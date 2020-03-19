header decal
19 Mar 2020

GTA Online Weekly Update OUT NOW: 19 March Content - King of the Hill double payout, new podium car & more

We're over halfway through March which means the third online update has arrived to Los Santos.

The third weekly content update for March has dropped in GTA Online.

Rockstar has already treated us to a load of new content made up of vehicles, bonus payouts and discounts, and now there's even more for gamers to get stuck in to.

Keep reading as we outline the full patch notes for 19 March 2020 Weekly Update.

Below we outline every GTA online update that we know so far.

New Content:

  • Podium Car: JB700W
gta online weekly update podium car jb700w

GET SPINNIN': This week's podium car is the JB700W

Returning Content:

  • Diamonds

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • King Of The Hill
  • Casino Missions
gta online weekly update double payout 1

DOUBLE TROUBLE: There's 2x rewards for King of the Hill this week

Discounted Content:

  • Emerus, $1,787,500
  • Arcades, 25% Discount
  • Arcade Renovations
  • Arcade Upgrades
  • Casino Penthouses
  • Buzzard Attack Chopper
  • Nero, $936,000

Log-in Bonuses:

  • White street crime icons tee
gta online weekly update t shirt

FREE STASH: Earn a white tee simply by logging on

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • FMJ, $350,000
  • Tempesta, $265,800
  • Additional 10% Discount for aforementioned bonuses

Bookmark this page as we'll be updating the patch notes throughout the day.

What else do we expect from March?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

  • Price cuts on both new and old content
  • Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
  • New vehicles, tracks or time trials
GTAO 22720.jpg

A WHEELY GOOD TIME: February saw the launch of GTA Online’s new Open Wheel Racing Series

  • New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
  • Increased bonuses on business-type features
  • New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
  • New Twitch Prime benefits

March Updates so far

The following patch notes cover March 2020's GTA Online updates so far.

12/2/2020 Weekly Bonuses

This GTA Online weekly update was released on Thursday, 12 March 2020.

New Content:

  • Podium Vehicle – Shotaro

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Deadline, 3X
  • Business Battles, 2X
gta online weekly update podium shotaro

ROLL THE DICE: This week’s podium vehicle is the Shotaro bike

Discounted Content:

  • Rampant Rocket, $601,250
  • Locust, $975,000
  • Hakuchou Drag, $634,400
  • Oppressor MKII, $2,047,500/$2,723,175
  • Select Clubhouse Renovations
  • MC Businesses
  • MC Business Upgrades

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • FMJ, $350,000
  • Tempesta, $265,800
  • Additional 10% Discount for the aforementioned bonuses

5/3/2020 Weekly Bonuses

The following bonuses were introduced in the first March update.

New Content:

  • Stryder, $502,500/$670,00
  • Podium Car: Imorgon

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Bunker Stock
  • Bunker Series
  • Missile Base Series
  • Double rewards on Gunrunning
gta online march update imorgon

GET SPINNIN’: This week’s grand prize is the Imorgon sports car

Discounted Content:

  • Scramjet, $2,262,000/$3,008,460
  • Ruiner 2000, $2,808,000
  • 35% off MOCs, customisation options and modifications
  • 35% off the Imponte Ruiner 2000, Karin Sultan RS and the Declasse Scramjet
  • Benny’s conversions
  • Vehicle performance upgrades
  • Avenger
gta weekly update bunker

DOUBLE TROUBLE: There’s bonus GTA$ and RP for Bunker series this week

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Free Content:

Play GTA Online to receive:

  • Overflod Tee
  • White Nagasaki Tee

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • Rune Zhaba, 35% Discount
  • Free Pixel Pete’s Arcade (rebate for those who bought at retail price)
  • Additional 10% off other weekly discounts

