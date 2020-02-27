GTA Online patch notes: Weekly update brings MORE REWARDS as Open Wheel Racing Series kicks off

GTA Online Patch notes are in - and it's all about making even more money.
In fact, for the past week, Rockstar has doubled the rewards for several activities, including Special Cargo Sell Missions.
Survival missions, VIP Work & Challenges, and Associate and Bodyguard salaries have all been awarding double GTA$ and/or RP for the week, too.
Apart from a brand new Casino car called the Dinka, you can also snap up a load of other discounted goodies.
Here's the full list:
- Executive Offices, Add-Ons & Upgrades – 40% off
- Executive Office Garages, Add-Ons & Renovations – 40% off
- Special Cargo Warehouses, Add-Ons & Upgrades – 35% off
- Garage Properties – 35% off
- MC Clubhouses, Add-Ons & Upgrades – 40% off
- Pegassi Zentorno – 40% off
- Pegassi Oppressor – 40% off
- HVY Insurgent – 35% off
- TM-02 Khanjali – 35% off
- Armored Kuruma – 35% off
- B-11 Strikeforce – 35% off
- All Yachts – 40% off
- Buckingham Luxor – 40% off
- Buckingham Luxor Deluxe – 40% off
- Grotti X80 Proto – 40% off
- Cheval Taipan – 40% off
- All Ammo – 35% off
- Shotguns – 40% off
- Heavy Weapons – 40% off
- Throwable Weapons – 40% off
You can read the full patch notes on Rockstar's blog.
Elsewhere, a new Grand Theft Auto Online update is on the way.
According to GTABoom, the new Open Wheel Racing Series is coming to GTA 5 Online on February 27. It’s essentially Rockstar’s take on Formula 1.
The new DLC will have several new vehicles – one of which (the Progen PR4) was available to win at the Lucky Wheel before launch.
You can read all about the Open Wheel Racing Series right here.