GRID Season 3: Release date, tracks, cars, drifting, circuits & more

GRID is getting a new update in the form of Season 3 this month!

The confirmation came via a tweet at the start of the month. What's in store for players of Codemasters' much-loved franchise though?

Here's everything you need to know about GRID Season 3!

GRID Season 3 release date

RACE ON: You can travel the world in GRID

Surprisingly, we don't yet have an official release date for this DLC.

Updates from the Twitter account are still saying "this month", so we can expect it any time before May Day hits.

This is likely down to Codemasters' GRID division having to complete this DLC from home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Delays have been rife in gaming of late and racing games are no exception.

Some are doubting whether Codies' flagship title, the Official F1 game, will arrive on time this year.

So, don't be surprised if GRID Season 3 gets pushed back too.

New content - cars & tracks

CRYPTIC: GRID have been revealing their cars through images on Twitter.

There isn't much given away in GRID's Tweet, the video that's posted is just the sound of an engine revving away with a blurred background.

Since that first announcement, GRID have been posting images of parts of the new cars available in Season 3. The consensus from the fans so far include the Koenigsegg Agera and Koenigsegg Jesko.

More will be shown online over this month, as according to a Microsoft Store page, there are four cars included. These are the Track Day Hypercars and will likely be a new category of their own in the game.

Hypercars are the even faster and louder versions of supercars, which goes along with the Koenigseggs we've seen revealed so far. The pack also includes 30 new career events, which will include some at Suzuka, according to another online post by the GRID developers.

Will Drifting return?

STUMPED: Fans on Twitter can't figure out what this car is, can you?

The GRID fandom was glad to see more content coming to their game upon Season 3's announcement. Given the timing of the reveal, it's much-needed positive news that motorsport gamers were craving for.

Fans are keen to see the inclusion of Spa-Francorchamps (home of the Belgian GP) and the return of Drifting to the franchise. Neither of those have been revealed yet but Suzuka was also a request and that will be included.

If you haven't given GRID a whirl yet and are undecided, check out our review of the game. GRID is also available via a free trial on both PS4 and Xbox One if you want to give it a go too!