*BREAKING* GTA Online Summer Update ANNOUNCED – Release Date, Content, Heists & more
We now know when this HUGE patch is coming to Los Santos, with a few treats to get excited about.
We knew a summer update was coming in GTA Online, as the mode in GTA V approaches its seventh birthday.
Here’s the details with the update now announced.
GTA Online Summer Update Release Date
The update arrives on Tuesday, 11 August.
GTA weekly updates tend to arrive at 5am ET / 10am BST, but there is no knowing with this update, especially with plenty more content arriving in-game.
What’s arriving?
According to this post from Rockstar Games, this is everything we know arriving in the Summer Update:
Galaxy Super Yacht Missions
Galaxy Super Yacht owners will have a load of new missions, both solo and co-op.
This ranges from deep-sea diving to high-speed hi-jinks across the water.
New Business Battles & Adversary Modes
Between deliveries and sales, take to the streets in new Business Battles in some surprising locations for some big rewards.
The Diamond Casino & Resort will also see a range of Adversary Modes taking place.
New Vehicles
More than a dozen new vehicles will be available to purchase, including rides for Benny to customise, off-roaders, tunable sports cars and a pair of new Open Wheelers.
Push them to the limits in a series of new Open Wheel Races – or design your own with the new Open Wheel Race Creator.
General Improvements & Fixes
Finally, there will be a number of general improvements and fixes, as well as more weekly special events and bonuses to look forward to.
READ MORE: Everything we know about the GTA Online Summer Update