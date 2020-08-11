*BREAKING* GTA Online Summer Update LIVE: DLC released, missions, cars, discounts, patch notes & more
The latest content has landed in Los Santos. Get ready to explore new missions, rewards, & cars.
The promised date has arrived, and now the GTA Online Summer Update has landed!
Summer Update is live
Los Santos will never quite be the same now that the massive Summer Update is finally here.
With new missions, fresh cars, and a whole host of things to do – GTA Online players around the world are counting the hours until they can dive back into Los Santos.
The Update is around 2GB on console, so it shouldn’t take you too long to jump into the new content.
Summer Update vehicles
Some new rides have been revealed on GTA Online’s sub-reddit. u/Dan6erbond has been leading the charge!
Legendary Motorsports:
- Benefactor BR8 (GTA$ 3,400,000)
- Declasse DR1 (GTA$ 2,997,000)
- Lampadati Tigon (GTA$ 2,310,000)
- Invetero Croquette D10 (GTA$ 1,500,000)
Southern San Andreas Super Autos:
- Canis Seminole Frontier (GTA$ 678,000)
- Dundreary Landstalker (GTA$ 1,220,000)
- Imponte Beater Dukes (GTA$ 378,000)
- BF Club (GTA$ 1,280,000)
- Maibatsu Penumbra FF (GTA$ 1,380,000)
Benny’s:
- Bravado Gauntlet (GTA$ 615,000)
- Bravado Youga (GTA$ 195,000)
- Benefactor Glendale (GTA$ 200,000)
- Declasse Yosemite (GTA$ 485,000)
- Albany Manana (GTA$ 10,000)
New Missions
These are not yet announced by Rockstar as we wait for the official patch notes to come down.
The previous statements promised underwater adventures and hi-jinx on the high seas, so they should be amazing fun when they do land.
Patch Notes
Full patch notes will be added once revealed by Rockstar.
READ MORE: GTA Online: Payote plant locations
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- 2x GTA$/RP on Open Wheel Races
- 2x GTA$/RP on the new Yacht Missions
- 2x GTA$/RP on Diamond Adversary Series
Discounted Content:
- 30% off Yachts
- 40% off Arcades
- 30% off the Arcade Drone Station
Time Trial:
- TBA
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- TBA
Premium Race:
- TBA
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- TBA