly content update for March has dropped in GTA Online.
Rockstar has already treated us to a load of new content made up of vehicles, bonus payouts and discounts, and now there's even more for gamers to get stuck in to.
Keep reading as we outline the full patch notes for 19 March 2020 Weekly Update.
19 March Weekly Update
Below we outline every GTA online update that we know so far.
New Content:
- Podium Car: JB700W
GET SPINNIN': This week's podium car is the JB700W
Returning Content:
- Diamonds
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- King Of The Hill
- Casino Missions
DOUBLE TROUBLE: There's 2x rewards for King of the Hill this week
Discounted Content:
- Emerus, $1,787,500
- Arcades, 25% Discount
- Arcade Renovations
- Arcade Upgrades
- Casino Penthouses
- Buzzard Attack Chopper
- Nero, $936,000
Log-in Bonuses:
- White street crime icons tee
FREE STASH: Earn a white tee simply by logging on
Time Trial:
- Storm Drain, Par Time of 00:38.50
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Cypress Flats, Par Time of 01:30.00
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- FMJ, $350,000
- Tempesta, $265,800
- Additional 10% Discount for aforementioned bonuses
Bookmark this page as we'll be updating the patch notes throughout the day.
What else do we expect from March?
Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:
- Price cuts on both new and old content
- Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
- New vehicles, tracks or time trials
A WHEELY GOOD TIME: February saw the launch of GTA Online’s new Open Wheel Racing Series
- New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
- Increased bonuses on business-type features
- New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
- New Twitch Prime benefits
March Updates so far
The following patch notes cover March 2020's GTA Online updates so far.
12/2/2020 Weekly Bonuses
This GTA Online weekly update was released on Thursday, 12 March 2020.
New Content:
- Podium Vehicle – Shotaro
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Deadline, 3X
- Business Battles, 2X
ROLL THE DICE: This week’s podium vehicle is the Shotaro bike
Discounted Content:
- Rampant Rocket, $601,250
- Locust, $975,000
- Hakuchou Drag, $634,400
- Oppressor MKII, $2,047,500/$2,723,175
- Select Clubhouse Renovations
- MC Businesses
- MC Business Upgrades
Time Trial:
- Fort Zancudo, Par Time of 01:44.00
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Construction Site I, Par Time of 01:50.00
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- FMJ, $350,000
- Tempesta, $265,800
- Additional 10% Discount for the aforementioned bonuses
5/3/2020 Weekly Bonuses
The following bonuses were introduced in the first March update.
New Content:
- Stryder, $502,500/$670,00
- Podium Car: Imorgon
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Bunker Stock
- Bunker Series
- Missile Base Series
- Double rewards on Gunrunning
GET SPINNIN’: This week’s grand prize is the Imorgon sports car
Discounted Content:
- Scramjet, $2,262,000/$3,008,460
- Ruiner 2000, $2,808,000
- 35% off MOCs, customisation options and modifications
- 35% off the Imponte Ruiner 2000, Karin Sultan RS and the Declasse Scramjet
- Benny’s conversions
- Vehicle performance upgrades
- Avenger
DOUBLE TROUBLE: There’s bonus GTA$ and RP for Bunker series this week
Time Trial:
- End to End, Par time of 04:09.50
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Power Station, Par Time of 01:45.00
- Video Guide
Free Content:
Play GTA Online to receive:
- Overflod Tee
- White Nagasaki Tee
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- Rune Zhaba, 35% Discount
- Free Pixel Pete’s Arcade (rebate for those who bought at retail price)
- Additional 10% off other weekly discounts
