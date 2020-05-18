GTA 5 FREE: Get Grand Theft Auto V for free, Epic Games Store, GTA Online, Premium Edition, Heists, free money, glitch, & more

PC players can now experience the amazing Rockstar game for FREE – here’s how to get it.

The Grand Theft Auto series is one of the most iconic gaming franchises ever and now PC players can get the game for free!

GTA V has one of the biggest and wildest online communities too, so there is plenty to do once you get done with the single-player story.

How to get GTA 5 for free

For a limited time you can get the Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition for free on the Epic Games store.

REV YOUR ENGINE: GTA Online includes an amazing racing series

You don’t have long though, this amazing deal will expire at 11am ET / 4pm BST on 21 May.

Once claimed it will be yours forever!

How to claim GTA 5 on Epic Games store

To claim GTA 5 on your Epic Games account you’ll need to make sure you have Two-Factor Authentication enabled.

SUPERB SINGLE PLAYER: GTA 5 is still one of the best stories in gaming

You’ll want to enable similar 2-Step Verification for your Social Club account too.

It’s that easy!

GTA 5 Premium Edition

Included with the Premium Edition is the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack.

This is the fastest way to jumpstart your criminal empire in GTA Online with access to properties, businesses, weapons, vehicles and more.

You also get a bonus GTA$1,000,000 for first-time Starter Pack owners that you’ll receive within 7-10 days of creating your character in GTA Online.

That money will help you complete the GTA Online content such as The Diamond Casino Heist, Arena War, After Hours, The Doomsday Heist, Gunrunning, Smuggler’s Run, Bikers and much more.

