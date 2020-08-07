BREAKING* GTA Online Summer Update ANNOUNCED – Release Date, Content, Heists & more

We now know when this HUGE patch is coming to Los Santos, with a few treats to get excited about.

We knew a summer update was coming in GTA Online, as the mode in GTA V approaches its seventh birthday.

Here’s the details with the update now announced.

The update arrives on Tuesday, 11 August.

NEW WHEELS – We wouldn’t mind taking this racer for a spin

GTA weekly updates tend to arrive at 5am ET / 10am BST, but there is no knowing with this update, especially with plenty more content arriving in-game.

What’s arriving?

According to this post from Rockstar Games, this is everything we know arriving in the Summer Update:

Galaxy Super Yacht Missions

Galaxy Super Yacht owners will have a load of new missions, both solo and co-op.

SUNSEEKER – Get ready for some new missions on the water

This ranges from deep-sea diving to high-speed hi-jinks across the water.

New Business Battles & Adversary Modes

Between deliveries and sales, take to the streets in new Business Battles in some surprising locations for some big rewards.

LET BATTLE COMMENCE – I will be interesting to see how the Business Battles will unfold

The Diamond Casino & Resort will also see a range of Adversary Modes taking place.

New Vehicles

More than a dozen new vehicles will be available to purchase, including rides for Benny to customise, off-roaders, tunable sports cars and a pair of new Open Wheelers.

SPEED OF SOUND – Put the pedal to the metal in this racer

Push them to the limits in a series of new Open Wheel Races – or design your own with the new Open Wheel Race Creator.

General Improvements & Fixes

Finally, there will be a number of general improvements and fixes, as well as more weekly special events and bonuses to look forward to.

