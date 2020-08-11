BREAKING* GTA Online Summer Update LIVE: DLC released, missions, cars, discounts, patch notes & more

The latest content has landed in Los Santos. Get ready to explore new missions, rewards, & cars.

The promised date has arrived, and now the GTA Online Summer Update has landed!

Los Santos will never quite be the same now that the massive Summer Update is finally here.

PLAN AHEAD: Launch new missions from your Galaxy Super Yacht

With new missions, fresh cars, and a whole host of things to do – GTA Online players around the world are counting the hours until they can dive back into Los Santos.

The Update is around 2GB on console, so it shouldn’t take you too long to jump into the new content.

Some new rides have been revealed on GTA Online’s sub-reddit. u/Dan6erbond has been leading the charge!

Legendary Motorsports:

Benefactor BR8 (GTA$ 3,400,000)

Declasse DR1 (GTA$ 2,997,000)

Lampadati Tigon (GTA$ 2,310,000)

Invetero Croquette D10 (GTA$ 1,500,000)

COSTLY RIDES: Get ready to spend big if you want all of these!

Southern San Andreas Super Autos:

Canis Seminole Frontier (GTA$ 678,000)

Dundreary Landstalker (GTA$ 1,220,000)

Imponte Beater Dukes (GTA$ 378,000)

BF Club (GTA$ 1,280,000)

Maibatsu Penumbra FF (GTA$ 1,380,000)

Benny’s:

Bravado Gauntlet (GTA$ 615,000)

Bravado Youga (GTA$ 195,000)

Benefactor Glendale (GTA$ 200,000)

Declasse Yosemite (GTA$ 485,000)

Albany Manana (GTA$ 10,000)

New Missions

These are not yet announced by Rockstar as we wait for the official patch notes to come down.

The previous statements promised underwater adventures and hi-jinx on the high seas, so they should be amazing fun when they do land.

Patch Notes

Full patch notes will be added once revealed by Rockstar.

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

2x GTA$/RP on Open Wheel Races

2x GTA$/RP on the new Yacht Missions

2x GTA$/RP on Diamond Adversary Series

Discounted Content:

30% off Yachts

40% off Arcades

30% off the Arcade Drone Station

Time Trial:

TBA

RC Bandito Time Trial:

TBA

Premium Race:

TBA

Twitch Prime Bonuses: