GTA Online patch notes: Weekly update brings MORE REWARDS as Open Wheel Racing Series kicks off

GTA Online Patch notes are in - and it's all about making even more money.

In fact, for the past week, Rockstar has doubled the rewards for several activities, including Special Cargo Sell Missions.

Survival missions, VIP Work & Challenges, and Associate and Bodyguard salaries have all been awarding double GTA$ and/or RP for the week, too.

Apart from a brand new Casino car called the Dinka, you can also snap up a load of other discounted goodies.

Here's the full list:

Executive Offices, Add-Ons & Upgrades – 40% off

Executive Office Garages, Add-Ons & Renovations – 40% off

Special Cargo Warehouses, Add-Ons & Upgrades – 35% off

Garage Properties – 35% off

MC Clubhouses, Add-Ons & Upgrades – 40% off

Pegassi Zentorno – 40% off

Pegassi Oppressor – 40% off

HVY Insurgent – 35% off

TM-02 Khanjali – 35% off

Armored Kuruma – 35% off

B-11 Strikeforce – 35% off

All Yachts – 40% off

Buckingham Luxor – 40% off

Buckingham Luxor Deluxe – 40% off

Grotti X80 Proto – 40% off

Cheval Taipan – 40% off

All Ammo – 35% off

Shotguns – 40% off

Heavy Weapons – 40% off

Throwable Weapons – 40% off

You can read the full patch notes on Rockstar's blog.

Elsewhere, a new Grand Theft Auto Online update is on the way.

According to GTABoom, the new Open Wheel Racing Series is coming to GTA 5 Online on February 27. It’s essentially Rockstar’s take on Formula 1.

The new DLC will have several new vehicles – one of which (the Progen PR4) was available to win at the Lucky Wheel before launch.

You can read all about the Open Wheel Racing Series right here.