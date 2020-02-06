GTA Online: Get free money quickly and easily!

Cash is king, even in online gaming. This week Rockstar Games, the developer for Grand Theft Auto, have given their fans another chance to boost their in-game bank accounts.

There has always been a game of cat and mouse between players and the developers, with the former finding new glitches to try and get free cash to then buy in-game goodies.

But Rockstar have responded by taking control of a legitimate way for players to earn this cold, hard cash.

How? Keep reading to find out.

NOW WATCH BELOW: The Official Trailer for The Diamond Casino Heist

How to get free cash in GTA Online

Just log in.

Yes, it really is that simple.

READ MORE: GTA V Online infinite money glitch

Rockstar have had a record-breaking year in 2019 and wants to thank their loyal following with celebrations. They have already given GTA$1,000,000 in-game for anyone that logged in last week.

Don't miss out on the 2nd payment.

Log in before February 12th and you will automatically earn yourself GTA$1,000,000 in your Maze bank account in-game.

Be patient though, it can take 72 hours for the game to process this and you will get an in-game notification to let you know it's been deposited.

READ MORE: GTA and Red Dead Online thank you bonuses available

In a blog post, Rockstar thanked the "entire community" for 'another record-breaking holiday season".

Hopefully, more developers learn from this and build bonds with their audience that creates a two-way system of communication and reward.

APPRECIATIVE: It's good to see developers build bonds with fans

READ MORE: How to get GTA V as cheap as possible