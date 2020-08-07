[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Grand Theft Auto

*BREAKING* GTA Online Summer Update ANNOUNCED – Release Date, Content, Heists & more

We now know when this HUGE patch is coming to Los Santos, with a few treats to get excited about.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Aug 7, 2020
GTA online summer update cover

We knew a summer update was coming in GTA Online, as the mode in GTA V approaches its seventh birthday.

Here’s the details with the update now announced.

Contents hide
1 GTA Online Summer Update Release Date
2 What’s arriving?
2.1 Galaxy Super Yacht Missions
2.2 New Business Battles & Adversary Modes
2.3 New Vehicles
2.4 General Improvements & Fixes

GTA CASH CARD BUY NOW

GTA Online Summer Update Release Date

The update arrives on Tuesday, 11 August.

gta summer update new cars
NEW WHEELS – We wouldn’t mind taking this racer for a spin

GTA weekly updates tend to arrive at 5am ET / 10am BST, but there is no knowing with this update, especially with plenty more content arriving in-game.

What’s arriving?

According to this post from Rockstar Games, this is everything we know arriving in the Summer Update:

Galaxy Super Yacht Missions

Galaxy Super Yacht owners will have a load of new missions, both solo and co-op.

galaxy super yacht min
SUNSEEKER – Get ready for some new missions on the water

This ranges from deep-sea diving to high-speed hi-jinks across the water.

New Business Battles & Adversary Modes

Between deliveries and sales, take to the streets in new Business Battles in some surprising locations for some big rewards.

gta online summer update confirmed
LET BATTLE COMMENCE – I will be interesting to see how the Business Battles will unfold

The Diamond Casino & Resort will also see a range of Adversary Modes taking place.

New Vehicles

More than a dozen new vehicles will be available to purchase, including rides for Benny to customise, off-roaders, tunable sports cars and a pair of new Open Wheelers.

gta summer update new cars
SPEED OF SOUND – Put the pedal to the metal in this racer

Push them to the limits in a series of new Open Wheel Races – or design your own with the new Open Wheel Race Creator.

General Improvements & Fixes

Finally, there will be a number of general improvements and fixes, as well as more weekly special events and bonuses to look forward to.

READ MORE: Everything we know about the GTA Online Summer Update

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon